School Holiday on August 29: Schools Closed in Punjab, Himachal, Jammu & Kashmir Due to Heavy Rain Alert; Check Details Here

School Holiday on August 29: Schools in parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Kerala will be closed on August 29, 2025, due to both festivities and extreme weather. Particularly severely affected have been areas such as Jammu and Himachal Pradesh, which include districts in Punjab and Uttarakhand. State and municipal governments have declared holidays in response to alerts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in order to protect students. The districts of Nirmal, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, and Medak in Telangana are under a red warning, while numerous others are under an orange alert because of the possibility of extremely high rainfall and thunderstorms. A red alert has also been issued by Maharashtra for areas that are predicted to see significant rainfall, including Pune, Satara, and Kolhapur. These preventative actions are meant to lessen the likelihood of flooding and unfavorable weather.

School Holiday 2025: State-Wise Updates As per the latest media reports, the following are the latest school holiday updates for August 29, 2025, across multiple states: School Holiday 2025 In Telangana Telangana continues to experience heavy rains, which led to the closure of schools on August 29, 2025. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for four districts, including Kamareddy and Nizamabad, and an orange alert for fifteen others, despite the fact that the rains have stopped in Hyderabad. To protect students and employees, authorities have therefore proclaimed a school holiday for all educational establishments in the districts of Kamareddy, Medak, Adilabad, Karimnagar, and Jagtial. School Holiday 2025 In Andhra Pradesh Heavy rains and thunderstorms are predicted for areas of Andhra Pradesh by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which could force school closures on August 29, 2025. For the next three days, a heavy to very heavy rainfall warning is in effect for the Northern Coastal Districts, which include Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, and Anakapalli. To protect kids and employees if the weather worsens, authorities are thinking of announcing school breaks in these impacted areas.

School Holiday 2025 In Himachal Pradesh The regional meteorological office has issued a yellow warning for localized storms in two to seven districts of Himachal Pradesh through August 30 in response to a spell of severe rain. More serious warnings are also in place; for the next two days, Chamba, Kangra, and Mandi are under a red alert. On August 29, Shimla and Mandi have also been placed under a yellow warning due to severe rainfall. An orange alert has been issued for Mandi, Shimla, and Solan for the period of August 30 to 31. On August 31, Kullu, Mandi, Kangra, and Shimla are also under an orange alert. School Holiday 2025 In Jammu and Kashmir The local administration has instructed all schools and educational institutions to close due to the ongoing heavy rain and cloudbursts in the Jammu and Kashmir area. Furthermore, all of the exams that were supposed to take place on Thursday, August 28, 2025, have been postponed by Kashmir University. According to the university's official statement, the postponement was due to bad weather. Students are encouraged to often visit the university's official website for the latest information on the rescheduled exams, since new dates will be released later.

School Holiday 2025 In Kerela Due to the severe rainfall that is predicted, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasargod in Kerala are under an orange warning. Additionally, seven other districts are under a yellow alert. The state government has responded by temporarily prohibiting all coastal fishing until August 30. Until September 8, all state-run schools will be closed in observance of the Onam festival. The school calendar will not be impacted by weather advisories because schools are already off for the holiday season. Why The Monsoon Hits Different? The monsoon this year is exceptionally strong and unpredictable for a number of reasons. Experts blame the change on changes in monsoon patterns brought about by climate change, which has increased rainfall in normally desert areas like Gujarat and Rajasthan.