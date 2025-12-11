EMRS Admit Card 2025 OUT
National Institute of Design (NID) Admit Card 2026 Released: Download DAT Prelims Hall Ticket at admissions.nid.edu/NIDA2026

Dec 11, 2025, 16:07 IST

NID Admit Card 2026: The National Institute of Design finally released the design aptitude test prelims hall ticket at admissions.nid.edu/NIDA2026. Candidates can download their exam admit cards by login their credentials.

NID DAT Prelim Exam 2026 Admit Card Out
Key Points

  • NID DAT 2026 Prelim Exam on December 21, 2025
  • Download admit card at admissions.nid.edu with email id and date of birth
  • NID DAT Prelim exam 2026 admit card mandatory for exam day

NID DAT PRelim Admit Card 2026: The National Institute of Design has released the NID DAT 2026 prelim exam admit card today, December 11, 2025. Candidates appearing for the exams scheduled for December 21, 2025, can now visit the official website to download the NID DAT hall ticket.

To download the NID DAT 2026 prelim exam admit card, candidates can visit the official website and login using their email ID and password. The admit card has to be downloaded as a hard copy to be carried to the exam centre. 

NID DAT 2026 prelim exam admit card is now available on the official website - admissions.nid.edu. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to download the hall ticket

NID DAT 2026 Prelim Admit Card - Click Here

Steps to Download NID DAT Prelim Admit Card 2026

The link to download the NID DAT admit card is available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to download the hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website of NID DAT

Step 2: Click on the NID DAT admit card link

Step 3: Login using the email ID and password

Step 4: The NID DAT Prelim admit card will be displayed

Step 5: Download for further reference

Details Given on NID DAT 2026 Admit Card

The NID DAT admit card is available on the official website. The admit card includes the following details

  • Candidate name
  • Roll number
  • Name of exam
  • Exam centre name and address
  • Candidate photograph and signature
  • Subjects
  • Duration of exam
  • Reporting time to centre
  • Instructions for candidates

