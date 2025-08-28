Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2025: CAP Round 1 and 2 Scheduled Out; Check Allied Course Schedule, Eligbility Detials here

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Maharashtra NEET UG counseling schedule for AYUSH and related courses for 2025 has been made public by the State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell Maharashtra. CAP rounds 1 and 2 are covered in the schedule.

The eligibility and choice-filling requirements for Group B courses were also updated by the CET Cell. Candidates can now apply for AYUSH course counseling if they have already registered for Group C courses, which include Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPTH), Bachelor of Occupational Therapy (BOTH), Bachelor of Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology (BASLP), Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yogic Science (BNYS), and Bachelor of Prosthetics and Orthotics (BP&O). For all qualified candidates, a fresh preference filling opportunity is open. To be considered for Maharashtra NEET counseling in 2025, those who haven't registered yet must do so.