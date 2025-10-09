Which city is called the Pharma Hub of India?

Pharma Hub of India: Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana, is famously known as the Pharma Hub of India. The city is a global center for pharmaceutical manufacturing, biotech innovation, and vaccine production. With world-class infrastructure, skilled professionals, and major pharma companies, Hyderabad drives India’s growth as a leading exporter of medicines and life sciences products worldwide. Why Hyderabad is Called the Pharma Hub of India? Hyderabad is called the Pharma Hub because it houses one of the largest clusters of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in Asia. The city’s industrial strength, advanced R&D ecosystem, and global collaborations have positioned it as the epicenter of drug manufacturing and export in India. Projects like Genome Valley and Hyderabad Pharma City have further strengthened its status as a global center for drug research, innovation, and large-scale production.

Key Facts About Hyderabad’s Pharma Industry •Over 800 pharma companies: Hyderabad hosts leading firms like Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Divi’s Laboratories, and Aurobindo Pharma, producing APIs and generic medicines exported worldwide. •Major share in bulk drugs: The city manufactures over 35% of India’s bulk drugs and formulations, earning the title “Bulk Drug Capital of India.” •Top pharma export hub: Hyderabad contributes a major portion of India’s pharmaceutical exports to the USA, Europe, and developing nations. •Genome Valley cluster: India’s first biotech park, Genome Valley, houses over 200 research and life sciences companies focused on vaccine and drug innovation. •Hyderabad Pharma City project: Set to become the world’s largest integrated pharma cluster, offering state-of-the-art facilities for manufacturing and R&D.

Genome Valley – The Innovation Hub Genome Valley, located near Hyderabad, is India’s most advanced biotech zone. Spread across 600 sq. km, it hosts global giants like Novartis, Lonza, and GSK, alongside Indian leaders in research and production. This cluster promotes collaboration between industry, academia, and government, driving breakthroughs in vaccine development, diagnostics, and biotechnology research. Genome Valley is rightly called the innovation engine of India’s pharmaceutical sector. Top Pharmaceutical Companies Based in Hyderabad 1.Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories: A global brand producing high-quality generics and APIs exported to 50+ countries. 2.Aurobindo Pharma: Specializes in antibiotics, antiretrovirals, and cardiovascular medicines with a vast international presence. 3.Divi’s Laboratories: One of the world’s largest API manufacturers, supplying to top global drug brands.

4.Biological E. Limited: Renowned for vaccine production, including Covaxin and other global immunization products. 5.Natco Pharma: Known for affordable generics and oncology drugs, making critical medicines more accessible. 6.Granules India: Focused on pharmaceutical intermediates and high-volume finished dosages. 7.Hetero Drugs: A leader in generic drugs and APIs with exports to over 120 countries. Government Initiatives Boosting Hyderabad’s Pharma Growth The Telangana government plays a key role in promoting Hyderabad as a global pharmaceutical hub. Projects like Hyderabad Pharma City, spread across 19,000 acres, provide world-class infrastructure, green manufacturing zones, and investor-friendly policies. Government incentives, research grants, and partnerships with universities and biotech firms have strengthened the R&D base, ensuring sustainable growth and job creation in the pharmaceutical and life sciences industry.