RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links

HBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025: Check Haryana Board Class 10th Result Expected Date, Past Year Trends and Steps to Download Scorecard PDF - Here

Haryana Board 10th compartment result 2025 will be announced by officials soon. The link is expected to be made available at bseh.org in the coming days. Candidates eagerly awaiting the announcement of the results are advised to keep visiting the official website for latest updates

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Aug 5, 2025, 10:39 IST
HBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 Expected this Week
HBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 Expected this Week
Register for Result Updates

HBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025: Haryana Board of Secondary Education will be announcing the HBSE 10th compartment result 2025 soon. Students who have appeared for the Haryana Board class 10 compartment exams will be able to check their results through the link on the official website of the board. 

Once announced, the link to check the Haryana 10th compartment result 2025 will be made available on the official website - bseh.org. To check the results, students must visit the official website and login using their roll number and date of birth. 

HBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 - Expected Date and Time

The Haryana Board 10th compartment result 2025 is expected to be announced by officials soon. As per previous trends, the Haryana class 10 compartment result 2025 is expected in the first week of August 2025. The date and time for the announcement of the result is yet to be confirmed by the board. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website for further updates

HBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 - Website to Check

The HBSE class 10 compartment result will be announced by officials soon. The website for students to check the result is given below

bseh.org

Also Read: Haryana Board 10th Supplementary Result 2025: Check Expected Date and Steps to Download Scorecard PDF at bseh.org.in

How to Check Haryana Board 10th Compartment Result

The Haryana Board class 10 compartment result 2025 will be announced by officials soon. Follow the steps provided below to check the compartment result

Step 1: Visit the official website of Haryana Board

Step 2: Click on the class 10 compartment result link

Step 3: Login using the roll number and date of birth

Step 4: The 10th compartment marksheet will be displayed

Step 5: Download the marksheet for further reference

Also Read: HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025 Date: Class 10, 12 Results Expected Soon at hpbose.org

Related Stories

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News