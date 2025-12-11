National Institute of Design (NID) Admit Card 2026 Released: Download DAT Prelims Hall Ticket at admissions.nid.edu/NIDA2026

Key Points
- NID DAT 2026 Prelim Exam on December 21, 2025
- Download admit card at admissions.nid.edu with email id and date of birth
- NID DAT Prelim exam 2026 admit card mandatory for exam day
NID DAT PRelim Admit Card 2026: The National Institute of Design has released the NID DAT 2026 prelim exam admit card today, December 11, 2025. Candidates appearing for the exams scheduled for December 21, 2025, can now visit the official website to download the NID DAT hall ticket.
To download the NID DAT 2026 prelim exam admit card, candidates can visit the official website and login using their email ID and password. The admit card has to be downloaded as a hard copy to be carried to the exam centre.
NID DAT 2026 prelim exam admit card is now available on the official website - admissions.nid.edu. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to download the hall ticket
NID DAT 2026 Prelim Admit Card - Click Here
Steps to Download NID DAT Prelim Admit Card 2026
The link to download the NID DAT admit card is available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to download the hall ticket
Step 1: Visit the official website of NID DAT
Step 2: Click on the NID DAT admit card link
Step 3: Login using the email ID and password
Step 4: The NID DAT Prelim admit card will be displayed
Step 5: Download for further reference
Details Given on NID DAT 2026 Admit Card
The NID DAT admit card is available on the official website. The admit card includes the following details
- Candidate name
- Roll number
- Name of exam
- Exam centre name and address
- Candidate photograph and signature
- Subjects
- Duration of exam
- Reporting time to centre
- Instructions for candidates
