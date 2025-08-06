News

GATE 2026 Notification: The GATE 2026 notification has been released, with the online application process beginning on August 25, 2025. Regular applications must be submitted by September 25, 2025, while late applications must be submitted by October 6, 2025, to avoid a late fee. Exam dates in 2026 are February 7, 8, 14, and 15.

Event Date GOAPS Opening August 25, 2025 Regular Application Deadline (No Late Fee) September 25, 2025 Extended Application Deadline (With Late Fee) October 6, 2025 GATE 2026 Exam Dates February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026 GATE 2026 Dates Highlights Applicants can view the GATE 2026 exam date and the schedule of other significant activities below: GATE 2026 Application Form Dates The application form for GATE 2026 will be made available on the newly established official website starting on August 25. The informational brochure will be accessible shortly, though. At the GOAPS portal, the link to the application form will become active. Applicants can review the approximate dates listed below. Application forms must be submitted between August 25, 2025, and September 25, 2025, without incurring late penalties.

Application form submission with late fees: October 6, 2025