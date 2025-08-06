CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 OUT
GATE 2026 Website Launched, Applications From August 25 at gate2026.iitg.ac.in

Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati has launched the GATE 2026 website. Candidates interested in appearing for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering for the 2026 academic session can check the exam schedule, exam pattern test paper details here. 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy
Aug 6, 2025, 07:23 IST
GATE 2026 Notification Out, Applications from August 25
GATE 2026 Notification: The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati has launched the GATE 2026 official website. Candidates preparing to appear for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 exams can check the exam schedule and other details online.

As per the dates announced, GATE 2026 application process is scheduled to begin on august 25, 2025. Candidates must complete the registration and application process by September 25, 2025. An extended date is also provided with a late fee until October 6, 2025.

The official website for GATE 2026 is gate2026.iitg.ac.in. Students have also been provided with a direct link on this page to check the GATE 2026 exam details

GATE 2026 Important Dates

GATE 2026 is scheduled to be held in February 2026. Candidates can check the complete schedule for the examination below.

Activity

Date*

Opening Date of GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS)

August 25, 2025

Closing Date of REGULAR online registration/application process (Without Late Fee)

September 25, 2025

Closing Date of EXTENDED online registration/application process (With Late Fee)

October 06, 2025

GATE 2026 Examinations

February 07, 2026

February 08, 2026

February 14, 2026

February 15, 2026

GATE 2026 Test Paper

GATE 2026 will be held in February 2026. Exams will be conducted for a total of 30 papers. Candidates are allowed to appear for one or up to two papers. Check the list of papers and codes below.

GATE Test Paper

Code

GATE Test Paper

Code

Aerospace Engineering

AE

Geology & Geophysics

GG

Agricultural Engineering

AG

Instrumentation Engineering

IN

Architecture and Planning

AR

Mathematics

MA

Biomedical Engineering

BM

Mechanical Engineering

ME

Biotechnology

BT

Mining Engineering

MN

Civil Engineering

CE

Metallurgical Engineering

MT

Chemical Engineering

CH

Naval Architecture & Marine Engineering

NM

Computer Science & Information Technology

CS

Petroleum Engineering

PE

Chemistry

CY

Physics

PH

Data Science & Artificial Intelligence

DA

Production & Industrial Engineering

PI

Electronics & Communication Engineering

EC

Statistics

ST

Electrical Engineering

EE

Textile Engineering & Fibre Science

TF

Environmental Science & Engineering

ES

Engineering Sciences

XE

Ecology and Evolution

EY

Humanities & Social Sciences

XH

Geomatics Engineering

GE

Life Sciences

XL

 GATE 2026 Exam Pattern

The GATE 2026 exam will be conducted for a total of 100 marks. The exam will include a General Aptitude section which is common for all papers for 15 marks. The rest of the paper will cover the test paper syllabus for 85 marks. Check detailed exam pattern below

Particulars

Details

Mode of Examination

Computer Based Test (CBT)

Language of examination

English

Duration

3 Hours*

Number of papers (Subjects)

30 test papers

Sections

General Aptitude (GA) + Candidate's Selected Subject(s)

Type of Questions

(a) Multiple Choice Question (MCQ)

(b) Multiple Select Question (MSQ)

(c) Numerical Answer Type (NAT)

Testing of abilities

(a) Recall

(b) Comprehension

(c) Application

(d) Analysis & Synthesis

Distribution of Marks in all Papers EXCEPT papers AR, CY, DA, EY, GE, GG, MA, PH, ST, XH, and XL

  General Aptitude: 15 marks

   Engineering Mathematics**: 13 marks

   Subject Questions: 72 marks

   Total: 100 marks

(   **XE includes Engineering Mathematics  s  ection XE-A of 15 marks)

Distribution of Marks in papers AR, CY, DA, EY, GE, GG, MA, PH, ST, XH, and XL

General Aptitude: 15 marks

Subject Questions: 85 marks

Total: 100 marks

Marking Scheme

Questions carry either 1 mark or 2 marks

Negative Marking

For a wrong answer chosen in an MCQ, there will be negative marking.

For a 1-mark MCQ, 1/3 mark will be deducted for a wrong answer.

For a 2-mark MCQ, 2/3 mark will be deducted for a wrong answer.

There is no negative marking for wrong answer(s) to MSQ or NAT questions.

There is no partial marking in MSQ.

 

