You Have 130+ IQ and Eagle Eyes if You Can Find “787” in 7 Seconds!

Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge our perception and visual skills. These illusions provide deep insights into how our brain processes this complex visual information.

Optical illusions exploit the tendency of our brain to fill in the missing pieces of information. Cleverly designed images test this inherent weakness of our brains by manipulating colours and patterns or altering light to create an illusion.

Do you have a 130+ IQ and eagle eyes?

Let’s find out now!

Optical Illusion Eye Test: Find 787 in 7 Seconds!

This mind-bending optical illusion image shared above has the internet hooked. The challenge is very simple, yet a tricky one. There is a 12 by 13 grid filled with 737s.

The readers need to spot the number 787 in the grid filled with 737s in 7 seconds.