Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Dates, Process, Seat Matrix and Choice Filling

Haryana NEET Counselling 2025: It is expected that Haryana NEET 2025 counseling would start in August 2025. The Haryana NEET Counselling process is administered by the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Haryana, and is required for admission to MBBS and BDS programs offered by the state's medical and dental schools. Except for the final step, which is the institute reporting or document verification process, the entire state counseling process is done online.The Haryana NEET 2025 counseling will take place in four to five rounds, while the number may go up depending on the number of open seats.

The dates of the Haryana NEET UG 2025 counseling are probably going to be between three and four months. The merit list and seat matrix are released by DMER Haryana as part of the Haryana NEET counseling procedure. Eligible candidates must then register and complete the options. Candidates must then report to the institutes for document verification and admission fee payment to affirm their acceptance of the allotted seat after the seat allocation list or result is announced.