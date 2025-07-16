Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Dates, Process, Seat Matrix and Choice Filling

Telangana NEET Counselling 2025: For the 2025–2026 session, the Telangana NEET 2025 counseling dates are now released. To be eligible to take part in Telangana NEET counseling 2025, applicants must fulfill the requirements, which include meeting the NEET cutoff scores in their respective categories. As per the Telangana NEET counseling dates, students can sign up for the counseling session from today, July 16, 2025, to July 25, 2025. Students must go to the official website at knruhs.telangana.gov.in to register for the counseling.

The organization in charge of Telangana NEET counseling in 2025 is the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS). To be able to take part in the counseling procedure, NEET UG test qualifiers must have scored higher than the Telangana NEET counseling cutoff marks.