GATE 2026 Website Launched, Applications From August 25 at gate2026.iitg.ac.in

GATE 2026 Notification: The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati has launched the GATE 2026 official website. Candidates preparing to appear for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 exams can check the exam schedule and other details online.

As per the dates announced, GATE 2026 application process is scheduled to begin on august 25, 2025. Candidates must complete the registration and application process by September 25, 2025. An extended date is also provided with a late fee until October 6, 2025.

The official website for GATE 2026 is gate2026.iitg.ac.in. Students have also been provided with a direct link on this page to check the GATE 2026 exam details

GATE 2026 Important Dates

GATE 2026 is scheduled to be held in February 2026. Candidates can check the complete schedule for the examination below.