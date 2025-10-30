MP Police Constable Previous Year Question Papers, Download PDF with Solutions

MP Police Constable Previous Year Question Paper: MP Police Constable Exam is conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) in online mode. This state-level exam began on October 30 and will continue until December 12, aiming to fill 7500 constable vacancies. Candidates who are yet to appear for the exam are advised to practice the MP Police Constable previous year question papers to prepare well.

Solving MP Police Constable question papers will help candidates understand the exam pattern, question structure, and difficulty level, as well as identify the important topics to focus on. It also enables candidates to recognise their weak areas and work on them to improve their overall performance.

MP Police Constable Question Paper 2025

MPESB releases the MP Police Constable Question Paper after the conclusion of the examination. MP Police Constable 2025 exam began on October 30 and will conclude on December 12. It is made available on the official website of MPESB in PDF format. We will update and provide the MP Police Constable 2025 question paper here as soon as it is released.