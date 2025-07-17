Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Dates, Process, Seat Matrix and Choice Filling

Haryana NEET Counselling 2025: It is expected that Haryana NEET 2025 counseling would start in August 2025. The Haryana NEET Counselling process is administered by the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Haryana, and is required for admission to MBBS and BDS programs offered by the state's medical and dental schools. Except for the final step, which is the institute reporting or document verification process, the entire state counseling process is done online.The Haryana NEET 2025 counseling will take place in four to five rounds, while the number may go up depending on the number of open seats.
The dates of the Haryana NEET UG 2025 counseling are probably going to be between three and four months. The merit list and seat matrix are released by DMER Haryana as part of the Haryana NEET counseling procedure. Eligible candidates must then register and complete the options. Candidates must then report to the institutes for document verification and admission fee payment to affirm their acceptance of the allotted seat after the seat allocation list or result is announced.
Haryana NEET Counselling: Quota & Eligibility Criteria
Candidates can view the Haryana counseling 2025 quota, college, and qualifying requirements below.
The applicant must hold Indian citizenship.
Candidates need to be eligible for the NEET 2025 exam.
The applicant must be an actual resident of Haryana, and both of their parents must hold a Haryana permanent residence certificate.
For the Management Category, applicants may apply from anywhere in the nation for the management quota seats in the 2025 Haryana MBBS/BDS counseling.
Important Dates of Haryana NEET Counselling 2025:
The Haryana NEET Counselling 2025 dates will be declared soon.
Dates
Tentative Exam Dates
Aug 2025
Haryana NEET Counselling 2025 Round 1 Choice Filling Process
Aug 2025
Haryana NEET Counselling 2025 Round 1 Application Process
27 Aug 2025
Haryana NEET Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result
Sep 2025
Haryana NEET Counselling 2025 Round 1 Document Verification
How to Register for Haryana NEET Counselling?
To be eligible to take part in the Haryana NEET 2025 counseling, candidates must register on the DMER, Haryana website. In order to register online, candidates must have a working email address and mobile number.
Check out Haryana NEET Counseling 2025's official website.
On the "New Registration" tab, click.
Click "Continue" after selecting the Declaration checkbox.
Enter the application and roll numbers for NEET 2025.
Click "Check NEET Details."
Complete the required fields, attach files, and submit.
Cover the application cost.
Registration Fee for Haryana NEET Counselling 2025
The table below shows the Haryana NEET counselling 2025 registration fee for each category.
Category
Fee (in INR)
General
Rs 2,500
Scheduled Caste/Other Backward Classes
Rs 1,250
NRI
Rs 10,000
Documents Required for Haryana NEET Counselling:
NEET UG Rank Card
Birth Certificate (SSC Marks Memo)
Qualifying Exam Certificate (Intermediate Marks Memo)
Study Certificates from 6th to 10th (combined in a single PDF)
Study Certificates for Intermediate (combined in a single PDF)
Aadhar Card
Candidate's photo
Candidate's signature
