UGC NET Subjects: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET Subjects List along with the official notification. There are a total of 85 subjects for the UGC NET Exam. Candidates must be aware of the subject lists to get a clear understanding of the available options, as they need to enter their preferences for the desired subject in application form. In this article, we have provided the complete list of UGC NET Subjects with their codes for your reference. Additionally, we have outlined the steps to opt for UGC NET Subject 2025.
UGC NET Subjects
The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test is a national-level exam conducted for various subjects to assess candidates' eligibility for the position of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in Indian universities and colleges. When filling out the UGC NET Application Form, candidates must carefully select their preferred subjects to qualify for professorships in universities. Making informed decisions regarding subject choices is crucial, as UGC NET Paper 2 will consist entirely of questions based on the subjects they have selected.
UGC NET Subject List with Code
NTA UGC NET exam is conducted for a total of 85 subjects. Check the complete list of UGC NET Subjects with codes here.
|Subject Code
|UGC NET Subject List
|01
|Economics / Rural Economics /Co-operation / Demography / Development Planning/ Development Studies / Econometrics/ Applied Economics/Development Eco./Business Economics
|02
|Political Science
|03
|Philosophy
|04
|Psychology
|05
|Sociology
|06
|History
|07
|Anthropology
|08
|Commerce
|09
|Education
|10
|Social Work
|11
|Defence and Strategic Studies
|12
|Home Science
|14
|Public Administration
|15
|Population Studies
|16
|Music
|17
|Management (including Business Admin. Mgt./Marketing/ Marketing Mgt./Industrial Relations and Personnel Mgt./ Personnel Mgt./Financial Mgt./Co-operative Management)
|18
|Maithili
|19
|Bengali
|20
|Hindi
|21
|Kannada
|22
|Malayalam
|23
|Oriya
|24
|Punjabi
|25
|Sanskrit
|26
|Tamil
|27
|Telugu
|28
|Urdu
|29
|Arabic
|30
|English
|31
|Linguistics
|32
|Chinese
|33
|Dogri
|34
|Nepali
|35
|Manipuri
|36
|Assamese
|37
|Gujarati
|38
|Marathi
|39
|French (French Version)
|40
|Spanish
|41
|Russian
|42
|Persian
|43
|Rajasthani
|44
|German
|45
|Japanese
|46
|Adult Education/ Continuing Education/ Andragogy/Non-Formal Education.
|47
|Physical Education
|49
|Arab Culture and Islamic Studies
|50
|Indian Culture
|55
|Labour Welfare/Personnel Management/Industrial Relations/ Labour and Social Welfare/Human Resource Management
|58
|Law
|59
|Library and Information Science
|60
|Buddhist, Jaina, Gandhian, and Peace Studies
|62
|Comparative Study of Religions
|63
|Mass Communication and Journalism
|65
|Performing Art – Dance/Drama/Theatre
|66
|Museology & Conservation
|67
|Archaeology
|68
|Criminology
|70
|Tribal and Regional Language/Literature
|71
|Folk Literature
|72
|Comparative Literature
|73
|Sanskrit traditional subjects (including) Jyotisha/Sidhanta Jyotish/ Navya Vyakarna/ Vyakarna/ Mimansa/ Navya Nyaya/ Sankhya Yoga/ Tulanatmaka Darsan/ Shukla Yajurveda/ Madhav Vedant/ Dharmasasta/ Sahitya/ Puranotihasa /Agama).
|74
|Women Studies
|79
|Visual Art (including Drawing & Painting/Sculpture Graphics/Applied Art/History of Art)
|80
|Geography
|81
|Social Medicine & Community Health
|82
|Forensic Science
|83
|Pali
|84
|Kashmiri
|85
|Konkani
|87
|Computer Science and Applications
|88
|Electronic Science
|89
|Environmental Sciences
|90
|Politics including International Relations/International Studies including Defence/Strategic Studies, West Asian Studies, South East Asian Studies, African Studies, South Asian Studies, Soviet Studies, and American Studies.
|91
|Prakrit
|92
|Human Rights and Duties
|93
|Tourism Administration and Management.
|94
|Bodo
|95
|Santali
|100
|Yoga
|101
|Sindhi
|102
|Hindu Studies
|103
|Indian Knowledge System
|104
|Disaster Management
|105
|Ayurveda Biology
UGC NET Subject List PDF
The officials have released the UGC NET subjects list PDF on their website, along with the syllabus. Aspirants preparing for the UGC NET Dec 2025, must familiarize themselves with all the subjects included in the exam, as Paper 2 will be subject-specific, containing 200 questions worth 200 marks.
UGC NET Subject Code 55
According to the list of subjects provided by the UGC, subject code 55 corresponds to Labour Welfare/Personnel Management/Industrial Relations/Labour and Social Welfare/Human Resource Management.
How to Choose UGC NET Subject for Exam?
Aspirants must select the UGC NET subject based on their master's degree when submitting their application forms. If their post-graduation subject is not included in the UGC NET Subject List, they should opt for a related subject instead.
Candidates holding a master's degree in Pharmacy can select the Forensic Science subject. Similarly, individuals who have completed their master's in Humanities and Social Sciences are eligible to choose Women's Studies as their subject.
