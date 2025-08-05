How Smart Are You? Challenge Your Intelligence With This Escape Door Puzzle, Tell Which Way Is Safe To Choose In 15 Seconds!

IQ test escape room puzzles are a fun brain game to test your intelligence. These riddles are designed to pick your brain. These involve two or more exit routes to choose from based on which is the safest. You are required to decipher codes, figure out clues, and unlock the safest exit route. You will be required to analyse situations, identify patterns, and develop strategies to overcome the challenges with each door. If you are good at thinking creatively and laterally, these escape room puzzles should be a breeze to you. The pressure of the time limit adds to the difficulty level. How well do you perform under pressure? Are you good at taking quick, reasoned decisions? If so, let's put that to the test with today's escape room puzzle. Here we have a puzzle that is asking you to tell which way is safe. Let us test your mind with this tricky puzzle. We dare you to solve this brain-teasing challenge and test your IQ. This puzzle will reveal if you are smart enough to escape a tricky situation. Let's begin!

Visual IQ Test: There Is One Safe Way, Can You Choose the Safe Door in 15 Seconds? Puzzle master, are you ready for your brain-wrecking challenge? Here is the situation. A man was on an expedition to the South Pole when he got stuck in a deadly storm. He managed to stumble across two caves where he could take shelter. But oh no! There he noticed a hungry polar bear in one cave and another cave filled with radioactive waste. Now with a deadly storm outside, he needs to take a quick decision to figure out the safe way. Which cave he should choose? Which one is safer? This is your time to flex your logical skills and deduction skills. Are you smart enough to help the man make the right choice? Observe each cave. Which way seems safe to you? Take into account the whole situation, location, and the threats in picture. The man was exploring South Pole where he is facing a polar bear on one hand and a radioactive waste threat.