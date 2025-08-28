GATE 2026 Registration Start Today
Punjab NEET Counselling 2025: Round 2 Registration Closes Today bfuhs.ac.in; Details Here

Aug 28, 2025

Punjab NEET Counselling 2025: Registration for the second round of Punjab NEET UG counseling is closing today, August 28, 2025. The 85% state quota is being used by the BFUHS to manage admissions for the MBBS and BDS programs. Applicants must apply online at bfuhs.ac.in if they are eligible.

Punjab NEET Counselling 2025
Punjab NEET Counselling 2025: The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) is concluding the registration process for Round 2 of Punjab NEET UG counselling today, August 28, 2025. For qualified applicants, this is their last chance to be admitted to MBBS and BDS programs under the 85% state quota.

Applications must be submitted via the official website, bfuhs.ac.in. Verifying the eligibility requirements listed in the Punjab NEET UG 2025 brochure is required prior to applying. The enrollment form is only available to eligible students. With the help of the direct link provided, qualified applicants can easily finish their application and increase their chances of being admitted to the second round of counseling.

BFUHS Punjab Admission Dates 2025 

Students can check the revised Punjab NEET UG that are given in the table below:

Dates

Events

Last date for submission of objections in Provisional Allotment List(if any) by the NEET UG aspirants

08-Aug-2025

In case there is any change in provisional allotment after considering objections, the same will be displayed through the University website on 

12-Aug-2025

Physical Reporting by candidates to the respective provisionally allotted colleges and deposition of six months tuition fee

13-Aug-2025 to 24-Aug-2025

How to Register For The Punjab NEET 2025 Round 1 seat Allocation Results?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to register for Punjab NEET 2025 Round 2:

  • To start the registration process, go to bfuhs.ac.in, the official website of BFUHS, the counseling authority.

  • On the homepage, select the MBBS/BDS online application option under NEET UG 2025.

  • To register, provide your NEET UG roll number along with the other necessary academic and personal information.

  • Upload all required files in the format and size indicated, including your NEET scorecard.

  • Use the online payment method offered by the portal to pay the non-refundable registration fee.

  • Send in the filled-out application, and make a copy for your records and future use.

  • When the provisional merit list is out, look for your name on the university's website.

