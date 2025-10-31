WBCHSE HS 3rd Semester Result 2026 Declared, Overall Pass Percentage 93.72%, Link Active result.wb.gov.in

WB HS Semester 3 Result 2026: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has announced the WB HS Semester 3 Result 2026. The results were announced in an official press conference conducted at Vidaysagar Bhavan, Saltlake, Kokata-700091 at 12:30 PM. Candidates who have appeared for the exams will be able to check their results at 2 PM on the official website.

The board has also activated the link to download the WB HS Semester 3 statement of marks. To download the marksheet students can visit the official website and login using the roll number and registration number. Click on direct link given below.

WB HS Semester 3 Result Link - Click Here

This year A total of 6,60,260 students enrolled for the WB Uchha Madhyamik semester 3 exams, out of which 6,45,832 appeared. The exams were held for 66 subjects with MCQs and specially designed OMR sheets.