GATE 2026 Registration Begins Today at gate2026.iitg.ac.in, Check Steps to Register, Application Fee, Documents Required Here

GATE 2026 Registration: Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati will begin the GATE 2026 registration and application process today, August 28, 2025. Candidates interested in applying for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering must visit the official website to register and apply for the entrance exam.
As per the schedule available, GATE 2026 application portal will be available until September 28, 2025 for candidates to apply without a late fee. The last date to submit the GATE 2026 applications with a late fee is October 9, 2025.
GATE 2026 application portal link will be activated on the official website - gate2026.iitg.ac.in. The direct link for candidates to apply for GATE 2026 will also be available on this page as and when the application link is activated.
GATE 2026 Examination Highlights
Check details of GATE 2026 exams below
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)
|
Board name
|
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati
|
Academic year
|
2026-27
|
Official website
|
Level
|
Postgraduate
|
Programmes
|
MTech
PhD
|
Exam dates
|
February 7, 8 ,14, and 15, 2026
|
Application mode
|
Online
|
Sections
|
General Aptitude (GA)
Selected Subject(s)
|
Type of Questions
|
Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)
Multiple Select Questions (MSQ)
Numerical Answer Type (NAT)
|
Marking Scheme
|
Correct: 1 or 2
Incorrect: negative marking (1 mark MCQ: -⅓ ; 2 mark MCQ: -⅔)
GATE 2026 Important Dates
As per the detailed schedule provided, GATE 2026 will be held in February 2026. Candidates can check the GATE 2026 application dates below.
|
Event
|
Day
|
Date
|
Opening Date of GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS)
|
Thursday
|
August 28, 2025
|
Closing Date of online registration process
|
Sunday
|
September 28, 2025
|
Closing Date of online registration process - With Late Fee
|
Thursday
|
October 9, 2025
|
GATE 2026 Examinations
|
Saturday
Sunday
Saturday
Sunday
|
February 7, 2026
February 8, 2026
February 14, 2026
February 15, 2026
|
Announcement of results
|
Thursday
|
March 19, 2026
GATE 2026 Registration Process
The GATE 2026 registration process is completely online. To register for the aptitude test candidates are required to have with them a valid email id and mobile number. Candidates must note that the email and mobile number will be the further modes of communication with respect to notifications regarding the exam. Only those who complete the GATE 2026 application form and submit the application fee before the deadline will be issued their GATE 2026 admit card.
Step 1: Visit the GATE 2026 official website
Step 2: Click on the Application Portal link
Step 3: enter the details in the registration link
Step 4: Save abd submit
GATE 2026 Applications: How to Apply
After registering students are required to fill in all required details in the application form. Follow the steps provided below to apply
Step 1: Visit the official GATE 2026 website
Step 2: Click on the application portal link
Step 3: Enter the login id and password
Step 4: Fill out the personal details, academic details
Step 5: Upload all copies of required documents
Step 6: Submit the GATE 2026 application fee
Step 7: Save the filled application and click on submit
GATE 2026 Application Fee
The category wise application fee for GATE 2026 is given below. The application fee must be submitted online via credit/ debit cards or via net banking or UPI facilities.
|
Category (per paper)
|
Regular Period
August 25 - September 25, 2025
|
Extended Period
September 26 - October 6, 2025
|
Female/SC/ST/PwD (Persons with Benchmark Disability)
|
INR 1000
|
INR 1500
|
All other candidates including foreign nationals
|
INR 2000
|
INR 2500
GATE 2026 Applications: Documents Required
When submitting the GATE 2026 applications, the following documents are to be submitted. The documents must be scanned as PDFs. Check the list of GATE 2026 required documents below
-
Good quality image of the candidate’s photograph conforming to the specifications
-
Good quality image of the candidate’s signature conforming to the specifications
-
Scanned copy of valid photo Identity Document (ID)
(The same ID, in original, MUST be produced while appearing for GATE 2026 examination at the centre)
-
Scanned copy of the Category (SC/ST) certificate, if applicable, in PDF format
-
Scanned copy of UDID (preferred)/PwD Certificate, if applicable, in PDF format
-
Scanned copy of Dyslexic Certificate, if applicable, in PDF format
-
Relevant Annexure(s), if applicable, in PDF format
