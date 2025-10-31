WBCHSE HS 3rd Semester Result 2026 Declared, Overall Pass Percentage 93.72%, Link Active result.wb.gov.in

Key Points
- WB Ucch Madhyamik Result for Semester 3 has been announced in an official press conference
- Link to download statement of marks will be live at 2 PM
- Download marksheets at result.wb.gov.in with registration number and roll number
WB HS Semester 3 Result 2026: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has announced the WB HS Semester 3 Result 2026. The results were announced in an official press conference conducted at Vidaysagar Bhavan, Saltlake, Kokata-700091 at 12:30 PM. Candidates who have appeared for the exams will be able to check their results at 2 PM on the official website.
The board has also activated the link to download the WB HS Semester 3 statement of marks. To download the marksheet students can visit the official website and login using the roll number and registration number. Click on direct link given below.
WB HS Semester 3 Result Link - Click Here
This year A total of 6,60,260 students enrolled for the WB Uchha Madhyamik semester 3 exams, out of which 6,45,832 appeared. The exams were held for 66 subjects with MCQs and specially designed OMR sheets.
WB HS Examination 2026 Semester 3 - Stream wise Pass Percentage
As per data provided, the overall pass percentage is 93.72%. With regard to boys and girls, the pass percentage of boys is 93.81% and girls is 93.65%. The stream wise pass percentage for WB HS Examination 2026 Semester 3 is as follows.
Science - 98.80%
Arts - 92.54%
Commerce - 94.19%
How to Download WB HS Semester 3 Statement of Marks
The link for candidates to download the WB HS Semester 3 statement of marks will be available from 2 PM on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to download the marksheets
Step 1: Visit the official website of WB HS Semester Result
Step 2: Click on the Semester 3 result link
Step 3: Login using the roll number and registration number
Step 4: The HS Semester 3 result will be displayed
Step 5: Download the marksheets for further reference
