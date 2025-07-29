RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT
You Have 130+ IQ and Eagle Eyes if You Can Find “787” in 7 Seconds!

Optical Illusion Eye Test: The number 787 is hiding in plain sight in the sea of 737’s. Only those with eagle eyes and a 130+ IQ can find the 787 in 7 seconds. Are you one of them? Find out now!

ByMrigank Chakraborty
Jul 29, 2025, 17:11 IST
Find 787 in 7 seconds
Find 787 in 7 seconds

Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge our perception and visual skills. These illusions provide deep insights into how our brain processes this complex visual information.

Optical illusions exploit the tendency of our brain to fill in the missing pieces of information. Cleverly designed images test this inherent weakness of our brains by manipulating colours and patterns or altering light to create an illusion.

Do you have a 130+ IQ and eagle eyes?

Let’s find out now!

Optical Illusion Eye Test: Find 787 in 7 Seconds!

find 787

This mind-bending optical illusion image shared above has the internet hooked. The challenge is very simple, yet a tricky one. There is a 12 by 13 grid filled with 737s.

The readers need to spot the number 787 in the grid filled with 737s in 7 seconds.

While it may appear easy for those with sharp brains, high IQs, and excellent observation skills, others with average observation skills may need more time to find the number.

The way the number has blended makes it tough to spot in the grid; readers need to be very focused to spot it.

Have you found the number?

Hurry up!

Final few seconds to go!

Look at the image one final time.

And…

Time’s up.

How many of you were able to successfully spot the hidden number in the picture?

Congratulations if you are among those who found the hidden number; you have the highest level of visual acuity.

Those who couldn’t find the different number can check out the solution below.

Optical Illusion: Solution

The number “787” is hiding at the bottom of the 7th column.

find 787 solved

