WB HS Result 3rd Semester, Direct Link Here
Focus
Quick Links
Live

WBCHSE WB HS Semester 3 Result 2026 Live: West Bengal Class 12th Result Released, Scorecard link Active at wbchse.wb.gov.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 31, 2025, 14:30 IST

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has announced the WB HS Semester 3 Result 2026 today, October 31, 2025. The link to check the result and download the marksheet is active on the official website - wbchseapp.wb.gov.in or result.wb.gov.in

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
WB Semester-III of Higher Secondary Examination 2026
WB Semester-III of Higher Secondary Examination 2026

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Link to download WB HS Semester 3 Result 2026 statement of marks now active
  • WBCHSE HS Examination 2026 semester 3 result declared in official press conference
  • Login using roll number and registration number at result.wb.gov.in to download WBCHSE HS Semester 3 Result 2026 statement of marks

WB HS Semester 3 Result 2026: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has announced the WB HS Semester 3 Result 2026 today, October 31, 2025. The results were announced in a press conference at 12:30 PM. Students who have appeared for the semester 3 exams can check the result and download the marksheets through the link on the official website.

The board has also activated the WB HS Semester 3 Result link. Candidates can check the result and download the statement of marks through the link available at result.wb.gov.in. To check the result, students can visit the official website and login using their registration number and roll number.

WB HS Semester 3 Result Link - Click Here

Also Read: WB HS Semester 3 Result 2026 Today, Download Marksheet at result.wb.gov.in

Also Read: Also Read: West Bengal HS Semester 3 Result 2026 OUT, Check Toppers Name, Pass Percentage Details Here

Official Websites to Check WB HS Semester 3 Result 2026

The West Bengal HS Semester 3 result 2026 has been announced at 12:30 PM. Candidates can check the result through the login on the result portal - result.wb.gov.in. The link to check the results is now active on the result portal.

WB HS Semester 3 Result 2026 - Login Credentials

The WB HS Semester 3 results have been announced in a press conference. Candidates can use the credentials mentioned below to download the marksheets from the official login

  • Roll number

  • Resignation number

Steps to Check WB HS Semester 3 Result 2026

The West Bengal HS Semester 3 result 2026 link is now available. Follow the steps provided below to download the results. 

Step 1: Visit the official result portal

Step 2: Click on the HS Semester 3 result link

Step 3: Enter the roll number and resignation number

Step 4: The HS Semester 3 result will be displayed

Step 5: Download for further reference



LIVE UPDATES
Click here to refreshRefresh
  • Oct 31, 2025, 14:30 IST

    WB HS Semester 3 Result 2026: Login Link Active at result.wb.gov.in

    WBCHSE has finally activated the WB HS Semester 3 Result 2026 login link. Candidates can now check their individual statement of marks at result.wb.gov.in. To login candidates need to enter the roll number and registration number. Candidates can also click on the direct link here to download the WB HS Examination 2026 Semester 3 statement of marks. 

    WB HS Semester 3 Result Link - Click Here

  • Oct 31, 2025, 14:23 IST

    WB HS Semester 3 Result 2025 Login Link Active

    Candidates awaiting the release of the semester 3 marksheets can now visit the official website result.wb.gov.in to download the statement of marks. To download the WB HS Semster 3 marksheets candidates can visit the official website and login using the roll number and registration number. 

    Also Read: WBCHSE HS 3rd Semester Result 2026 Declared, Overall Pass Percentage 93.72%, Link Active at result.wb.gov.in

  • Oct 31, 2025, 14:19 IST

    WB HS Examination 2026 Semester 3 Statement of Marks

    The following details are mentioned in thw WB HS Semester 3 marksheet

    • Candidate name
    • Name of exam
    • Roll number/ registration number
    • Subjects
    • Marks scored
    • Minimum marks required
    • Total marks 
    • Grade/ Percentage
    • Qualifying status
  • Oct 31, 2025, 14:13 IST

    Login Credentials to Download WB HS Semester 3 Result 2026

    The link for candidates to download the WBCHSE HS Semester 3 statement of marks is now live. Login using the following credentials

    • Roll number
    • Registration number
  • Oct 31, 2025, 14:08 IST

    How to Download WB HS Semester 3 Result 2026 Statement of Marks

    The link for candidates to download the WB HS Semester 3 statement of marks has been activated. To download the marksheets candidates can follow the steps provided below

    Step 1: Visit the official website result.wb.gov.in

    Step 2: Login using the roll number and registration number

    Step 3: The Semester 3 statement of marks will be displayed

    Step 4: Download the marksheet for further reference

  • Oct 31, 2025, 14:08 IST

    WBCHSE HS Semester 3 Result Link Live

    WB HS Semester 3 Result 2026 link is now live. Candidates can click on the direct link given below to check the result

    WB HS Semester 3 Result 2026 - Click Here

  • Oct 31, 2025, 14:03 IST

    WBCHSE HS Semester 3 Result Login Window Active

    Candidates can visit the official website and login using the registration number and roll number to download the statement of marks

  • Oct 31, 2025, 14:00 IST

    WB HS Semester 3 Results Out Shortly

    The link for canddiates to check the WB HS Semester 3 result and download the marskheets will be availabe soon.

