UGC NET December 2025 Application Form Out at ugcnet.nta.ac.in: Check Eligibility, Last Date and More

UGC NET December 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the online registration process for the UGC NET 2025 exam for the December session. Candidates aiming for Assistant Professor, Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), or PhD admissions can submit their UGC NET application forms through the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The last date to apply online for UGC NET 2025 exam is November 7, while the application window will be open from November 10 to 12. The UGC NET 2025 exam date will be intimated later.

UGC NET December 2025 Notification Out

NTA has released the UGC NET Notification for the December 2025 session on October 7. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications until November 7 at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. UGC NET 2025 exam is a national-level exam which is being conducted twice a year to assess candidates' eligibility for Assistant Professor or both Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor posts in Indian universities and colleges. Go through the UGC NET Notification 2025 PDF here.