IQ Test: Only individuals with super IQ levels can identify the mistake in the image of a monitor and keyboard within 5 seconds! Are you one of them? Attempt this IQ test and find out now!

ByMrigank Chakraborty
Jul 29, 2025, 19:58 IST
Find the mistake in 5 seconds!
IQ tests are simple brain teasers that test your intelligence and critical thinking skills. These puzzles test your logical and analytical abilities, engaging your brain.

IQ tests are an excellent medium for providing highly effective brain workouts; they can enhance mental functions such as logical reasoning, pattern recognition, memory, and analytical thinking. Practicing these tests helps one to build a sharp brain with superior problem-solving skills.

Do you have a super IQ level and a keen eye for detail? 

Test your IQ and visual skills now!

IQ Test: Find the Mistake in the Picture in 5 Seconds!

Source: Brightside

This mind-blowing IQ test is making people go wow, and this is going to test your intelligence and keen visual skills in 5 seconds.

Presented before you is a simple picture of a monitor and a keyboard.

While everything looks perfectly normal at first glance, it is not. 

There is one mistake in the picture, and the challenge for the readers is to spot the mistake in the picture in 5 seconds.

Can you find the mistake within the time limit? 

Your time starts now!

Look at the image and study it carefully.

If you have a high IQ and a sharp eye for detail, you might be easily able to find the mistake in the picture.

Have you spotted it?

Time is running out, so act quickly.

Look for anything that appears to be different from the usual.

Did you spot it?

Keep looking; it is right there.

And...

Time’s up.

How many of you were able to find the mistake in 5 seconds?

Congratulations, you are exceptionally intelligent and possess a keen attention to detail.

For those who are still unable to find the mistake. Do not worry; the answer will be revealed to all of you.

Check out the solution provided below.

IQ Test: Solution

The mistake in the picture is that the number 8 is repeated twice on the keyboard.

find the mistake in 5 seconds solved

If you loved solving this IQ test in the form of a picture puzzle, share it with your friends and family and see who solves it first.

Also, before you leave, check out another mind-bending optical illusion puzzle challenge below.

Mrigank Chakraborty
Assistant Manager

Mriganka Chakraborty is a content writer with 7 years of rich experience in creative, academic, and research-based writing. Mriganka's expertise lies in crafting innovative, engaging and compelling articles that effectively communicate the desired message to the target audience. At Jagranjosh, he is involved in English content creation for the General Knowledge category. In his spare time, he loves reading fiction, watching action movies and web series.

... Read More

