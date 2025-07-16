Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Dates, Process, Seat Matrix and Choice Filling

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
The Telangana NEET counseling registration details are provided below in this article for applicants. Dates for other significant events, such as the start of classes, the announcement of the provisional merit list, and the dates for exercising web options, have not been released by the authorities. The authorities will notify dates when they become available.

Jul 16, 2025, 18:06 IST

Telangana NEET Counselling 2025: For the 2025–2026 session, the Telangana NEET 2025 counseling dates are now released. To be eligible to take part in Telangana NEET counseling 2025, applicants must fulfill the requirements, which include meeting the NEET cutoff scores in their respective categories. As per the Telangana NEET counseling dates, students can sign up for the counseling session from today, July 16, 2025, to July 25, 2025. Students must go to the official website at knruhs.telangana.gov.in to register for the counseling. 

The organization in charge of Telangana NEET counseling in 2025 is the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS). To be able to take part in the counseling procedure, NEET UG test qualifiers must have scored higher than the Telangana NEET counseling cutoff marks.

Telangana NEET Counselling: Quota & Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can view the Telangana counseling 2025 quota, college, and qualifying requirements in the table below.

Type of Counselling

College Type

Seat Quota

Eligibility

Approx Fees

Competent Quota

Govt. Medical Colleges

85% State Quota (SQ)

Telangana Local Candidates

INR 7,000 – INR 20,000 per annum

Competent Quota

Pvt. Medical Colleges

50% State Quota (SQ)

Telangana Local Candidates

INR 60,000 per annum

Management Quota

Private Colleges Only

35% (Indian Citizens)

85% seats: Telangana Local Candidates

15% seats: All India Candidates

INR 11.55 – INR 14.50 lakh per annum

Management Quota

Private Colleges Only

15% (NRIs)

NRI Candidates

Twice of Indian Citizens’ Fee

Important Dates of Telangana NEET Counselling 2025:

The Telangana NEET Counselling 2025 dates will be declared soon.

Event

Date

Date of issue of Notification for online Registration.

15-07-2025

Availability of online Application and uploading of certificates tsmedadm.tsche.in

08.00 A.M. on 16-07-2025 to 06.00 P.M. on 25-07-2025

Date of release of provisional final merit list after verification of certificates

To be Announced

Web Options for Admission

To be Announced

Commencement of Classes

To be Announced

Closure of Admissions

To be Announced

How to Register for Telangana NEET Counselling? 

Step 1: Mobile and Email Registration:

  • Visit Official Website: tsmedadm.tsche.in

  • Click on "Mobile and Email Registration."

  • Enter your mobile number and email address.

  • Verify using the OTPs sent.

Step 2: Candidate Registration & Payment:

  • Click on "Candidate Registration (Payment of fee)."

  • Enter your information on the registration form.

  • Choose your caste category and pay the non-refundable charge that corresponds with it.

  • You will receive a registration number via SMS and email.

Step 3: Updating Details (Optional):

  • Later, use the registration number to amend your information if necessary.

Step 4: Uploading Certificates:

  • Click on "Data Updation" or "Uploading of Certificates."

  • Enter your registration number and roll number.

Documents Required for Telangana NEET Counselling:

  1. NEET UG Rank Card

  2. Birth Certificate (SSC Marks Memo)

  3. Qualifying Exam Certificate (Intermediate Marks Memo)

  4. Study Certificates from 6th to 10th (combined in a single PDF)

  5. Study Certificates for Intermediate (combined in a single PDF)

  6. Aadhar Card

  7. Candidate's photo

  8. Candidate's signature

