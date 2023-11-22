Pro Kabaddi Winners 2023: List of All Seasons Champions Here

Pro Kabaddi Winners List: Embarking on its journey on December 2, 2023, the 2023 edition of the Pro Kabaddi League, often referred to as Vivo Pro Kabaddi due to sponsorship, is a distinguished Indian men's professional Kabaddi competition. This league, initiated in 2014 and prominently featured on Star Sports, stands as the premier Kabaddi extravaganza globally, securing the second-highest viewership in India, trailing only the IPL.

Inspired by the fervour generated by the Kabaddi tournament at the 2006 Asian Games, the Pro Kabaddi League took its initial strides. The league's structural blueprint drew influence from the Indian Premier League, adopting a franchise-based model. The inauguration of the league in 2014 witnessed the participation of eight teams, each contributing a substantial fee of up to US$250,000 for the privilege of joining this elite sporting spectacle. Also Read - Pro Kabaddi League 2023: PKL 10 Schedule, City Venues, Teams and Players List

Pro Kabaddi League Season-wise Winners List, Runner-Up and Player Details Witnessing a decade of competitive fervour, the Pro Kabaddi League has seen a diverse array of champions. U Mumba, Bengaluru Bulls, Bengal Warriors, and Dabang Delhi etched their names as victors once, while the Jaipur Pink Panthers secured the championship twice. Notably, the Patna Pirates emerged triumphant thrice, establishing themselves as the sole champions to successfully defend their title on two occasions. Presently, the reigning champions are the indomitable Jaipur Pink Panthers. Here is the complete list of winners: PKL Season Winner Runner-up MVP Each Season 1 Jaipur Pink Panthers U Mumba Anup Kumar 2 U Mumba Bengaluru Bulls Kashiling Adake 3 Patna Pirates U Mumba Manjeet Chhillar 4 Patna Pirates Jaipur Pink Panthers Rahul Chaudhari 5 Patna Pirates Gujarat Fortune Giants Pardeep Narwal 6 Bengaluru Bulls Gujarat Fortune Giants Pawan Sehrawat 7 Bengal Warriors Dabang Delhi Naveen Kumar, 8 Dabang Delhi Patna Pirates Naveen Kumar 9 Jaipur Pink Panthers Puneri Paltan Arjun Deshwal 10 TBA TBA TBA Pro Kabaddi League Season Highlights Season 1 Winner - Jaipur Pink Panthers The inaugural Pro Kabaddi title in 2014 went to the Jaipur Pink Panthers. Despite a loss in the opening PKL match, they rebounded by winning 10 out of 14 league games, establishing themselves as the most consistent team in Season 1.

Season 2 - U Mumba After finishing as runners-up in the inaugural PKL season, U Mumba asserted their dominance in the second season with a formidable defensive unit. Winning 12 out of 14 league matches, they displayed unparalleled strength, concluding the season with the most tackle points (196) and the best average tackle points per match (12.25). U Mumba's stellar defensive performance solidified their position as a force to be reckoned with in Pro Kabaddi Season 2. Season 3 - Patna Pirates The Patna Pirates clinched their first Pro Kabaddi title in Season 3. Pardeep Narwal, who had a brief stint with Bengaluru Bulls in Season 2, emerged as the standout player, leading the charts with the most raid points (116) in Season 3 and playing a pivotal role in the team's success.

Season 4 - Patna Pirates Despite the departure of Rohit Kumar to Bengaluru Bulls, Pardeep Narwal guided Patna Pirates to another PKL title in Season 4. Finishing at the top of the table with 10 wins in 14 matches, Narwal dominated raids with 133 points, while Fazel Atrachali led the defence with 45 tackle points, securing the team's triumph. Season 5 - Patna Pirates Amidst the expansion of the Pro Kabaddi League with the addition of four new teams in Season 5, the Patna Pirates stood tall, securing a remarkable hat-trick of titles. Led by captain Pardeep Narwal, whose campaign shattered multiple records, the team's dominance was highlighted by an iconic 8-point raid against the Haryana Steelers, a moment etched in the league's history for its sheer brilliance and impact.