West Bengal HS 3rd Semester Result 2026 OUT, Check Toppers Name, Pass Percentage Details Here

WB HS Semester 3 Result 2026 Link LIVE: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has released the WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik Semester 3 Result 2026 today, October 31, 2025. Candidates need to check their results online on the official website at result.wb.gov.in. Candidates need to use their roll number and registration number to check the results. The results were announced in an official press conference held at Vidaysagar Bhavan, Saltlake, Kokata-700091 at 12:30 PM. The board has now release the result live link, along with the topper’s list at 2 pm.

This year A total of 6,60,260 students enrolled for the WB Uchha Madhyamik semester 3 exams and only 6,45,832 appeared. The exams were held for 66 subjects in objective MCQ format on specially designed OMR sheets.