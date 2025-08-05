6th August, School Assembly News Headlines Today: Every update adds to the world story, whether it is about politics, foreign affairs, sports, the key points, or financial regulations. Here are the top stories of the day for 6th August, 2025. It's critical to stay current on events in India and throughout the world. Every piece of news, whether it be about politics, sports, international affairs, or financial regulations, adds to the global story.
International News for School Assembly
US President Donald Trump has once again warned India of higher tariffs due to its continued oil trade with Russia.
Nigeria faces worker unrest and Kenya deals with child exploitation, making it a tough week for Africa.
In Bangladesh, the opposition party BNP has announced its plan to challenge the July Proclamation, citing breaches of the Constitution.
National News for School Assembly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was felicitated at the NDA meeting for the successful Operation Sindoor
Due to strong demand for exports, India’s Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose in July, marking its highest level in 11 months.
Bus services were disrupted across Karnataka as transport workers began a strike.
Security forces carried out a large anti-insurgency operation across several areas in Manipur amid rising tensions.
Lok Sabha was disrupted as the Opposition demanded a debate on the Bihar SIR issue.
Sports News for School Assembly
Alexander Isak rejoins Newcastle, after Liverpool’s record Rs 1,282 crore offer was rejected.
Bengaluru FC stops Sunil Chhetri’s salary, due to financial uncertainty in the ISL.
India vs England Test series ends 2–2, with records broken in the Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy.
Tennis player Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the upcoming Cincinnati Masters due to fitness concerns.
Thought of the day:
“Courage is not the absence of fear but the strength to overcome it.”
Word of the day:
Serendipity
Meaning: Serendipity is the occurrence and development of events by chance in a happy or beneficial way. It is the aptitude for making desirable discoveries by accident.
Example: "The invention of penicillin was a result of serendipity, a fortunate accident of scientific discovery”
