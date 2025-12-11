WB NEET PG 2025: Counselling Round 2 Registration at wbmcc.nic.in; Direct Link Here

WB NEET PG Counselling 2025: The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has started the West Bengal National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration on December 10, 2025. Candidates will need to register on the official website till December 13, 2025 at wbmcc.nic.in.

WB NEET PG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Check the following table carrying the important details related to WB NEET PG Counselling 2025: