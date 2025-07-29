IQ tests are simple brain teasers that test your intelligence and critical thinking skills. These puzzles test your logical and analytical abilities, engaging your brain. IQ tests are an excellent medium for providing highly effective brain workouts; they can enhance mental functions such as logical reasoning, pattern recognition, memory, and analytical thinking. Practicing these tests helps one to build a sharp brain with superior problem-solving skills. Do you have a super IQ level and a keen eye for detail? Test your IQ and visual skills now! You Have 130+ IQ and Eagle Eyes if You Can Find “787” in 7 Seconds! IQ Test: Find the Mistake in the Picture in 5 Seconds! Source: Brightside This mind-blowing IQ test is making people go wow, and this is going to test your intelligence and keen visual skills in 5 seconds.

Presented before you is a simple picture of a monitor and a keyboard. While everything looks perfectly normal at first glance, it is not. There is one mistake in the picture, and the challenge for the readers is to spot the mistake in the picture in 5 seconds. Can you find the mistake within the time limit? Your time starts now! Look at the image and study it carefully. If you have a high IQ and a sharp eye for detail, you might be easily able to find the mistake in the picture. Have you spotted it? Time is running out, so act quickly. Look for anything that appears to be different from the usual. Did you spot it? Keep looking; it is right there. And... Time’s up. How many of you were able to find the mistake in 5 seconds? Congratulations, you are exceptionally intelligent and possess a keen attention to detail.