MP Police Constable Exam Centres 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) will conduct the MP Police Constable Exam 2025 from October 30 onwards in an online mode. The examination will be held in two shifts each day. The morning shift will take place from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM, while the afternoon shift will be held from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM. This state-level exam will be conducted in several cities of the state.

MP Police Constable Admit Card 2025 has already been released on the official website — esb.mp.gov.in. Candidates who have successfully registered can download their admit cards using their registration number and password. The admit card includes crucial details such as the exam city, venue, date, shift timing, and important instructions. Check the complete list of MP Police Constable exam cities in this post.