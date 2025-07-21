Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Dates, Process, Seat Matrix and Choice Filling

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
The Odisha NEET counseling registration details are provided below in this article for applicants. Dates for other significant events, such as the start of classes, the announcement of the provisional merit list, and the dates for exercising web options, have been released by the authorities. Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2025 has officially began from 22nd July, 2025 with Round 1 registrations. All NEET-qualified hopefuls vying for Odisha’s 2,100 MBBS and 363 BDS seats must act swiftly to register, verify papers, and fill choices on time. 

Jul 24, 2025, 17:30 IST

The Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2025 has officially begun as Round 1 registrations start up from 22nd July, 2025 on the official website of the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Board at ojee.nic.in. This state-level counselling process is vital for NEET-qualified candidates seeking admission into MBBS and BDS courses under the 85% state quota seats in Odisha. The process comprises registration, document verification, choice filling, seat assignment, and reporting to the allotted colleges.

Here’s everything you need to know about key dates, registration steps, seat matrix details, and choice-filling instructions to secure a medical or dental seat in Odisha.

Important Dates of Odisha NEET Counselling 2025:

The Odisha NEET Counselling 2025 dates has been declared

  • Round 1 Registration & Choice Filling: July 22–26, 2025 

  • Document Verification: July 29–31, 2025

  • Provisional Merit List Release: August 2, 2025

  • Choice Locking Deadline: August 3, 2025

  • Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: August 6, 2025

  • Reporting to Colleges (Round 1): August 7–12, 2025

  • Round 2 Registration (if applicable): September 2025

  • Mop-up Round & Stray Vacancy Rounds: October 2025

The schedule aligns with MCC’s All India Quota (AIQ) counselling, which started today as well for 15% AIQ seats.

How to Register for Odisha NEET 2025 Counselling

Candidates must take the actions listed below to register for the Odisha NEET 2025 counseling process:

  • Go directly to ojee.nic.in, the official Odisha NEET 2025 counseling website, or Select "New Candidate Registration."

  • Click the 'I Agree' checkbox after reading the guide.

  • After entering the candidate's name, date of birth, gender, security pin, and NEET application number, click Submit.

  • Upload the required files and enter additional required information.

  • Pay the INR 1,000 registration cost online with a credit card, debit card, or net banking.

Odisha NEET UG 2025 Counselling Process

  1. Online Registration

  • Visit ojee.nic.in and click for “Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2025” link.

  • Use NEET Roll Number, Date of Birth, and other data to register.

  • Pay the registration fee (₹1,000 for General, ₹500 for SC/ST/PwD) and a refundable security deposit (₹10,000 for government colleges, ₹1,00,000 for private).

  1. Document Verification

  • Visit specified centres for physical verification with NEET admit card, scorecard, Class 10/12 marksheets, domicile, caste certificate (if applicable), and other essential documents.

  1. Merit List Release

  • The OJEE Board will publish a provisional merit list based on NEET scores and Odisha domicile status.

  1. Choice Filling & Locking

  • Candidates must carefully select and lock their preferences for MBBS/BDS colleges. Choices cannot be modified after the deadline.

  1. Seat Allotment

  • Seats are allotted as per NEET rank, category, and choice preference.

  • Candidates can freeze (accept) or float (wait for a better option in Round 2). 

Odisha NEET Counselling: Quota & Eligibility Criteria

Nationality: The only people eligible to apply for Odisha NEET 2025 counseling are Indian citizens, OCIs, NRIs, and PIOs.

Qualifications: Candidates must have passed the Science stream, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and English sections of the Class 12 Board exam. They must also have received at least 50% of the possible points in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology at the Class 12 Science level for General Candidates (GE), 40% for SC/ST candidates, and 45% for benchmark disability candidates (PC-GE). For candidates in the SC/ST category who are physically challenged, a minimum score of 40% is necessary.

In order to apply for the Odisha MBBS/BDS 2025 counseling, a candidate must have passed the NEET 2025 test. The counseling process won't be open to those who haven't applied for or qualified for NEET 2025.

Domicile: The applicant must reside in the Odisha state. There are exceptions to this:

  • Offspring of Odisha State Government Workers

  • Offspring of Government of India personnel presently stationed in Odisha

Documents Required for Odisha NEET Counselling:

  1. NEET 2025 scorecard

  2. NEET 2025 admit card

  3. Marksheet and certificates of Class 10

  4. Marksheet and certificates of Class 12

  5. Domicile Certificate (if applicable)

  6. Caste/Community Certificate (if applicable)

  7. PwD Certificate (if applicable)

Fee Structure of Odisha NEET Counselling 2025

OJEE has indicated that aspirants will have to deposit a fee amount of INR 37,950 for Government Medical and Dental schools. The costs for private medical and dental colleges are mentioned below.

College

Fees

Hi-Tech MCH, Bhubaneswar

6,50,000

Hi-Tech MCH, Rourkela

5,50,000

DRIEMS Institute of Health Sciences & Hospital

6,50,000

Odisha NEET UG Seat Matrix 2025

College Name

MBBS Seats

BDS Seats

MKCG Medical College, Berhampur

250

SCB Medical College, Cuttack

250

63

VIMSAR, Burla

200

Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhubaneswar

250

100

Hi-Tech Medical College, Rourkela

100

100

Institute of Dental Sciences, Bhubaneswar

100

Others (Govt. & Pvt.)

850

Total

2,100 MBBS

363 BDS

Choice Filling 

  • List colleges strategically, starting from top preferences.

  • Understand Odisha’s reservation policy: 12% ST, 8% SC, 3% PwD, and Green Card quotas.

  • Lock your choices carefully before the deadline to avoid disqualification.

