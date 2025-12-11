National Institute of Design (NID) Admit Card 2026 Released: Download DAT Prelims Hall Ticket at admissions.nid.edu/NIDA2026

NID DAT PRelim Admit Card 2026: The National Institute of Design has released the NID DAT 2026 prelim exam admit card today, December 11, 2025. Candidates appearing for the exams scheduled for December 21, 2025, can now visit the official website to download the NID DAT hall ticket.

To download the NID DAT 2026 prelim exam admit card, candidates can visit the official website and login using their email ID and password. The admit card has to be downloaded as a hard copy to be carried to the exam centre.

NID DAT 2026 prelim exam admit card is now available on the official website - admissions.nid.edu. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to download the hall ticket

Steps to Download NID DAT Prelim Admit Card 2026

The link to download the NID DAT admit card is available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to download the hall ticket