WBJEE 2025 Counselling Begins Today, Check Important Dates, Seat Matrix and Fee Details Here

WBJEE 2025 Counselling: The WBJEE 2025 counselling process is now open for registration and choice filling until September 1. You can access the seat matrix online, which shows 51,952 seats. Candidates need to be prepared with their WBJEE 2025 rank card and other necessary paperwork.

WBJEE 2025 Counselling: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is launching the WBJEE 2025 counselling process today, August 28, 2025. The period from August 28 to September 1, 2025, is when prospective students who want to enroll in state engineering colleges must register and submit their college selections. WBJEE counseling's official registration link will be available on the wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee website. The WBJEE 2025 rank card should be downloaded by all participating candidates prior to beginning the counseling process. The stages of registration and choice-filling require this important document. A crucial stage in helping students reserve seats based on their admission exam scores is the counseling process. To ensure a successful and seamless admissions process, registration and preference submission must be completed on time.

Is the WBJEE 2025 seat matrix out? Yes, the WBJEE 2025 seat matrix is accessible online at wbjeeb.nic.in and has been made public by the authorities. This page lists all of the participating colleges, the courses they offer, and the number of admissions seats that are available. In order to assist them with the choice-filling process, candidates can now review the seat matrix. The seat matrix indicates that 51,952 seats are up for grabs during the WBJEE 2025 counseling process. It is strongly advised that before registering for counseling and submitting their preferences, all candidates thoroughly review this information. WBJEE 2025 Counselling Dates Candidates can check the table given below to see the dates and events related to the WBJEE 2025 Counselling: Events Dates Registration, payment of fee, choice filling 28-Aug-2025 to 01-Sep-2025 Modification and locking of choices 01-Sep-2025 Seat allotment - Round 1 03-Sep-2025 Payment of seat acceptance fee 03-Sep-2025 to 07-Sep-2025 Seat allotment - Round 2 09-Sep-2025 Payment of seat acceptance fee 09-Sep-2025 to 11-Sep-2025