GATE 2026 Registration Begins Today at gate2026.iitg.ac.in, Check Steps to Register, Application Fee, Documents Required Here

Aug 28, 2025, 06:48 IST

IIT Guwahati will begin the GATE 2026 registration and application process today, August 28. The application link will be live on the GATE 2026 application portal soon. Check here the important dates, application steps and list of required documets to apply. 

GATE 2026 Registration, Application Portal at gate2026.iitg.ac.in
GATE 2026 Registration: Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati will  begin the GATE 2026 registration and application process today, August 28, 2025. Candidates interested in applying for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering must visit the official website to register and apply for the entrance exam.

As per the schedule available, GATE 2026 application portal will be available until September 28, 2025 for candidates to apply without a late fee. The last date to submit the GATE 2026 applications with a late fee is October 9, 2025.

GATE 2026 application portal link will be activated on the official website - gate2026.iitg.ac.in. The direct link for candidates to apply for GATE 2026 will also be available on this page as and when the application link is activated.

GATE 2026 Registration Link - Click Here (Available Soon)

GATE 2026 Examination Highlights

Check details of GATE 2026 exams below

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)

Board name 

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati

Academic year

2026-27

Official website 

gate2026.iitg.ac.in

Level 

Postgraduate 

Programmes 

MTech 

PhD

Exam dates

February 7, 8 ,14, and 15, 2026

Application mode 

Online 

Sections

General Aptitude (GA)

Selected Subject(s)

Type of Questions

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)

Multiple Select Questions (MSQ)

Numerical Answer Type (NAT)

Marking Scheme 

Correct: 1 or 2

Incorrect: negative marking (1 mark MCQ: -⅓ ; 2 mark MCQ: -⅔)

Also Read: GATE 2026 Registration Begins Tomorrow: Apply at gate2026.iitg.ac.in, Check Steps, Documents Required

GATE 2026 Important Dates

As per the detailed schedule provided, GATE 2026 will be held in February 2026. Candidates can check the GATE 2026 application dates below.

Event

Day

Date

Opening Date of GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS)

Thursday

August 28, 2025

Closing Date of online registration process 

Sunday

September 28, 2025

Closing Date of online registration process - With Late Fee

Thursday

October 9, 2025

GATE 2026 Examinations

Saturday

Sunday

Saturday

Sunday

February 7, 2026

February 8, 2026

February 14, 2026

February 15, 2026

Announcement of results

Thursday

March 19, 2026

Also Read: GATE 2026 Syllabus Available at gate2026.iitg.ac.in: Check Detailed Syllabus for ME, M.Tech, and Ph.D Courses Here

GATE 2026 Registration Process

The GATE 2026 registration process is completely online. To register for the aptitude test candidates are required to have with them a valid email id and mobile number. Candidates must note that the email and mobile number will be the further modes of communication with respect to notifications regarding the exam. Only those who complete the GATE 2026 application form and submit the application fee before the deadline will be issued their GATE 2026 admit card.

Step 1: Visit the GATE 2026 official website

Step 2: Click on the Application Portal link

Step 3: enter the details in the registration link

Step 4: Save abd submit

GATE 2026 Applications: How to Apply

After registering students are required to fill in all required details in the application form. Follow the steps provided below to apply

Step 1: Visit the official GATE 2026 website

Step 2: Click on the application portal link

Step 3: Enter the login id and password

Step 4: Fill out the personal details, academic details 

Step 5: Upload all copies of required documents

Step 6: Submit the GATE 2026 application fee

Step 7: Save the filled application and click on submit

GATE 2026 Application Fee

The category wise application fee for GATE 2026 is given below. The application fee must be submitted online via credit/ debit cards or via net banking or UPI facilities.

Category (per paper)

Regular Period

August 25 - September 25, 2025

Extended Period

September 26 - October 6, 2025

Female/SC/ST/PwD (Persons with Benchmark Disability)

INR 1000

INR 1500

All other candidates including foreign nationals

INR 2000

INR 2500

GATE 2026 Applications: Documents Required

When submitting the GATE 2026 applications, the following documents are to be submitted. The documents must be scanned as PDFs. Check the list of GATE 2026 required documents below

  • Good quality image of the candidate’s photograph conforming to the specifications

  • Good quality image of the candidate’s signature conforming to the specifications

  • Scanned copy of valid photo Identity Document (ID)
    (The same ID, in original, MUST be produced while appearing for GATE 2026 examination at the centre)

  • Scanned copy of the Category (SC/ST) certificate, if applicable, in PDF format

  • Scanned copy of UDID (preferred)/PwD Certificate, if applicable, in PDF format

  • Scanned copy of Dyslexic Certificate, if applicable, in PDF format

  • Relevant Annexure(s), if applicable, in PDF format

