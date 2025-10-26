Anoka, Minnesota, is officially known as the Halloween Capital of the World, and every 31 October, when the Halloween colours of orange and black light up streets across the US, this city stands out above all others. This historic American town earned the title for pioneering one of the earliest organised Halloween celebrations in the US, turning pranks into parades and spooky chaos into community spirit.

In fact, the town has held this community-wide celebration every year except during 1942-43 due to World War II. This makes it one of the longest continuously running Halloween traditions in the United States. Let us explore more about the halloween traditions of Anoka through this blog.

How Anoka, Minnesota, Became the Halloween Capital of the World in 1937?

Anoka got its official identity in 1937, and the city not only honours its historic roots but also continues to celebrate Halloween with pride. This is why the turning of its nickname into a true cultural brand is very iconic. Here are the key facts: