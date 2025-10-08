UGC NET Subjects: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET Subjects List along with the official notification. There are a total of 85 subjects for the UGC NET Exam. Candidates must be aware of the subject lists to get a clear understanding of the available options, as they need to enter their preferences for the desired subject in application form. In this article, we have provided the complete list of UGC NET Subjects with their codes for your reference. Additionally, we have outlined the steps to opt for UGC NET Subject 2025.

The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test is a national-level exam conducted for various subjects to assess candidates' eligibility for the position of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in Indian universities and colleges. When filling out the UGC NET Application Form, candidates must carefully select their preferred subjects to qualify for professorships in universities. Making informed decisions regarding subject choices is crucial, as UGC NET Paper 2 will consist entirely of questions based on the subjects they have selected.