Odisha Police SI Application Form 2025 Reopen, Apply Online for 933 Vacancies - More Details Here

Odisha Police SI Application Form 2025: The Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) has announced 933 vacancies for Sub Inspector (SI) posts in the Odisha Police Department. The online application link will be reactivated on 06 August 2025. This gives candidates another chance to apply. Candidates who meet the required eligibility, including age relaxation, should not miss this opportunity and submit their applications before the deadline.

Eligible candidates are advised to apply with the Odisha Police SI Apply Online link reopening. The Odisha Police SI Exam 2025 is likely to be conducted on 13th and 14th September 2025 across various exam centres in the state. Check the full details of the recruitment in the article below.

Odisha Police SI Application Form 2025

The Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) has reopened applications for the Sub-Inspector (SI) posts under CPSE-2024 after a directive from the Odisha High Court and State Government. A 3-year age relaxation has been granted for candidates across all categories according to the official notice dated 31 July 2025