  • Oct 31, 2025, 13:52 IST

    West Bengal HS Semester 3 Exam Results at result.wb.gov.in

    To download the WBCHSE HS Semester 3 result 2026 students are required to visit the official website and login using their roll number and registration number. The result link will be activated at result.wb.gov.in

  • Oct 31, 2025, 13:47 IST

    Login Credentials Required to Download WBCHSE HS Statement of Marks

    The WB HS semester 3 statement of marks will be available on the official website soon. Candidates can login using the following credentials to download statement of marks

    • Roll number
    • Registration number
  • Oct 31, 2025, 13:40 IST

    WBCHSE HS Semester 3 Results Shortly

    The link for candidates to check the WB HS Semester 3 result and download the statement of marks will be live at 2 PM. Candidates are required to keep the HS Semester 3 admit card ready with them to check the results.

  • Oct 31, 2025, 13:33 IST

    WB HS Semester 3 Result 2026: Toppers List

    Check here the complete list of students who have secured top ranks in the WBCHSE HS Semester 3 exam 2026.

    Also Read: West Bengal HS Semester 3 Result 2026 OUT, Check Toppers Name, Pass Percentage Details Here

  • Oct 31, 2025, 13:30 IST

    WBCHSE WB HS Semester 3 Result 2026: How to Download Marksheet?

    The WB HS Semester 3 marksheet link will be activated at 2 PM. Follow the steps provided below to download the statement of marks

    Step 1: Visit the official website of WB HS

    Step 2: Click on HS Semester 3 marksheet link

    Step 3: Login using the roll number and registration number

    Step 4: The semester 3 marksheet will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the statement of marks for further reference

  • Oct 31, 2025, 13:20 IST

    Check WBCHSE HS Semester 3 Result at 2 PM

    The link for candidates to check their WB HS examination Semester 3 result 2026 and downloading the statement of marks will be available from 2 PM onwards. Candidates can download the marksheets at result.wb.gov.in. 

  • Oct 31, 2025, 13:09 IST

    WB HS Semester 3 Result 2026: Stream Wise Pass Percentage

    The stream wise pass percentage for WB HS Examination 2026 Semester 3 is as followd

    Science - 98.80%

    Arts - 92.54%

    Commerce - 94.19%

  • Oct 31, 2025, 13:08 IST

    Where to Download WB HS Examination 2026 Semester 3 Result?

    The West Bengal HS Semester 3 examination result 2026 will be live on the official website result.wb.gov.in. The link will be live at 2 PM. Students must login with the roll number and registration number to download the WBCHSE HS Examination 2026 Semester 3 statement of marks. 

  • Oct 31, 2025, 12:57 IST

    WB HS Semester 3 Result: Only 3 Female Toppers

    A total of 69 students have been placed in the toppers list from which 3 are girls

  • Oct 31, 2025, 12:55 IST

    WB HS Result 2026: Semester 3 Overall Pass Percentage at 93.72

    As per data provided, the overall pass percentage is 93.72%. With regard to boys and girls, the pass percentage of boys is 93.81% and girls is 93.65%. 

     

  • Oct 31, 2025, 12:51 IST

    Download WB HS Result 2026 Statement of Marks at 2 PM

    The link for candidates to download their WB HS Result 2026 statement of marks will be available from 2 PM onwards. The link will be available at result.wb.gov.in

  • Oct 31, 2025, 12:49 IST

    WBCHSE HS Result 2026 Semester 3 Data

    This year A total of 6,60,260 students enrolled for the WB Uchha Madhyamik semester 3 exams, out of which 6,45,832 appeared. The exams were held for 66 subjects with MCQs and specially designed OMR sheets.

  • Oct 31, 2025, 12:46 IST

    WB HS Semester 3 Result 2026 Press Conference Commence

    Authorities have commenced the WBCHSE HS Examination 2026 Semester 3 result announcement press conference. Students are advised to visit the official website at 2 PM to check the individual result and download the statement of marks. 

  • Oct 31, 2025, 12:44 IST

    WBCHSE HS Result 2026 Semester 3 Result Link to be Live at 2 PM

    The link for canddiates to check the WB HS Semester 3 Statement of makrs will be live at 2 PM. Candidates can visit the official website result.wb.gov.in to check the result and download the statement of marks. 

