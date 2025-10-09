UPSSSC Junior Assistant Mains Result 2025 Released at upsssc.gov.in, Check Steps to Downoad Result PDF- Link Here

UPSSSC Junior Assistant Mains Result 2025: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has released UPSSSC Mains Result 2025 for the posts of Combined Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk and Assistant Level-III on its official website. The UPSSSC Mains Result 2025 is available in online mode on the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared for the main examination can check the results pdf from the official website. Alternatively you can download the result pdf directly through the link given below-

UPSSSC Junior Assistant Mains Result 2025 Download

You will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the official website. You can download the result directly through the link given below-

UPSSSC Mains Result 2025 Download Link

UPSSSC Mains Result 2025: Official notice and Result Link available on UPSSSC website