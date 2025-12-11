WB NEET PG 2025: Counselling Round 2 Registration at wbmcc.nic.in; Direct Link Here

Key Points
- WB NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration started on December 10, 2025.
- Candidates must register on the official website at wbmcc.nic.in.
- The registration deadline is December 13, 2025.
WB NEET PG Counselling 2025: The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has started the West Bengal National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration on December 10, 2025. Candidates will need to register on the official website till December 13, 2025 at wbmcc.nic.in.
WB NEET PG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
Check the following table carrying the important details related to WB NEET PG Counselling 2025:
|Overview
|Details
|Event name
|WB NEET PG Counselling 2025 Registration
|Exam name
|National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)
|Board name
|West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC)
|Academic year
|2025-26
|Official website
|wbmcc.nic.in
|State
|West Bengal (WB)
|Level
|Postgraduate (PG)
|Stream
|Medical Dental
|Programmes
|
Doctor of Medicine (MD)
Master of Surgery (MS)
Diplomate of National Board (DNB)
|Counselling rounds
|
Round 1
Round 2 (Ongoing)
Round 3
Stray Vacancy Round
|Log in Credentials
|NEET PG Roll Number
Password
How to Register for WB NEET PG Counselling 2025?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for WB NEET PG Counselling 2025:
- Visit the official website at wbmcc.nic.in
- On the homepage, press on the ‘PG Medical’ tab
- Scroll down to click on the 'Candidate Registration & Login' link
- Enter your details and solve the captcha to login
- Fill the online application form
- Upload scanned copies of documents
- Pay the online application fee
- Review and submit and keep the confirmation page for future reference.
