GATE 2026 Website Launched, Applications From August 25 at gate2026.iitg.ac.in

GATE 2026 Notification: The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati has launched the GATE 2026 official website. Candidates preparing to appear for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 exams can check the exam schedule and other details online.
As per the dates announced, GATE 2026 application process is scheduled to begin on august 25, 2025. Candidates must complete the registration and application process by September 25, 2025. An extended date is also provided with a late fee until October 6, 2025.
The official website for GATE 2026 is gate2026.iitg.ac.in. Students have also been provided with a direct link on this page to check the GATE 2026 exam details
GATE 2026 Important Dates
GATE 2026 is scheduled to be held in February 2026. Candidates can check the complete schedule for the examination below.
|
Activity
|
Date*
|
Opening Date of GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS)
|
August 25, 2025
|
Closing Date of REGULAR online registration/application process (Without Late Fee)
|
September 25, 2025
|
Closing Date of EXTENDED online registration/application process (With Late Fee)
|
October 06, 2025
|
GATE 2026 Examinations
|
February 07, 2026
February 08, 2026
February 14, 2026
February 15, 2026
GATE 2026 Test Paper
GATE 2026 will be held in February 2026. Exams will be conducted for a total of 30 papers. Candidates are allowed to appear for one or up to two papers. Check the list of papers and codes below.
|
GATE Test Paper
|
Code
|
GATE Test Paper
|
Code
|
Aerospace Engineering
|
AE
|
Geology & Geophysics
|
GG
|
Agricultural Engineering
|
AG
|
Instrumentation Engineering
|
IN
|
Architecture and Planning
|
AR
|
Mathematics
|
MA
|
Biomedical Engineering
|
BM
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
ME
|
Biotechnology
|
BT
|
Mining Engineering
|
MN
|
Civil Engineering
|
CE
|
Metallurgical Engineering
|
MT
|
Chemical Engineering
|
CH
|
Naval Architecture & Marine Engineering
|
NM
|
Computer Science & Information Technology
|
CS
|
Petroleum Engineering
|
PE
|
Chemistry
|
CY
|
Physics
|
PH
|
Data Science & Artificial Intelligence
|
DA
|
Production & Industrial Engineering
|
PI
|
Electronics & Communication Engineering
|
EC
|
Statistics
|
ST
|
Electrical Engineering
|
EE
|
Textile Engineering & Fibre Science
|
TF
|
Environmental Science & Engineering
|
ES
|
Engineering Sciences
|
XE
|
Ecology and Evolution
|
EY
|
Humanities & Social Sciences
|
XH
|
Geomatics Engineering
|
GE
|
Life Sciences
|
XL
GATE 2026 Exam Pattern
The GATE 2026 exam will be conducted for a total of 100 marks. The exam will include a General Aptitude section which is common for all papers for 15 marks. The rest of the paper will cover the test paper syllabus for 85 marks. Check detailed exam pattern below
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Mode of Examination
|
Computer Based Test (CBT)
|
Language of examination
|
English
|
Duration
|
3 Hours*
|
Number of papers (Subjects)
|
30 test papers
|
Sections
|
General Aptitude (GA) + Candidate's Selected Subject(s)
|
Type of Questions
|
(a) Multiple Choice Question (MCQ)
(b) Multiple Select Question (MSQ)
(c) Numerical Answer Type (NAT)
|
Testing of abilities
|
(a) Recall
(b) Comprehension
(c) Application
(d) Analysis & Synthesis
|
Distribution of Marks in all Papers EXCEPT papers AR, CY, DA, EY, GE, GG, MA, PH, ST, XH, and XL
|
General Aptitude: 15 marks
Engineering Mathematics**: 13 marks
Subject Questions: 72 marks
Total: 100 marks
( **XE includes Engineering Mathematics s ection XE-A of 15 marks)
|
Distribution of Marks in papers AR, CY, DA, EY, GE, GG, MA, PH, ST, XH, and XL
|
General Aptitude: 15 marks
Subject Questions: 85 marks
Total: 100 marks
|
Marking Scheme
|
Questions carry either 1 mark or 2 marks
|
Negative Marking
|
For a wrong answer chosen in an MCQ, there will be negative marking.
For a 1-mark MCQ, 1/3 mark will be deducted for a wrong answer.
For a 2-mark MCQ, 2/3 mark will be deducted for a wrong answer.
There is no negative marking for wrong answer(s) to MSQ or NAT questions.
There is no partial marking in MSQ.
