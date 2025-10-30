Which River Forms The Largest Delta In India?

Did you know India has more than 400 major rivers flowing across its vast landscape? These rivers are the lifelines of over 1.4 billion people, supporting agriculture, industry, and daily life. From the towering Himalayas to the coastal plains, they shape India's land and culture in countless ways. The Ganga River, stretching about 2,525 kilometres, is the longest in India and holds immense spiritual and economic value. The Brahmaputra, with an average depth of nearly 120 metres, is one of the deepest and most powerful rivers in the country. Meanwhile, the Indus River flows for about 3,180 kilometres, making it one of the longest rivers in the subcontinent. Each river has a unique journey—from icy mountains to fertile plains. But among them, one river stands out for forming the largest delta in India. It spreads across thousands of square kilometres, creating rich soil and vibrant ecosystems. Do you know which river it is? In this article, we'll take a closer look at this mighty river, its journey, and the incredible delta it creates.

What Rivers Create The Largest Delta? The largest delta in India is the Ganges-Brahmaputra Delta, also known as the Sundarbans Delta, formed mainly by the Ganga and Brahmaputra rivers. The Majestic Ganga River and the Sundarbans Delta The largest delta in India is the Ganges-Brahmaputra Delta, the vast majority of which is in Bangladesh, with a significant part, the Sundarbans, lying in the Indian state of West Bengal. This immense delta is formed primarily by the combined flow of two major rivers: the Ganga (Ganges) and the Brahmaputra (known as the Jamuna in Bangladesh). The Ganga River begins its journey high up in the Himalayas. Its primary source is the Gangotri Glacier in Uttarakhand, where it first flows as the Bhagirathi River, joining the Alaknanda to form the Ganga at Devprayag officially. From there, it flows southeastward through the vast plains of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand before entering West Bengal. In West Bengal, a major arm of the Hooghly River flows south past Kolkata. The main river continues into Bangladesh, where it is renamed the Padma.