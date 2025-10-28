MPESB Constable Exam Date 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) is all set to conduct the MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025 Exam. As per the official notification, the MP Police Constable Exam will be held from October 30 onwards to fill 7500 constable vacancies. The examination will be conducted in two shifts each day.

Prospective candidates can download their MP Police Admit Card 2025 from the official website, esb.mp.gov.in — using their registration number and password. Candidates are advised to check the complete exam schedule along with MP Police Constable exam timings, marking scheme and more here.

MP Police Constable Exam Date 2025

MPESB has officially announced the exam dates for the MP Police 2025 to fill 7500 vacancies. The exam will be held in online mode from October 30 to December 12. Candidates gearing up for the exam must check all the key details in the table below.