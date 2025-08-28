Punjab NEET Counselling 2025: Round 2 Registration Closes Today bfuhs.ac.in; Details Here

Punjab NEET Counselling 2025: The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) is concluding the registration process for Round 2 of Punjab NEET UG counselling today, August 28, 2025. For qualified applicants, this is their last chance to be admitted to MBBS and BDS programs under the 85% state quota.

Applications must be submitted via the official website, bfuhs.ac.in. Verifying the eligibility requirements listed in the Punjab NEET UG 2025 brochure is required prior to applying. The enrollment form is only available to eligible students. With the help of the direct link provided, qualified applicants can easily finish their application and increase their chances of being admitted to the second round of counseling.

BFUHS Punjab Admission Dates 2025

Students can check the revised Punjab NEET UG that are given in the table below: