MP Police Constable Previous Year Question Papers, Download PDF with Solutions

MP Police Constable Previous Year Question Paper: MP Police Constable Exam is conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) in online mode. This state-level exam began on October 30 and will continue until December 12, aiming to fill 7500 constable vacancies. Candidates who are yet to appear for the exam are advised to practice the MP Police Constable previous year question papers to prepare well.
Solving MP Police Constable question papers will help candidates understand the exam pattern, question structure, and difficulty level, as well as identify the important topics to focus on. It also enables candidates to recognise their weak areas and work on them to improve their overall performance.
MP Police Constable Question Paper 2025
MPESB releases the MP Police Constable Question Paper after the conclusion of the examination. MP Police Constable 2025 exam began on October 30 and will conclude on December 12. It is made available on the official website of MPESB in PDF format. We will update and provide the MP Police Constable 2025 question paper here as soon as it is released.
MP Police Constable Previous Year Question Paper
Attempting MP Police Constable Previous Year Question Papers with Solutions is highly beneficial for aspirants to boost their overall score exponentially. It provides a clear picture of MP Police Constable syllabus, paper structure, exam pattern and important topics. It familiarises you with the difficulty level and question style, helping reduce exam-day anxiety and improving speed and accuracy.
MP Police Previous Year Question Paper PDF
The direct link to download the MP Police Constable Previous Year Question Paper PDFs is given below. You can find the year-wise link and download accordingly.
|MP Police Constable Question Paper 2023
|Download PDF
|MP Police Constable Question Paper PDF with Solution
|Download PDF
|MPESB Police Constable Question Paper with Solutions
|Download PDF
|MP Police Constable Question Paper 2017
|Download PDF
|MP Police Constable Question Paper with Solutions
|Download PDF
Benefits of Solving MPESB Constable Previous Year Papers
-
Gives a clear idea of the exam structure, including the number of questions, marking scheme, and section-wise weightage.
-
Regular practice of MPESB Constable previous year papers boosts your speed and helps you solve the maximum number of questions within the required time.
-
You can easily identify frequently asked topics and question types, allowing you to prioritise key subjects that carry more weight in the exam.
-
It helps you identify the topics or subjects you are lagging in, allowing you to focus on them and strengthen your overall performance.
MP Police Constable Question Paper Pattern
MP Police Constable Exam is conducted in online mode and consists of 100 objective-type questions. It is divided into three sections: General Knowledge & Reasoning, Intellectual Ability & Mental Ability, and Science & Simple Arithmetic. Each question carries a weightage of one mark.
|
Subject
|
No. of Question
|
Total Marks
|
सामान्य ज्ञान और तर्क (General Knowledge & Reasoning)
|
40
|
40
|
बौद्धिक क्षमता और मानसिक क्षमता (Intellectual Ability & Mental Ability)
|
30
|
30
|
विज्ञान और सरल अंकगणित (Science & Simple Arithmetic)
|
30
|
30
|
Total
|
100
|
100
