Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Dates, Process, Seat Matrix and Choice Filling

The Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2025 has officially begun as Round 1 registrations start up from 22nd July, 2025 on the official website of the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Board at ojee.nic.in. This state-level counselling process is vital for NEET-qualified candidates seeking admission into MBBS and BDS courses under the 85% state quota seats in Odisha. The process comprises registration, document verification, choice filling, seat assignment, and reporting to the allotted colleges.

Here’s everything you need to know about key dates, registration steps, seat matrix details, and choice-filling instructions to secure a medical or dental seat in Odisha.

Important Dates of Odisha NEET Counselling 2025:

The Odisha NEET Counselling 2025 dates has been declared