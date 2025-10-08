UGC NET December 2025 Application Form Out at ugcnet.nta.ac.in: Check Eligibility, Last Date and More

UGC NET December 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the online registration process for the UGC NET 2025 exam for the December session. Candidates aiming for Assistant Professor, Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), or PhD admissions can submit their UGC NET application forms through the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
The last date to apply online for UGC NET 2025 exam is November 7, while the application window will be open from November 10 to 12. The UGC NET 2025 exam date will be intimated later.
UGC NET December 2025 Notification Out
NTA has released the UGC NET Notification for the December 2025 session on October 7. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications until November 7 at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. UGC NET 2025 exam is a national-level exam which is being conducted twice a year to assess candidates' eligibility for Assistant Professor or both Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor posts in Indian universities and colleges. Go through the UGC NET Notification 2025 PDF here.
UGC NET 2025 Overview
UGC NET exam is conducted in online mode for 85 subjects across multiple centres in India. You can check the key highlights in the table below.
|
UGC NET 2025 Exam- Summary
|
Conducting Body
|
National Testing Agency (NTA)
|
Exam Name
|
UGC NET 2025
|
Full-Form
|
University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test
|
Exam Level
|
National
|
Registration Dates
|
7th October to 7th November 2025
|
Exam Duration
|
180 minutes
|
No. of Subjects
|
85 subjects
|
No. of Test Cities
|
239
|
Official Website
|
ugcnet.nta.nic.in
UGC NET Apply Online 2025
To appear for the UGC NET 2025, candidates must first submit the application forms by November 7. The exam date will be announced soon. Check all the important dates in the table below.
|
Event
|
Dates
|
Online Application Form Submission
|
October 7 to November 7 (up to 11:50 PM)
|
Last Date for Fee Payment
|
November 7 (up to 11:50 PM)
|
Correction Window
|
November 10 to November 12 (up to 11:50 PM)
|
Date of Examination
|
To be announced
UGC NET Application Form 2025 Link
National Testing Agency (NTA) has started accepting the application form for all 85 UGC NET subjects at the official website. For your reference, we have shared the UGC NET apply online link here, which will remain active till November 7.
UGC NET Apply Online 2025 Link
How to Apply Online for UGC NET Exam?
To register for NTA NET December 2025 exam, candidates have to complete the registration and form-filling procedure. Listed below are the steps that you must follow:
Step 1: UGC NET Registration
-
Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in
-
On the homepage, click on the link that reads "UGC NET December 2025 Apply Online"
-
If you are a new user, click on "New Registration".
-
Enter the basic information, including the candidate’s name, address, qualification, and contact details.
-
You will receive registration number and password on the registered email ID and phone number.
Step 2: Fill UGC NET Application Form
-
Login to your account.
-
Fill out the personal details and required educational qualifications details.
Step 3: Upload Photograph and Signature
-
Upload your recent photograph and signature in the prescribed format and size.
Step 4: Pay UGC NET application fee
-
Pay the application fee as per your category.
-
It must be paid online.
UGC NET December 2025 Application Fee
Aspirants must pay the required application fee to submit their UGC NET application form successfully. The application fee can be paid via UPI Debit/Credit Card/UPI or Net Banking.
|
Category
|
UGC NET Application Fee
|
General
|
1150
|
General-EWS/OBC-NCL
|
600
|
SC/ST/PwD/Transgender
|
325
UGC NET Application Form 2025: Documents Required
Before filling out the UGC NET online forms, you must keep the following documents handy:
-
Board/University certificate
-
Government ID
-
Qualifying degree certificate
-
Category certificate (if applicable)
-
Economically Weaker Section (EWS) certificate (if applicable)
-
A person with Disability (PwD) certificate (if applicable)
-
Scanned images of photo and signature in JPG format (file size of photo: 10 kb to 200 kb, the file size of signature: 4 kb to 30 kb)
-
A valid email ID and mobile number
