By Meenu Solanki
Oct 8, 2025, 18:56 IST

UGC NET Subjects List: The National Testing Agency has invited applications for UGC NET exam at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The deadline to apply online for 85 subjects is November 7. Check the complete list of UGC NET Subjects with Codes here.

Check out the complete list of 85 UGC NET Subjects with Code here.

UGC NET Subjects: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET Subjects List along with the official notification. There are a total of 85 subjects for the UGC NET Exam. Candidates must be aware of the subject lists to get a clear understanding of the available options, as they need to enter their preferences for the desired subject in application form. In this article, we have provided the complete list of UGC NET Subjects with their codes for your reference. Additionally, we have outlined the steps to opt for UGC NET Subject 2025.

UGC NET Apply Online 2025 Link

UGC NET Subjects

The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test is a national-level exam conducted for various subjects to assess candidates' eligibility for the position of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in Indian universities and colleges. When filling out the UGC NET Application Form, candidates must carefully select their preferred subjects to qualify for professorships in universities. Making informed decisions regarding subject choices is crucial, as UGC NET Paper 2 will consist entirely of questions based on the subjects they have selected.

UGC NET Subject List with Code 

NTA UGC NET exam is conducted for a total of 85 subjects. Check the complete list of UGC NET Subjects with codes here.

Subject Code UGC NET Subject List
01 Economics / Rural Economics /Co-operation / Demography / Development Planning/ Development Studies / Econometrics/ Applied Economics/Development Eco./Business Economics
02 Political Science
03 Philosophy
04 Psychology
05 Sociology
06 History
07 Anthropology
08 Commerce
09 Education
10 Social Work
11 Defence and Strategic Studies
12 Home Science
14 Public Administration
15 Population Studies
16 Music
17 Management (including Business Admin. Mgt./Marketing/ Marketing Mgt./Industrial Relations and Personnel Mgt./ Personnel Mgt./Financial Mgt./Co-operative Management)
18 Maithili
19 Bengali
20 Hindi
21 Kannada
22 Malayalam
23 Oriya
24 Punjabi
25 Sanskrit
26 Tamil
27 Telugu
28 Urdu
29 Arabic
30 English
31 Linguistics
32 Chinese
33 Dogri
34 Nepali
35 Manipuri
36 Assamese
37 Gujarati
38 Marathi
39 French (French Version)
40 Spanish
41 Russian
42 Persian
43 Rajasthani
44 German
45 Japanese
46 Adult Education/ Continuing Education/ Andragogy/Non-Formal Education.
47 Physical Education
49 Arab Culture and Islamic Studies
50 Indian Culture
55 Labour Welfare/Personnel Management/Industrial Relations/ Labour and Social Welfare/Human Resource Management
58 Law
59 Library and Information Science
60 Buddhist, Jaina, Gandhian, and Peace Studies
62 Comparative Study of Religions
63 Mass Communication and Journalism
65 Performing Art – Dance/Drama/Theatre
66 Museology & Conservation
67 Archaeology
68 Criminology
70 Tribal and Regional Language/Literature
71 Folk Literature
72 Comparative Literature
73 Sanskrit traditional subjects (including) Jyotisha/Sidhanta Jyotish/ Navya Vyakarna/ Vyakarna/ Mimansa/ Navya Nyaya/ Sankhya Yoga/ Tulanatmaka Darsan/ Shukla Yajurveda/ Madhav Vedant/ Dharmasasta/ Sahitya/ Puranotihasa /Agama).
74 Women Studies
79 Visual Art (including Drawing & Painting/Sculpture Graphics/Applied Art/History of Art)
80 Geography
81 Social Medicine & Community Health
82 Forensic Science
83 Pali
84 Kashmiri
85 Konkani
87 Computer Science and Applications
88 Electronic Science
89 Environmental Sciences
90 Politics including International Relations/International Studies including Defence/Strategic Studies, West Asian Studies, South East Asian Studies, African Studies, South Asian Studies, Soviet Studies, and American Studies.
91 Prakrit
92 Human Rights and Duties
93 Tourism Administration and Management.
94 Bodo
95 Santali
100 Yoga
101 Sindhi
102 Hindu Studies
103 Indian Knowledge System
104 Disaster Management
105 Ayurveda Biology

UGC NET Subject List PDF

The officials have released the UGC NET subjects list PDF on their website, along with the syllabus. Aspirants preparing for the UGC NET Dec 2025, must familiarize themselves with all the subjects included in the exam, as Paper 2 will be subject-specific, containing 200 questions worth 200 marks.

UGC NET Subject Code 55

According to the list of subjects provided by the UGC, subject code 55 corresponds to Labour Welfare/Personnel Management/Industrial Relations/Labour and Social Welfare/Human Resource Management.

How to Choose UGC NET Subject for Exam?

Aspirants must select the UGC NET subject based on their master's degree when submitting their application forms. If their post-graduation subject is not included in the UGC NET Subject List, they should opt for a related subject instead.

Candidates holding a master's degree in Pharmacy can select the Forensic Science subject. Similarly, individuals who have completed their master's in Humanities and Social Sciences are eligible to choose Women's Studies as their subject.

FAQs

    Yes, science students can apply for the NTA UGC NET exam. However, they must select the subject in which they have done their post-graduation.
    There's no such thing as the easiest subject in UGC NET. Candidates who have prepared well find all subjects easy.
    According to the official notification, there are a total of 83 UGC NET Subjects.
