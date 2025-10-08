BFUHS Result 2025 Released; Download UG, PG Marksheet at bfuhs.ac.in, Direct Link Here

BFUHS Result 2025: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has recently declared the results for various courses like BPCCHN, BSc Nursing, PG Nursing, BPT, PG Physiotherapy, and other exams. Baba Farid University of Health Sciences Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- bfuhs.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their bfuhs.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. The students can check their BFUHS result 2025 pdf through their roll number and the last three digits of their registration number.
BFUHS Results 2025
As per the latest update, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) released the results of various UG and PG courses. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- bfuhs.ac.in
BFUHS Result 2025
Steps to Download BFUHS Marksheet
Candidates can check the notification of annual/semester results for various UG and PG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Baba Farid University results 2025.
Step 1: Visit official website - bfuhs.ac.in
Step 2: Select ‘Result’ and Click on ‘University Regular Exam’
Step 3: Click on ‘Results’ tab displayed on the left side of the screen
Step 4: Select the Course from the list and click on ‘View Result’
Step 5: Enter the Roll number, last three digit of Registration number and click on ‘Submit’ button
Step 6: Result displayed on the screen
Step 7: Download the scorecard and take the printout for future reference
Direct Links To Download BFUHS Results 2025 PDF
Check here the direct link to check the details of BFUHS results for various examinations.
Course
Year/Prof
Session
Result Dated
Result Link
PG Medical
Final Year
ND-24
June 09, 2025
BSc(MLT)(NS19)
1st Year
MJ-24
June 09, 2025
BPT
1st year
ND-24
June 09, 2025
MSc (Nurse Practitioner in Critical Care)
1st Year
MJ-24
June 09, 2025
PG Nursing
2nd Year
MJ-24
June 09, 2025
PG Nursing
1st Year
MJ-24
June 09, 2025
BSc Nursing(NS21)
6th Semester
MJ-24
June 09, 2025
BSc Nursing(NS21)
4th Semester
MJ-24
June 09, 2025
BSc Nursing (Post Basic)
2nd Year
MJ-24
June 09, 2025
BSc Nursing (Post Basic)
1st Year
MJ-24
June 09, 2025
BSc Nursing (Post Basic)
1st Year
MJ-24
June 09, 2025
BSc Nursing
4th Year
MJ-24
June 09, 2025
BSc Nursing
3rd Year
MJ-24
June 09, 2025
BSc Nursing
2nd Year
MJ-24
June 09, 2025
BSc Nursing
1st Year
MJ-24
June 09, 2025
BPT(NS21)
1st year
ND-24
June 09, 2025
MBBS
Final Prof Part-II
FM-22
June 06, 2025
BSc (Dialysis Tech)(NS19)
3rd year
MJ-24
June 05, 2025
BPT
4th year
MJ-23
June 04, 2025
BPharmacy
8th Semester
MJ-24
June 04, 2025
MSc (Phytomedicine)
2nd semester
ND-24
June 03, 2025
PG Medical
Final Year
ND-24
June 03, 2025
BSc Nursing(NS21)
6th Semester
MJ-24
June 02, 2025
BSc Nursing (Post Basic)
2nd Year
MJ-24
June 02, 2025
BSc Nursing(NS21)
4th Semester
MJ-24
June 02, 2025
BSc Nursing (Post Basic)
2nd Year
MJ-22
June 02, 2025
Baba Farid University of Health Sciences: Highlights
Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) is situated in Faridkot, Punjab, and is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in 1998 by the Punjab Act No. 18.
The university offers diplomas, UG, PG, and doctoral programs in the Faculty of Medical Sciences, Faculty of Dental Sciences, Faculty of Nursing Sciences, Faculty of Physiotherapy.
Presently, 160 colleges are affiliated with Baba Farid University of Health Sciences.
For students, staff, and faculty members, Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University has modern and upgraded facilities.
Baba Farid University of Health Sciences: Highlights
University Name
Baba Farid University of Health Sciences
Established
1998
Location
Faridkot, Punjab
BFUHS Result Link - Latest
Accreditations
NAAC
Approvals
UGC
Gender
Co-ed
