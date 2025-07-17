Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Dates, Process, Seat Matrix and Choice Filling

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
The Haryana NEET counseling registration details are provided below in this article for applicants. Dates for other significant events, such as the start of classes, the announcement of the provisional merit list, and the dates for exercising web options, have not been made public by the authorities. The authorities will notify dates when they become available.

Jul 24, 2025

Haryana NEET Counselling 2025: It is expected that Haryana NEET 2025 counseling would start in August 2025. The Haryana NEET Counselling process is administered by the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Haryana, and is required for admission to MBBS and BDS programs offered by the state's medical and dental schools. Except for the final step, which is the institute reporting or document verification process, the entire state counseling process is done online.The Haryana NEET 2025 counseling will take place in four to five rounds, while the number may go up depending on the number of open seats.

The dates of the Haryana NEET UG 2025 counseling are probably going to be between three and four months. The merit list and seat matrix are released by DMER Haryana as part of the Haryana NEET counseling procedure. Eligible candidates must then register and complete the options. Candidates must then report to the institutes for document verification and admission fee payment to affirm their acceptance of the allotted seat after the seat allocation list or result is announced.

Haryana NEET Counselling: Quota & Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can view the Haryana counseling 2025 quota, college, and qualifying requirements below.

  • The applicant must hold Indian citizenship.

  • Candidates need to be eligible for the NEET 2025 exam.

  • The applicant must be an actual resident of Haryana, and both of their parents must hold a Haryana permanent residence certificate.

  • For the Management Category, applicants may apply from anywhere in the nation for the management quota seats in the 2025 Haryana MBBS/BDS counseling.

Important Dates of Haryana NEET Counselling 2025:

The Haryana NEET Counselling 2025 dates will be declared soon.

Dates

Tentative Exam Dates

Aug 2025

Haryana NEET Counselling 2025 Round 1 Choice Filling Process

Aug 2025

Haryana NEET Counselling 2025 Round 1 Application Process

27 Aug 2025

Haryana NEET Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

Sep 2025

Haryana NEET Counselling 2025 Round 1 Document Verification

How to Register for Haryana NEET Counselling? 

To be eligible to take part in the Haryana NEET 2025 counseling, candidates must register on the DMER, Haryana website. In order to register online, candidates must have a working email address and mobile number.

  • Check out Haryana NEET Counseling 2025's official website.

  • On the "New Registration" tab, click.

  • Click "Continue" after selecting the Declaration checkbox.

  • Enter the application and roll numbers for NEET 2025.

  • Click "Check NEET Details."

  • Complete the required fields, attach files, and submit.

  • Cover the application cost.

Registration Fee for Haryana NEET Counselling 2025 

The table below shows the Haryana NEET counselling 2025 registration fee for each category.

Category

Fee (in INR)

General

Rs 2,500

Scheduled Caste/Other Backward Classes

Rs 1,250

NRI

Rs 10,000

Documents Required for Haryana NEET Counselling:

  1. NEET UG Rank Card

  2. Birth Certificate (SSC Marks Memo)

  3. Qualifying Exam Certificate (Intermediate Marks Memo)

  4. Study Certificates from 6th to 10th (combined in a single PDF)

  5. Study Certificates for Intermediate (combined in a single PDF)

  6. Aadhar Card

  7. Candidate's photo

  8. Candidate's signature

