This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 12 December

Every day has a history. Have you ever wondered what essential events shaped a date like December 12? There is always something remarkable hidden in the past, waiting to be explored. Some events changed nations. Some marked new beginnings. Others left lessons that still matter today. This article takes you through those moments. On December 12, the world witnessed major political events, key scientific achievements, critical cultural milestones, and historic firsts. From breakthroughs in exploration to turning points in global affairs, this date carries stories that influenced how we live today. Each event offers a window into a different time and place. In this article, we'll look at the most significant events that happened on December 12.

What Happened On This Day—December 12?

Here's what happened in history on December 12: