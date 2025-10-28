MP Police Constable Exam Centres 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) will conduct the MP Police Constable Exam 2025 from October 30 onwards in an online mode. The examination will be held in two shifts each day. The morning shift will take place from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM, while the afternoon shift will be held from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM. This state-level exam will be conducted in several cities of the state.
MP Police Constable Admit Card 2025 has already been released on the official website — esb.mp.gov.in. Candidates who have successfully registered can download their admit cards using their registration number and password. The admit card includes crucial details such as the exam city, venue, date, shift timing, and important instructions. Check the complete list of MP Police Constable exam cities in this post.
MP Police Constable Exam Centres
MP Police Constable exam is scheduled for October 30 to December 12 to fill 7500 vacancies. MPESB have allotted exam centres based on candidates’ preferences mentioned in the application forms. Details of the specific exam city and address is mentioned on the MP Police admit card, which can be downloaded from MPESB official website.
Also, check:
List of MP Police Exam Centres
MPESB mentioned the MP Police Exam Centre list in the official notification. Spanning across 16 districts, the exam will be conducted in cities like Bhopal, Ujjain, Ratlam and others. Listed below are the cities where MPESB Constable exam will be held.
-
Bhopal
-
Indore
-
Jabalpur
-
Gwalior
-
Ujjain
-
Neemuch
-
Ratlam
-
Mandsaur
-
Sagar
-
Satna
-
Khandwa
-
Guna
-
Damoh
-
Sidhi
-
Chhindwara
-
Balaghat
Things to Carry to MPESB Constable Exam Centres
Aspirants are required to carry certain documents to the examination hall along with the MP Police admit card.
-
Print out of MP Police Constable Admit Card
-
Valid photo identification (PAN Card, Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, Passport, Driver's License etc)
-
Passport-sized photographs
-
Documents for PwD candidates
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation