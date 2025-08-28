GATE 2026 Registration Begins Today at gate2026.iitg.ac.in, Check Steps to Register, Application Fee, Documents Required Here

GATE 2026 Registration: Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati will begin the GATE 2026 registration and application process today, August 28, 2025. Candidates interested in applying for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering must visit the official website to register and apply for the entrance exam.

As per the schedule available, GATE 2026 application portal will be available until September 28, 2025 for candidates to apply without a late fee. The last date to submit the GATE 2026 applications with a late fee is October 9, 2025.

GATE 2026 application portal link will be activated on the official website - gate2026.iitg.ac.in. The direct link for candidates to apply for GATE 2026 will also be available on this page as and when the application link is activated.

GATE 2026 Registration Link - Click Here (Available Soon)