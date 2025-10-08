UGC NET Eligibility 2025: The National Testing Agency released the UGC NET Notification for December 2025 cycle. Individuals aiming for Assistant Professor, Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), or PhD admissions are required to fulfil specific eligibility criteria. It is advisable for candidates to thoroughly review the detailed UGC NET 2025 Eligibility before submitting their UGC NET application forms. NTA UGC NET eligibility criteria encompass educational qualification, age limit, reservation criteria, and other relevant factors. Meeting all the eligibility requirements is mandatory, as failing to do so may lead to disqualification at any stage of the recruitment process. UGC NET Eligibility 2025 The National Testing Agency has invited online applications for UGC NET Dec 2025 at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The last date to apply online is November 7. Candidates must meet all the prescribed requirements to be eligible for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor positions. The overview of UGC NET 2025 eligibility is provided below:

Particulars Details Conducting Body National Testing Agency (NTA) Exam Name UGC NET 2025 Post Name Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) & Assistant Professor Educational Qualification Master’s Degree or Equivalent Minimum Percentage 55% (General) / 50% (Reserved) Age Limit (JRF) Up to 30 years Age Limit (Assistant Professor) No Upper Age Limit Relaxation As per Government Norms Official Website ugcnet.nta.ac.in UGC NET Eligibility 2025 Latest Changes As per the official notification, aspirants who have completed a four-year undergraduate degree will be eligible to apply online for JRF, but not for Assistant Professor. Additionally, they must have secured a minimum of 75 percent marks or equivalent grades in their 4-year UG course. UGC NET Age Limit 2025

This is another important criterion candidates must fulfil. They must fall within the age bracket set for JRF and Assistant Professor as on June 1, 2025. You can check UGC NET age limit for all posts below. UGC NET Assistant Professor Age Limit There is no age limit to apply for Assistant Professor or Lectureship post. Candidates possessing the required qualifications are eligible to apply. UGC NET JRF Age Limit The maximum age limit for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) is 30 years. They must not exceed it on the first day of the month in which the UGC NET 2025 exam concludes. Is there any relaxation for PhD degree holders in UGC NET eligibility? Yes, candidates who hold a PhD degree and completed their Master’s examination before September 19, 1991, are given a 5% relaxation in the aggregate marks requirement (from 55% to 50%).

UGC NET Age Limit Relaxation 2025 NTA provides relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates belonging to the reserved categories (SC/ST/OBC/PwD/Transgender) and female aspirants. Category Age Relaxation SC/ST/OBC/PwD/Transgender 5 years Females of all categories 5 years Candidates having research experience Limited to the period spent on research (Maximum of 5 years) Candidates holding LLM degree 3 years Candidates in the armed forces (subject to the length of service in the armed forces) 5 years What is the age relaxation for reserved category candidates in UGC NET? Reserved category candidates such as OBC-NCL, SC, ST, PwD, Women, and Third Gender are eligible for a 5-year relaxation in the upper age limit for JRF. Candidates with LLM degrees get an additional 3 years of relaxation.

UGC NET Educational Qualification 2025 To appear for the UGC NET exam, candidates must possess either of the following qualifications: A Master’s Degree or equivalent from a recognized university or institution. General/Unreserved/General-EWS must have obtained at least 55% marks in their post-graduation.

Candidates belonging to OBC-NCL, SC, ST, PwD, and Third Gender categories are eligible with a minimum of 50% marks.

Those who are pursuing their final year of Master’s degree can also apply. However, they must complete their qualification and submit proof of eligibility within the specified time frame.

Candidates with a PhD degree whose Master’s examination was completed before September 19, 1991, are eligible for a 5% relaxation in aggregate marks. Can final-year students apply for the UGC NET exam?

Yes, candidates who are in the final year of their Master’s degree or awaiting results can apply for UGC NET 2025 provisionally. However, they must complete their qualification with the required marks before the deadline specified by NTA. How many attempts are allowed in UGC NET? There is no limit on the number of attempts for the UGC NET exam. Candidates can apply as many times as they wish, provided they meet the age and qualification criteria for that exam cycle. Is there any attempt limit for UGC NET Assistant Professor posts? No, there is no restriction on the number of attempts for the Assistant Professor post. Candidates can apply any number of times as long as they fulfill the eligibility criteria. UGC NET Eligibility 2025 Nationality To apply for the UGC NET 2025 exam, candidates must be: