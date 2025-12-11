EMRS Admit Card 2025 OUT
WB NEET PG 2025: Counselling Round 2 Registration at wbmcc.nic.in; Direct Link Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Dec 11, 2025, 13:49 IST

The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) began the Round 2 Registration for WB NEET PG Counselling 2025 on December 10, 2025. Candidates must register on the official website at wbmcc.nic.in, by December 13, 2025.

Key Points

  • WB NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration started on December 10, 2025.
  • Candidates must register on the official website at wbmcc.nic.in.
  • The registration deadline is December 13, 2025.

WB NEET PG Counselling 2025: The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has started the West Bengal National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration on December 10, 2025. Candidates will need to register on the official website till December 13, 2025 at wbmcc.nic.in.

WB NEET PG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Check the following table carrying the important details related to WB NEET PG Counselling 2025: 

Overview  Details 
Event name  WB NEET PG Counselling 2025 Registration 
Exam name  National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)
Board name  West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC)
Academic year  2025-26
Official website  wbmcc.nic.in
State  West Bengal (WB)
Level  Postgraduate (PG)
Stream  Medical Dental 
Programmes 

Doctor of Medicine (MD)

Master of Surgery (MS)

Diplomate of National Board (DNB)
Counselling rounds 

Round 1 

Round 2 (Ongoing)

Round 3

Stray Vacancy Round 
Log in Credentials NEET PG Roll Number
Password

How to Register for WB NEET PG Counselling 2025?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for WB NEET PG Counselling 2025: 

  1. Visit the official website at wbmcc.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, press on the ‘PG Medical’ tab 
  3. Scroll down to click on the 'Candidate Registration & Login' link
  4. Enter your details and solve the captcha to login 
  5. Fill the online application form
  6. Upload scanned copies of documents
  7. Pay the online application fee
  8. Review and submit and keep the confirmation page for future reference.

DIRECT LINK - WB NEET PG Counselling 2025 

