This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 12 December

Every day has a history. Have you ever wondered what essential events shaped a date like December 12? There is always something remarkable hidden in the past, waiting to be explored. Some events changed nations. Some marked new beginnings. Others left lessons that still matter today. This article takes you through those moments. On December 12, the world witnessed major political events, key scientific achievements, critical cultural milestones, and historic firsts. From breakthroughs in exploration to turning points in global affairs, this date carries stories that influenced how we live today. Each event offers a window into a different time and place. In this article, we'll look at the most significant events that happened on December 12.
What Happened On This Day—December 12?
Here's what happened in history on December 12:
1899 – George F. Grant Patents the First Golf Tee
- On December 12, 1899, African American dentist George F. Grant received U.S. Patent No. 638,920 for the world's first golf tee.
- Grant creates the tee to improve the game he loves.
- He was not an inventor by profession and never marketed the product.
- He gave away a few copies to friends and didn't make any money.
- His design later became the basis of the modern golf tee used worldwide.
1787 – Pennsylvania Ratifies the Constitution
- On December 12, 1787, Pennsylvania became the second state to ratify the U.S. Constitution.
- The vote is 46 to 23.
- It is the first large state to approve the document.
- The debate is intense because of strong Anti-Federalist opposition.
- Its ratification helps push the Constitution closer to adoption.
1868 – Vigilantes Hang the Reno Gang
- On December 12, 1868, vigilantes stormed an Indiana jail and seized the Reno brothers—Frank, William, and Simeon.
- They hang them after a wounded guard dies from an earlier train robbery.
- The Reno gang had terrorised the region for years.
- Their crimes earned them a fearsome reputation.
- The hangings end the gang's violent era.
1901 – First Radio Transmission Sent Across the Atlantic
- On December 12, 1901, inventor Guglielmo Marconi received the first transatlantic radio signal.
- The message is the Morse code letter "S".
- It travels over 2,000 miles, from England to Newfoundland.
- The experiment proves long-distance wireless communication is possible.
- This moment marks a significant step in radio technology.
1913 – Stolen Mona Lisa Recovered in Florence
- On December 12, 1913, the Mona Lisa was found in the hotel room of Italian waiter Vincenzo Peruggia.
- He had stolen the painting from the Louvre two years earlier.
- Peruggia once worked at the museum and used his knowledge to plan the theft.
- He claims he wanted the painting returned to Italy.
- The recovery becomes front-page news worldwide.
1937 – USS Panay Sunk by Japanese Forces
- On December 12, 1937, Japanese warplanes attacked and sank the U.S. gunboat Panay near Nanking.
- The ship was evacuating Americans from the war zone.
- Three Standard Oil barges are also destroyed.
- Japan later apologised and paid damages.
- The attack increases tension between the nations.
1963 – JFK Memorial Album Sets Sales Record
- On December 12, 1963, John Fitzgerald Kennedy: A Memorial Album set a new sales record.
- Four million copies sold in just six days.
- The album contains recordings of President Kennedy's speeches.
- It reflects the nation's grief after his assassination.
- The release becomes a cultural moment of unity and remembrance.
1963 – Kenya Declares Independence from Britain
- On December 12, 1963, Kenya became independent after decades of colonial rule.
- Mass celebrations take place across the country.
- The Mau Mau Uprising had earlier shaken British control.
- The new nation begins its long journey toward democracy.
- Jomo Kenyatta became the first leader.
1965 – Gale Sayers Ties NFL Touchdown Record
- On December 12, 1965, Chicago Bears rookie Gale Sayers scored six touchdowns in a single game.
- The game is played at Wrigley Field.
- His performance ties the NFL record.
- Sayers shows his unmatched speed and skill.
- It becomes one of the greatest games ever played by a running back.
1967 – Guess Who's Coming to Dinner Premieres
- On December 12, 1967, the film Guess Who's Coming to Dinner opened in theatres.
- It stars Katharine Hepburn, Spencer Tracy, Sidney Poitier, and Katharine Houghton.
- The movie addresses interracial romance, a sensitive topic at the time.
- It becomes a landmark in Hollywood history.
- Spencer Tracy's performance is especially praised.
1970 – "Tears of a Clown" Hits #1
- On December 12, 1970, Smokey Robinson & The Miracles reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.
- Their song "Tears of a Clown" gave them their first chart-topping hit.
