WB HS Semester 3 Result 2025 Tomorrow, Download Marksheet at result.wb.gov.in

WB HS Semester 3 Result 2025: West Bengal Council of higher Secondary Education will announce the WB HS Semester 3 Result 2025 tomorrow, October 31, 2025. Students who have appeared for the semester 3 exams can check the result and download the marksheets through the link on the official website. As per reports, the WB HS Semester 3 result will be announced at 12:30 PM tomorrow in a press conference.

According to the official notification issued, the Press Conference will be held at Vidaysagar Bhavan, Saltlake, Kokata-700091. The results can be viewed and downloaded from the below mentioned websites (URL)/Mobile App from 2:00 pm on the same day.

To check the results, candidates can visit the official website and login using their roll number and resignation number. Schools must also login to the system wbchseapp.wb.gov.in/portal/sec_users/login using their login credential.