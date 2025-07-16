Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Dates, Process, Seat Matrix and Choice Filling

Telangana NEET Counselling 2025: For the 2025–2026 session, the Telangana NEET 2025 counseling dates are now released. To be eligible to take part in Telangana NEET counseling 2025, applicants must fulfill the requirements, which include meeting the NEET cutoff scores in their respective categories. As per the Telangana NEET counseling dates, students can sign up for the counseling session from today, July 16, 2025, to July 25, 2025. Students must go to the official website at knruhs.telangana.gov.in to register for the counseling.
The organization in charge of Telangana NEET counseling in 2025 is the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS). To be able to take part in the counseling procedure, NEET UG test qualifiers must have scored higher than the Telangana NEET counseling cutoff marks.
Telangana NEET Counselling: Quota & Eligibility Criteria
Candidates can view the Telangana counseling 2025 quota, college, and qualifying requirements in the table below.
|
Type of Counselling
|
College Type
|
Seat Quota
|
Eligibility
|
Approx Fees
|
Competent Quota
|
Govt. Medical Colleges
|
85% State Quota (SQ)
|
Telangana Local Candidates
|
INR 7,000 – INR 20,000 per annum
|
Competent Quota
|
Pvt. Medical Colleges
|
50% State Quota (SQ)
|
Telangana Local Candidates
|
INR 60,000 per annum
|
Management Quota
|
Private Colleges Only
|
35% (Indian Citizens)
|
85% seats: Telangana Local Candidates
15% seats: All India Candidates
|
INR 11.55 – INR 14.50 lakh per annum
|
Management Quota
|
Private Colleges Only
|
15% (NRIs)
|
NRI Candidates
|
Twice of Indian Citizens’ Fee
Important Dates of Telangana NEET Counselling 2025:
The Telangana NEET Counselling 2025 dates will be declared soon.
|
Event
|
Date
|
Date of issue of Notification for online Registration.
|
15-07-2025
|
Availability of online Application and uploading of certificates tsmedadm.tsche.in
|
08.00 A.M. on 16-07-2025 to 06.00 P.M. on 25-07-2025
|
Date of release of provisional final merit list after verification of certificates
|
To be Announced
|
Web Options for Admission
|
To be Announced
|
Commencement of Classes
|
To be Announced
|
Closure of Admissions
|
To be Announced
How to Register for Telangana NEET Counselling?
Step 1: Mobile and Email Registration:
-
Visit Official Website: tsmedadm.tsche.in
-
Click on "Mobile and Email Registration."
-
Enter your mobile number and email address.
-
Verify using the OTPs sent.
Step 2: Candidate Registration & Payment:
-
Click on "Candidate Registration (Payment of fee)."
-
Enter your information on the registration form.
-
Choose your caste category and pay the non-refundable charge that corresponds with it.
-
You will receive a registration number via SMS and email.
Step 3: Updating Details (Optional):
-
Later, use the registration number to amend your information if necessary.
Step 4: Uploading Certificates:
-
Click on "Data Updation" or "Uploading of Certificates."
-
Enter your registration number and roll number.
Documents Required for Telangana NEET Counselling:
-
NEET UG Rank Card
-
Birth Certificate (SSC Marks Memo)
-
Qualifying Exam Certificate (Intermediate Marks Memo)
-
Study Certificates from 6th to 10th (combined in a single PDF)
-
Study Certificates for Intermediate (combined in a single PDF)
-
Aadhar Card
-
Candidate's photo
-
Candidate's signature
