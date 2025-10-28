MPESB Constable Exam Date 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) is all set to conduct the MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025 Exam. As per the official notification, the MP Police Constable Exam will be held from October 30 onwards to fill 7500 constable vacancies. The examination will be conducted in two shifts each day.
Prospective candidates can download their MP Police Admit Card 2025 from the official website, esb.mp.gov.in — using their registration number and password. Candidates are advised to check the complete exam schedule along with MP Police Constable exam timings, marking scheme and more here.
MP Police Constable Exam Date 2025
MPESB has officially announced the exam dates for the MP Police 2025 to fill 7500 vacancies. The exam will be held in online mode from October 30 to December 12. Candidates gearing up for the exam must check all the key details in the table below.
|
MP Police Constable Syllabus 2025- Overview
|
Organization
|
Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB)
|
Exam
|
MP Police Constable
|
Vacancies
|
7500
|
MP Police Constable Exam Date 2025
|
30th October to 12th December 2025
|
Mode of Exam
|
Online (Computer Based Test)
|
Types of Questions
|
Objective Type Questions
|
Duration
|
120 Minutes
|
Negative Marking
|
No Negative Marking
MP Police Constable Shift Timings 2025
MP Police Constable exam is scheduled to be held in two shifts. The first shift will take place from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM, and candidates must report between 7:30 AM and 8:30 AM. The second shift will be conducted from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM, with the reporting time set between 12:30 PM and 1:30 PM. Latecomers will be prohibited from entering the examination hall.
|
Shift Timing
|
Reporting Timing
|
Gate Closing Time
|
Exam Starts
|
Exam Ends
|
Shift 1
|
7:30 am
|
8:30 am
|
9:30 am
|
11:30 am
|
Shift 2
|
12:30 pm
|
1:30 pm
|
2:30 pm
|
4:30 pm
MPESB Police Constable Exam Pattern 2025
MP Police Constable exam is held in online mode, comprising 100 objective type questions. Each question carries a weightage of one mark. There is no negative marking.
|
Subject
|
No. of Question
|
Total Marks
|
सामान्य ज्ञान और तर्क (General Knowledge & Reasoning)
|
40
|
40
|
बौद्धिक क्षमता और मानसिक क्षमता (Intellectual Ability & Mental Ability)
|
30
|
30
|
विज्ञान और सरल अंकगणित (Science & Simple Arithmetic)
|
30
|
30
|
Total
|
100
|
100