- The group had been successful for years but never reached the top spot.
- The song becomes a Motown classic.
- Its upbeat sound contrasts with its sad lyrics.
1977 – Saturday Night Fever Premieres in New York
- On December 12, 1977, Saturday Night Fever premiered in New York City.
- The film showcases the disco world and becomes a cultural phenomenon.
- John Travolta's performance turns him into a major star.
- The Bee Gees soundtrack becomes legendary.
- The movie defines the disco era.
1980 – Leonardo da Vinci Notebook Sells for Over $5 Million
- On December 12, 1980, a rare Leonardo da Vinci notebook was sold at auction.
- It brings in more than $5 million.
- The buyer is businessman Armand Hammer.
- The notebook contains sketches and scientific notes.
- Its high price shows the value of da Vinci's genius.
1989 – Leona Helmsley Sentenced to Prison
- On December 12, 1989, real estate mogul Leona Helmsley was sentenced for tax fraud.
- She received a four-year prison sentence and a $7.1 million fine.
- She had gained a reputation as the "Queen of Mean".
- Her comment, "only the little people pay taxes," fuelled public anger.
- The case becomes a major media story.
1997 – 14-Year-Old Indicted for School Shooting
- On December 12, 1997, Michael Carneal, age 14, was indicted as an adult.
- He faces charges for killing three classmates and wounding five others.
- The shooting took place at Heath High School in Kentucky.
- Carneal fired 11 shots into a prayer group.
- The tragedy raises national concern about school violence.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on December 12?
December 12 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Notable Births on December 12
Frank Sinatra (1915–1998)
- One of the most iconic singers and actors of the 20th century.
- Known as "Ol' Blue Eyes" and "The Chairman of the Board".
- Famous for a long career in music, film, and entertainment.
Dionne Warwick (1940– )
- Celebrated pop and soul singer and TV host.
- Known for hits like "I Say a Little Prayer" and "Walk On By".
- One of the most charted female vocalists of all time.
Edvard Munch (1863–1944)
- The Norwegian painter was best known for "The Scream".
- His work explores themes of anxiety, emotion, and death.
- A key figure in early Expressionism.
Notable Deaths on December 12
1204 – Maimonides Dies
- On December 12, 1204, Maimonides died at about age 70.
- He was a Jewish physician, scholar, and philosopher.
- His work has shaped Jewish law, medicine, and philosophy for centuries.
- He is one of the most important thinkers of the Middle Ages.
1889 – Robert Browning Dies
- On December 12, 1889, Robert Browning died at age 77.
- He was a famous English poet and playwright.
- His dramatic monologues changed the way poetry explores human psychology.
- He remains one of the great Victorian-era writers.
1939 – Menelik II Dies
- On December 12, 1913, Menelik II, Emperor of Ethiopia, died.
- He led Ethiopia to significant victories and modernisation.
- He famously defeated Italy at the Battle of Adwa.
- Ethiopia remains proud of its legacy.
1968 – Tallulah Bankhead Dies
- On December 12, 1968, Tallulah Bankhead died at age 66.
- She was a bold American stage and film actress.
- She was known for her vibrant personality and dramatic voice.
- Her performances made a lasting impact on theatre and film.
1976 – Jack Cassidy Dies
- On December 12, 1976, Jack Cassidy died at age 49.
- He was a well-known Broadway and TV actor.
- He starred in musicals and television dramas.
- His sudden death shocks fans and peers alike.
1985 – Anne Baxter Dies
- On December 12, 1985, Anne Baxter died at age 62.
- She was an American actress in movies and on Broadway.
- She won an Academy Award and starred in classics like All About Eve.
- Her talent made her a Hollywood favourite.
2006 – Peter Boyle Dies
- On December 12, 2006, Peter Boyle died at age 71.
- He was a beloved American actor.
- Known for roles in Young Frankenstein and Everybody Loves Raymond.
- His work spans comedy and drama alike.
2007 – Ike Turner Dies
- On December 12, 2007, Ike Turner died at age 76.
- He was a rock-and-roll pioneer.
- He helped shape early rock music and R&B.
- His work with Tina Turner changed the course of music history.
2020 – Charley Pride Dies
- On December 12, 2020, Charley Pride died at age 86.
- He was a groundbreaking country music singer.
- He became one of the first Black superstars in country music.
- His songs continue to inspire fans worldwide.
