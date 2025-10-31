Which River is Known as the Lifeline of South India?

India is a land shaped by rivers. The country has over 400 major rivers. These rivers drain into 13 major river basins. The Ganga is the longest river in India. The Brahmaputra is known as the widest river. The largest river by volume is also the Brahmaputra. The Ganga basin is considered the largest in India. Many rivers have special names. For instance, the Ganga is often called "Mother Ganga". The Godavari is sometimes called the "Dakshina Ganga" (Ganga of the South). Do you know which river is called the Lifeline of South India? This mighty river is the longest one in South India. It flows across three southern states. It is a primary source of irrigation and drinking water. This river has a rich history and cultural significance. In this article, we'll take a look at the Lifeline of South India and its immense importance to the region.