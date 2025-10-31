West Bengal HS 3rd Semester Result 2026 OUT, Check Toppers Name, Pass Percentage Details Here

Key Points
- The WBCHSE announced the WB HS Semester 3 Result 2026 today, October 31, 2025, at 1230 HRS.
- Students can check results using their roll and registration numbers on result.wb.gov.in.
- The live result link and topper list was released at 2 PM.
WB HS Semester 3 Result 2026 Link LIVE: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has released the WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik Semester 3 Result 2026 today, October 31, 2025. Candidates need to check their results online on the official website at result.wb.gov.in. Candidates need to use their roll number and registration number to check the results. The results were announced in an official press conference held at Vidaysagar Bhavan, Saltlake, Kokata-700091 at 12:30 PM. The board has now release the result live link, along with the topper’s list at 2 pm.
This year A total of 6,60,260 students enrolled for the WB Uchha Madhyamik semester 3 exams and only 6,45,832 appeared. The exams were held for 66 subjects in objective MCQ format on specially designed OMR sheets.
WB HS Semester 3 Result 2026 Topper List
Candidates can check the live details on the topper’s list released for WB HS Semester 3 Result 2026 here:
|
Rank
|
Students
|
Percentage
|
1
|
Pritam Ballav
Aditya Narayan Jana
|
98.97
|
2
|
Atanu Banerjee
Srijan Paricha
Soumalya Rudra
Trideb Chakraborty
Tapabrata Das
Arkadyati Dhar
Orikno Sarkar
Oittijho
Adrita Pal
Pratyush Mandal
|
98.95
WB HS Semester 3 Result 2026: Stream Wise Pass Percentage
The board announced the stream-wise pass percentage for WB HS Examination 2026 Semester 3 as mentioned below:
- Science: 98.80%
- Arts: 92.54%
- Commerce: 94.19%
As per the data provided, the overall pass percentage is 93.72%. The pass percentage of boys is 93.81% and girls is 93.65% this academic year.
How to check WB HS Semester 3 Statement of Marks?
Students can check their WB HS Semester 3 Statement of Marks online at 2 pm on the website of the board. Follow the mentioned steps to check the statement of marks online:
- Visit the official website of WB HS Semester Result at result.wb.gov.in
- Click on the Semester 3 result link
- Enter your roll number and registration number
- WB HS Semester 3 result will appear
- Check your details and download the marksheets for future reference
DIRECT LINK - WB HS Semester 3 Result 2026
