UPSSSC Junior Assistant Mains Result 2025 Released at upsssc.gov.in, Check Steps to Downoad Result PDF- Link Here

UPSSSC Junior Assistant Mains Result 2025: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has released UPSSSC Mains Result 2025 for the posts of Combined Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk and Assistant Level-III on its official website. The UPSSSC Mains Result 2025 is available in online mode on the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared for the main examination can check the results pdf from the official website. Alternatively you can download the result pdf directly through the link given below-
UPSSSC Junior Assistant Mains Result 2025 Download
You will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the official website. You can download the result directly through the link given below-
UPSSSC Mains Result 2025: Official notice and Result Link available on UPSSSC website
A total of 1262 various posts including Combined Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk and Assistant Level-III are to be filled through the recruitment drive. The Commission had conducted the mains exam on August 27, 2025 across the state. A total of 15174 candidates have been shortlisted for next round. Candidates can download the result pdf and detailed notice pdf available on the official website.
Steps to Check UPSSSC Mains Result 2025?
You can download the UPSSSC Mains Result 2025 after following the steps given below
- Go to the Official website: Open your browser and go to the official website website-upsssc.gov.in.
- Find the UPSSSC section: Search for the UPSSSC Mains Result 2025 on the website to find the relevant section for UPSSSC exams.
- Locate your exam's result link: Look for the specific result link for your UPSSSC exam (UPSSSC Mains Result 2025 link).
- Enter your details: Click on the result link and enter your registration number, date of birth, and other required details on the result page.
- View your result: Click on the "See Result" or similar button to view your score.
What After UPSSSC Mains Result 2025?
As per the selection process, now all the shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the next Typing round. It is noted that a total of 15174 candidates have been shortlisted for the recruitment of 1262 posts of Combined Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk and Assistant Level-III . Candidates will get intimated shortly for details of the Typing test schedule and other details. You are advised to visit the official website for the latest update in this regard.
