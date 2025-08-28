Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2025: CAP Round 1 and 2 Scheduled Out; Check Allied Course Schedule, Eligbility Detials here

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Maharashtra NEET UG counseling schedule for AYUSH and related courses for 2025 has been made public by the State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell Maharashtra. CAP rounds 1 and 2 are covered in the schedule.
The eligibility and choice-filling requirements for Group B courses were also updated by the CET Cell. Candidates can now apply for AYUSH course counseling if they have already registered for Group C courses, which include Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPTH), Bachelor of Occupational Therapy (BOTH), Bachelor of Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology (BASLP), Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yogic Science (BNYS), and Bachelor of Prosthetics and Orthotics (BP&O). For all qualified candidates, a fresh preference filling opportunity is open. To be considered for Maharashtra NEET counseling in 2025, those who haven't registered yet must do so.
How To Register For Maharashtra NEET 2025 CAP Schedule?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to register for the Maharashtra NEET 2025 CAP Schedule:
-
To participate, you must register online for all classes and pay the costs by August 4, 2025.
-
August 6, 2025, will see the release of the provisional merit list and list of registered candidates for MBBS/BDS courses.
-
For MBBS and BDS degrees, online preference submission and choice filling will be available from August 6 to August 9, 2025.
-
On August 11, 2025, the MBBS and BDS selection list for CAP Round 1 will be formally revealed.
-
MBBS/BDS selected applicants have to physically report to their designated colleges between August 12 and August 17, 2025.
-
For AYUSH and related courses, the first round of enrollment opens on September 1, 2025, and ends on September 4.
-
It will be announced on September 12, 2025, the outcome of the first round of seat allocation for AYUSH courses.
The following is the Maharashtra NEET counseling schedule for group B and related courses for 2025.
|
Events
|
Date & Time
|
Online Registration and Session Apply
|
September 1 to 4
|
Payment of Registration Fees through Online Payment
|
September 1 to 4
|
Uploading of documents
|
September 1 to 4
|
Publication of provisional merit list
|
September 6
|
Publication of Seat Matrix for CAP Round - 1
|
September 8
|
Online filling of choice/preference form for CAP Round- 1
|
September 8 to 10, till 6 pm
|
Declaration of selection list CAP round - 1
|
September 12
|
Physical joining and filling of status retention for CAP Round -1
|
September 13 to 17, till 5:30 pm
|
Publication of Seat Matrix for CAP-2
|
September 27
|
Online Filling of Choice/Preference Form for CAP- 2
|
September 29 to October 1
|
Declaration of Selection List CAP Round - 2
|
October 4
|
Physical Joining and Filling of Status Retention for CAP Round -2
|
October 5 to 10 till 5:30 pm
