Chicken’s Neck of India: The state of West Bengal is home to the strategically significant Siliguri Corridor, famously known as the “Chicken’s Neck of India”. This narrow land strip is one of the most important geographical features of the country because it serves as the only land connection between mainland India and the eight northeastern states. Due to its narrow width and location near several international borders, it holds immense importance for India’s national security, connectivity, and geopolitics. Which State Is Called the Chicken’s Neck of India? The Chicken’s Neck of India refers to the Siliguri Corridor, a narrow stretch of land located in northern West Bengal, near the town of Siliguri in the Darjeeling district. The corridor extends about 200 kilometres in length and narrows to just 20–22 kilometres at its slimmest point. It connects the Indian mainland to the northeastern states, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura.

The corridor lies at the foothills of the eastern Himalayas and is bordered by Nepal to the west, Bhutan to the north, and Bangladesh to the south and east. Its narrow and vulnerable structure on the map resembles the neck of a chicken, which is why it is known by this name. Why Is Siliguri Called the Chicken’s Neck of India? The term “Chicken’s Neck” is derived from the corridor’s narrow bottleneck-like shape, which resembles the thin neck of a chicken when viewed on a map. Despite its small size, the Siliguri Corridor plays a monumental role in maintaining India’s territorial connectivity. It is the only overland link connecting the northeastern region to the rest of the country. Any disruption here would geographically isolate the Northeast, making the corridor indispensable to India’s internal cohesion.

Historical Significance of the Siliguri Corridor The historical importance of the Siliguri Corridor dates back to the colonial era, when the British extended their control over the northeastern territories. However, the corridor became even more significant after the Partition of India in 1947, when large parts of Bengal became part of East Pakistan (now Bangladesh). This partition left India with just this narrow land bridge as its link to the northeastern region. Its strategic importance was further highlighted after the 1962 Sino-Indian War, leading to increased infrastructure and defense planning around the region. Border with China, Nepal, Bhutan The Siliguri Corridor plays a central role in India’s geopolitical and security landscape. Its proximity to the Chumbi Valley and the borders with China, Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh makes it highly sensitive. Control over this corridor is critical for maintaining India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. In the event of military conflict or geopolitical tension, the corridor becomes essential for the rapid deployment of troops, movement of defense supplies, and coordination of national security operations in the Northeast.

Trade Importance of the Siliguri Corridor Beyond its strategic value, the Siliguri Corridor plays a vital role in India’s economic connectivity. Major highways, railway lines, oil pipelines, and communication networks pass through this region, connecting the northeastern states with the rest of India. The corridor also facilitates cross-border trade with Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Nepal, acting as a commercial gateway to Southeast Asia under India’s Act East Policy. This makes it a key player in regional development and international trade routes. Interesting Facts About Siliguri 1. Gateway to Northeast India and the Himalayas Siliguri is widely known as the “Gateway to Northeast India” because it connects mainland India with the eight northeastern states through the Siliguri Corridor. It is also a major transit point for travelers heading to the Himalayan hill stations of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Sikkim.

2. A Rapidly Growing Urban Centre in West Bengal Siliguri is one of the fastest-growing cities in eastern India, with rapid urbanization and expanding infrastructure. It is the second-largest city in West Bengal after Kolkata and serves as a major commercial, educational, and transportation hub in the region. 3. Strategic Location Surrounded by Three Countries Uniquely positioned at the foothills of the eastern Himalayas, Siliguri is located near Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh, making it a vital center for cross-border trade and cultural exchange. This geographical advantage enhances its economic and geopolitical importance. 4. A Crucial Transportation and Logistics Hub Siliguri is a major railway, road, and air transport junction, linking several parts of India and neighboring countries. It houses the New Jalpaiguri Railway Station (NJP), one of the busiest railway stations in eastern India, and the Bagdogra International Airport, which connects the region with major Indian cities and international destinations.