IB SA Admit Card 2025 Download Link
Focus
Quick Links

MP Police Constable Exam Date 2025 Out: Exam October 30, Check Shift Wise Timings for 7500 Vacancies

By Meenu Solanki
Oct 28, 2025, 12:15 IST

MPESB will conduct the MP Police Constable 2025 exam from October 30 to December 12 in two shifts. Check the complete MP Police exam schedule, shift timings, and exam pattern here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

MPESB Constable Exam Date 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) is all set to conduct the MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025 Exam. As per the official notification, the MP Police Constable Exam will be held from October 30 onwards to fill 7500 constable vacancies. The examination will be conducted in two shifts each day.

Prospective candidates can download their MP Police Admit Card 2025 from the official website, esb.mp.gov.in — using their registration number and password. Candidates are advised to check the complete exam schedule along with MP Police Constable exam timings, marking scheme and more here.

MP Police Constable Exam Date 2025

MPESB has officially announced the exam dates for the MP Police 2025 to fill 7500 vacancies. The exam will be held in online mode from October 30 to December 12. Candidates gearing up for the exam must check all the key details in the table below.

MP Police Constable Syllabus 2025- Overview

Organization

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB)

Exam

MP Police Constable

Vacancies

7500

MP Police Constable Exam Date 2025

30th October to 12th December 2025

Mode of Exam

Online (Computer Based Test)

Types of Questions

Objective Type Questions

Duration

120 Minutes

Negative Marking

No Negative Marking

MP Police Constable Shift Timings 2025

MP Police Constable exam is scheduled to be held in two shifts. The first shift will take place from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM, and candidates must report between 7:30 AM and 8:30 AM. The second shift will be conducted from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM, with the reporting time set between 12:30 PM and 1:30 PM. Latecomers will be prohibited from entering the examination hall.


Shift Timing

Reporting Timing

Gate Closing Time

Exam Starts

Exam Ends

Shift 1

7:30 am

8:30 am

9:30 am

11:30 am

Shift 2

12:30 pm

1:30 pm

2:30 pm

4:30 pm

MPESB Police Constable Exam Pattern 2025

MP Police Constable exam is held in online mode, comprising 100 objective type questions. Each question carries a weightage of one mark. There is no negative marking.

Subject

No. of Question

Total Marks

सामान्य ज्ञान और तर्क (General Knowledge & Reasoning)

40

40

बौद्धिक क्षमता और मानसिक क्षमता (Intellectual Ability & Mental Ability)

30

30

विज्ञान और सरल अंकगणित (Science & Simple Arithmetic)

30

30

Total

100

100

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News