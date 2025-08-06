GATE 2026 Notification: The official notification for GATE 2026 has been released. Aspiring candidates can mark their calendars for the online application process, which starts on August 25, 2025. September 25, 2025, is the last day to submit applications without incurring a late fee. For individuals who miss this deadline, there's an extended option to apply until October 6, 2025, by paying a late charge.
In early 2026, the GATE 2026 exam is planned to be administered over four days. The particular dates are February 7, 8, 14, and 15. This gives students a clear timeline to prepare for the prestigious engineering entrance exam. It's a great opportunity for students to showcase their skills and knowledge in their respective fields.
GATE 2026 Notification: Key Highlights
Candidates can view the table given below to check the important dates related to GATE 2026 Notification:
|
Event
|
Date
|
GOAPS Opening
|
August 25, 2025
|
Regular Application Deadline (No Late Fee)
|
September 25, 2025
|
Extended Application Deadline (With Late Fee)
|
October 6, 2025
|
GATE 2026 Exam Dates
|
February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026
GATE 2026 Dates Highlights
Applicants can view the GATE 2026 exam date and the schedule of other significant activities below:
GATE 2026 Application Form Dates
The application form for GATE 2026 will be made available on the newly established official website starting on August 25. The informational brochure will be accessible shortly, though. At the GOAPS portal, the link to the application form will become active. Applicants can review the approximate dates listed below.
-
Application forms must be submitted between August 25, 2025, and September 25, 2025, without incurring late penalties.
-
Application form submission with late fees: October 6, 2025
GATE 2026 Application Form Correction Window
Following the registration process, the rectification facility will be accessible. For three to four days, candidates will have the opportunity to amend their personal information, including their name, category, and educational background, among other things, at the GATE 2026 rectification site.
GATE 2026 Admit Card Release Dates
A few days following the correction procedure, the GATE 2026 admit card link will be made active on the GOAPS portal. After submitting their application, candidates need to use their registration ID and password to download their hall pass. It is a required document that needs to be brought to the testing location.
GATE 2026 Exam Dates
The GATE 2026 exam for various test paper codes will be administered by IIT Guwahati over four days. Following the conclusion of the GATE pre-exam activities, the branch-by-branch schedule will be released on the official website.
