WB HS Semester 3 Result 2025 Tomorrow, Download Marksheet at result.wb.gov.in

Oct 30, 2025, 10:34 IST

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education will release the WB HS Semester 3 Result 2026 tomorrow, October 31, 2025. The result will be announced in a press conference. Check official website and login details here. 

WB HS Semester 3 Result 2026 on October 31
Key Points

  • Download HS Semester Result at result.wb.gov.in
  • Login using roll number and registratuion number to download marksheet
  • Schools can login at wbchseapp.wb.gov.i

WB HS Semester 3 Result 2025: West Bengal Council of higher Secondary Education will announce the WB HS Semester 3 Result 2025 tomorrow, October 31, 2025. Students who have appeared for the semester 3 exams can check the result and download the marksheets through the link on the official website. As per reports, the WB HS Semester 3 result will be announced at 12:30 PM tomorrow in a press conference. 

According to the official notification issued, the Press Conference will be held at Vidaysagar Bhavan, Saltlake, Kokata-700091. The results can be viewed and downloaded from the below mentioned websites (URL)/Mobile App from 2:00 pm on the same day.

To check the results, candidates can visit the official website and login using their roll number and resignation number. Schools must also login to the system wbchseapp.wb.gov.in/portal/sec_users/login using their login credential.

Official Websites to Check WB HS Semester 3 Result 2025

The West Bengal HS Semester 3 result 2025 will be announced at 12:30 PM tomorrow. Candidates can check the result through the login on the result portal - result.wb.gov.in. The link to check the results will be activated by 2 PM on the official website. 

WB HS Semester 3 Result 2025 - Login Credentials

After the semester 3 results are announced during the press conference, candidates will be able to check their results by 2 PM on the official website. To check the results candidates need to enter the following credentials

  • Roll number
  • Resignation number

How to Check WB HS Semester 3 Result 2025

The West Bengal HS Semester 3 result 2025 will be announced tomorrow. Follow the steps provided below to check result and download marksheets

Step 1: Visit the official result portal

Step 2: Click on the HS Semester 3 result link

Step 3: Enter the roll number and resignation number

Step 4: The HS Semester 3 result will be displayed

Step 5: Download for further reference


