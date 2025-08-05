Odisha Police SI Application Form 2025 Reopen, Apply Online for 933 Vacancies - More Details Here

Odisha Police SI Application Form 2025: The Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) has announced 933 vacancies for Sub Inspector (SI) posts in the Odisha Police Department. The online application link will be reactivated on 06 August 2025. This gives candidates another chance to apply. Candidates who meet the required eligibility, including age relaxation, should not miss this opportunity and submit their applications before the deadline.
Eligible candidates are advised to apply with the Odisha Police SI Apply Online link reopening. The Odisha Police SI Exam 2025 is likely to be conducted on 13th and 14th September 2025 across various exam centres in the state. Check the full details of the recruitment in the article below.
Odisha Police SI Application Form 2025
The Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) has reopened applications for the Sub-Inspector (SI) posts under CPSE-2024 after a directive from the Odisha High Court and State Government. A 3-year age relaxation has been granted for candidates across all categories according to the official notice dated 31 July 2025
This revised age limit allows more aspirants to become eligible and apply for the vacancies. Candidates can download the official notification from the link provided below for ease of access.
Odisha Police SI Application Form 2025 Notice
Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2025
The Odisha Police Recruitment Board has released the official notification for the Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2025 on its website. This recruitment drive is conducted to fill multiple Sub-Inspector positions, including SI of Police (Unarmed and Armed), Station Officers (Fire Service), and Assistant Jailors.
Particulars
Details
Recruiting Organization
Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB)
Post Name
Sub Inspector (Unarmed and Armed)
Total Vacancies
933
Application Mode
Online
Selection Process
CBRE, PST/PET, Document Verification
Educational Qualification
Graduation
Official Website
odishapolice.gov.in
Odisha Police SI Application Form 2025 Important Dates
Candidates applying for the Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2025 should regularly check the official website for updates. The Odisha Police SI Exam Date 2025 will be announced officially on the portal. Check the table below for all the key dates, including both confirmed and expected events.
Event
Date
Odisha Police Recruitment Notice
18 January 2025
Online Application Starts (Reopen)
06 August 2025
Last Date to Apply (Reopen)
15 August 2025
Odisha Police SI Admit Card 2025
September 2025 (Expected)
Odisha Police SI Exam Date 2025
13th & 14th September 2025 (Unofficial)
How to Apply for Odisha Police SI Online Application Form 2025?
Candidates who wish to apply for the Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2025 must complete their online application by following the steps below:
Visit the official website of Odisha Police at odishapolice.gov.in.
Click on the “SI Odisha Police Recruitment 2025” online application link available on the homepage.
Select “Register” and complete the registration process for new users. Existing users can log in using their credentials.
Fill in all the required details carefully and upload the necessary documents.
Review the application form, make the payment using the available options, and submit.
Download and print a copy of the application form for future reference.
SI Odisha Police 2025 Application Fees
Candidates must pay the required application fee to complete their submission. Check the category-wise fee details below:
Category
Application Fees
UR/SEBC/BC
₹285
SC/ST
Nil
Odisha Police SI Vacancy 2025
The Odisha Police Department has announced 933 vacancies for various Sub-Inspector (SI) posts, including SI of Police (Armed and Unarmed), Station Officers (Fire Service), and Assistant Jailors. Candidates can refer to the official notification for detailed category-wise distribution. Below is the complete table showing the Odisha Police SI vacancy details for 2025.
Post Name
SC (M/W)
ST (M/W)
SEBC (M/W)
UR (M/W)
Total (M/W)
Ex-Serviceman (M)
Sub-Inspector of Police
40 / 20
138 / 68
64 / 31
– / –
166 / –
–
SI Police (Armed)
30 / –
36 / –
59 / –
– / –
128 / –
–
Station Officer (Fire Service)
07 / –
15 / –
04 / –
– / –
21 / –
–
Assistant Jailor (Male)
02 / –
04 / –
02 / –
09 / –
17 / –
01
Assistant Jailor (Female)
– / 01
– / 02
– / 01
– / 03
– / 07
–
Odisha Police SI Application Form 2025 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must carefully review the eligibility criteria for Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2025 before applying. The requirements include nationality, educational qualifications, and age limit. Check the table below for more details:
Criteria
Details
Nationality
Candidate must be a citizen of India.
Educational Qualification (SI)
SI: Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized university.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additional 3-year age relaxation approved for all categories.