  • Oct 31, 2025, 12:42 IST

    WB HS Semester 3 Result Declared in Press Conference

  • Oct 31, 2025, 12:27 IST

    WB HS Semester 3 Result Declaration Press Conference to Begin Soon

    The press conference for the announcement of the WBCHSE HS result 2026 for semester 3 will begin soon. As per the official notification, the results will be announced at 12:30 in a press conference. Keep watching this space for latest updates.

  • Oct 31, 2025, 12:25 IST

    WB HS Semester 3 Results Shortly

    The press conference for announcing the WBCHSE Ucch Madhyamik Semester 3 result will be begin at 12:30 PM. Candidates eagerly awaiting the semester 3 results must keep visiting the website for latest updates. 

  • Oct 31, 2025, 12:22 IST

    Details given on EB HS Semester 3 Statement of Marks

    The WB HS Semester 3 statement of marks will include the following details

    • Candidate name
    • Roll number/ registration number
    • Name of exam
    • Marks scored
    • Total marks
    • Minimum marks required
    • Qualifying status
  • Oct 31, 2025, 12:03 IST

    West Bengal HS Result 2026: Semester 3 Results Soon

    West Bengal HS Semester 3 results will be announced in a press conference today, October 31. The results will be announced at 12:30 PM. Candidates will be able to download the statement marks at result.wb.gov.in from 2PM onwards.

  • Oct 31, 2025, 11:33 IST

    Official Website to Check WN HS Semester Result 2026

    WB HS Semester 3 result 2026 will be announced on the official website soon. To check the results, candidates must visit the official website and login using their roll number and registration number. The WB HS Semester result will be available at result.wb.gov.in.

  • Oct 31, 2025, 11:16 IST

    WB HS Semester 3 Result 2026 To be Announced at 12:30 PM

    The WB HS Semster 3 result 2026 will be announced in an official press conference. According to the official notification released, the Press Conference will be held at Vidaysagar Bhavan, Saltlake, Kokata-700091, at 12:30 PM. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can login with their roll number and registration number to check the result. 

  • Oct 31, 2025, 10:54 IST

    WB HS Semester 3 Result 2026: Login for Schools

    According to the official notification released, the schools are requested to login to the system wbchseapp.wb.gov.in using their login credential. 

  • Oct 31, 2025, 10:37 IST

    Login Credentials Required to Check WB HS Semester 3 Result

    The WBCHSE class 12 Semester 3 result 2026 will be announced in an official press conference at 12:30 PM. The link to download the statement of marks will be available from 2 PM onwards at result.wb.gov.in. To download the marksheets students can login with the following details

    • Roll number
    • Registration number
  • Oct 31, 2025, 10:14 IST

    WB HS Semester Result 2026 Official Notification

    West Bengsl HS Semester 3 result 2026 will be announced in an official press conference at 12:30 PM today. 

  • Oct 31, 2025, 09:59 IST

    When to Download WBCHSE HS Semester 3 Statement of Marks?

    According to the official notification issued, the link for candidates to check their WB HS semester 3 result will be available from 2 PM onwards. To check the result and download the statement of marks, candidates can visit the official website and login using the roll number and registration number

  • Oct 31, 2025, 09:44 IST

    WB HS Semester 3 Result 2026: Official Website

    The WB HS semester 3 result 2026 will be announced at result.wb.gov.in.

  • Oct 31, 2025, 09:29 IST

    WB HS Semester 3 Result 2026: How to Check Results?

    The WBCHSE Class 12 Semester 3 result 2026 will be announced in an official press conference at 12:30 PM. Follow the steps provided below to download marksheets

    Step 1: Visit the official website - result.wb.gov.in

    Step 2: Click on HS Semester 3 result link

    Step 3: Enter the roll number and registration number

    Step 4: The HS semester 3 statement of marks 2026 will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the marksheet for further reference

  • Oct 31, 2025, 09:09 IST

    Login Credentials Required to Check WB HS Semester 3 Result 2026

    The WB HS Semester 3 Result 2026 link will be available for downloas at 2 PM. To check the results candidates must visit the official website and login with the mentioned credentials

    • Roll number
    • Registration Number
  • Oct 31, 2025, 09:03 IST

    WBCHSE HS Semester 3 Result 2026: Where to Check?

    The WB HS Semester 3 result 2026 will be announced in an official press conference today, October 31. According to the notification candidates can check the result through the link - result.wb.gov.in and wbchse.wb.gov.in

  • Oct 31, 2025, 08:57 IST

    WB HS Semester 3 Result 2026 to be Announced Today

    The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education will be announcing the WB HS Semester 3 Result 2026 today, October 31, 2025. According to the offiial notification shared the Statement of Marks of Semester-III of Higher Secondary Examination, 2026 will be available for download from 2 PM onwards. 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News