Delhi NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Dates, Process, Seat Matrix and Choice Filling

Delhi NEET Counselling process 2025 for the academic year 2025-26 has been started by the Medical Council Committee. The counselling date for the Delhi NEET has been announced on the official website. Delhi NEET Counselling 2025 will start from July 11, 2025. The last date to apply for Delhi NEET Counselling 2025 is July 21, 2025. Delhi NEET 2025 counselling will be conducted by the Faculty of Medical Sciences and GGSIPU for admission to the MBBS and BDS courses throughout medical and dental colleges within the Delhi State. Admission to the state quota seats in MBBS and BDS will be given based on the marks obtained in the NEET exam.Once the registration process is done, the choice filling and locking of Delhi NEET Counselling will be done. Following this, the officials will release the FirsRound Allotment for the applicants. Those candidates whose names will be on the list will need to report to the following institute.

IPU NEET Counselling 2025 Date As per the lastest notification released by the GGSIPU on its official website, IPU NEET Counselling registration dates has been extended till July 30, 2025. The final deadline is for fresh registrations as well as for corrections. This extension allows Delhi-based students to update or submit documents for eligibility under Delhi category/quota. The official PDF regarding the date is mentioned in the article end. Delhi NEET Counselling 2025 Dates - GGSIPU In the official notification released by the Guru Gobind Singh University Indraprastha University, GGSIPU, NEET Counselling dates has been mentioned. Students can check the table below for detailed information. Category Activity Starting Date Closing Date All NEET UG 2025 qualified candidates who have already filled the online Application form, paid the requisite application fee of Rs. 2500/- (Non-Refundable) Correction/ Edit and Uploading copy of Educational Testimonials, Reserved Category Documents and NEET UG 2025 Score card 11.07.2025 (11:00 am) 30.07.2025 (11:00 am) AII NEET UG 2025 qualified candidates who have neither filled the online Application form, nor paid the requisite application fee of Rs. 2500/- (Non-Refundable) Fresh Registration 11.07.2025 (11:00 am) 30.07.2025 (11:00 am)

Delhi NEET Counselling List of Colleges There are a total of 10 medical and 3 dental colleges in Delhi state for which Delhi NEET counselling will be conducted. Out of the total 1497 MBBS and 162 BDS seats, 15 per cent of All India Quota (AIQ) and 85 per cent of state quota seats are reserved. In the table is the list of MBBS and BDS college in Delhi along with fee structure. College Fees Maulana Azad Medical College 2745 Lady Hardinge Medical College 1355 University College of Medical Sciences 7045 Vardhman Mahavir Medical College 50,000 North Delhi Municipal Corporation Medical College 1,102,000 Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College 1,11,000 Delhi NEET Counselling Criteria 2025 The Delhi NEET counselling process is structured around a quota system which is usually carried forward according to the quota of seats. Delhi has 15 per cent reserved seats for candidates belonging to other states and is known as the All India Quota (AIQ). The remaining 85 per cent of the total seats will be reserved for candidates having a Delhi domicile.Candidates must know that they should have qualified the NEET cut-off marks 2025 to be eligible for NEET Counselling.

Category Quota All India Quota 15% Reserved Seats for Delhi Domicile 85% Documents Required for NEET Counselling 2025 NEET Result 2025

NEET 2025 Admit Card

Recent Passport-Size Photographs

Demand Draft Of Rs 1,000

Self-Attested Copies Of-

Aadhaar Card

SC/ST/OBC Certificate, If Required

Father’s SC/ST/OBC Certificate, If Applicable

Class 10 Mark Sheet

Class 12 Passing Certificate

Character Certificate Issued By The Principal Of The School Last Attended

A Person With Disability (PwD) Certificate, If Applicable

Non-Creamy Layer Certificate, If Applicable

OCI Card For Overseas Citizens Of India

The Following Certificates From The School Will Be Required-

The School Is Situated Within The National Capital Territory Of Delhi

School is Recognised By CBSE/COISC/Jamia Millia Islamia

School is Conducting Regular Classes

A Candidate Who Has Conducted Regular Classes For Class 11 And Class 12

How to register for Delhi NEET Counselling 2025? To register for the Delhi NEET Counselling 2025, candidates need to register themselves at the official website. The counselling will be conducted in three steps as per the official notification released by the MCC along with a stray round to fill the vacant seats. Candidats can check the registration steps below - Step 1. Visit the Official Website Once the official announcement of Delhi NEET Counselling 2025 is done, visit the Faculty of Medical Sciences website: www.fmsc.ac.in.

Locate the "UG (MBBS/BDS) Admission" section under "Course Updates".

Click on the "Online Registration" link (will be available later). Step 2. Create Login Details If you're a first-time user, click "Create Login Details".

Enter your NEET-UG-2025 Roll Number and Date of Birth on the "Confirm Your Information" page.

Verify your details and click "Confirm" to proceed.

Step 3. Provide Contact Information Enter a valid mobile number and email address for communication. Step 4. Set a Password Create a strong, six-character password for online registration (different from your email password). Step 5. Log In and Fill the Form Use your registered email and password to log in.

Carefully fill out the online registration form with accurate details (no changes allowed later). Step 6. Upload Documents Upload scanned copies of required documents (formats and sizes specified):

Signature

NEET-UG-2025 Admit Card

Category certificates (SC/ST, PwBD, etc., if applicable)

Other relevant certificates (C.W. category, OBC, EWS, OCI, allotment letter, etc., if applicable) Step 7. Make Payment Pay the online registration fee after uploading all documents. Step 8. Complete Registration