IBPS Clerk Notification 2025: Short Notification Released for Customer Service Associate Vacancies - Check More Details here

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the short notice for the recruitment of customer service associates in participating banks. The IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025 short notice has been released in the employment news and a detailed notification is expected to be released on August 1, 2025.
The IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025 shirt notice contains the details, such as online registration dates, the pre-exam training timeline, the prelims and mains exam timeline, etc. Continue reading the article to learn about the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025.
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025 Short Notice
IBPS has released the short notice for the recruitment of Clerks in participating banks containing the whole timeline of the recruitment procedure. The details notification is expected to get released on August 1, 2025. Check the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025 short notice.
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: Overview
The IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025 short notice has been released at Employment News. Candidates will be able to apply online from August 1, 2025. Check the table below for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights
|
Aspect
|
Details
|
Conducting Authority
|
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)
|
Post Name
|
Customer Service Associates OR
IBPS Clerk
|
Vacancies
|
To be released soon
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Selection Process
|
Prelims
Mains
|
Official Website
|
ibps.in
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025 Notification & Important Dates
The IBPS Clerk 2025 notification with short notice has been released in the employment newspaper. The detailed notification pdf is expected to get released on August 1, 2025 at ibps.in. Check the table below for the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025 important date.
|
Activity
|
Timeline
|
Online registration including Edit/Modification of Application
|
01.08.2025 to 21.08.2025
|
Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges
|
01.08.2025 to 21.08.2025
|
Conduct of Pre-Exam Training
|
September 2025
|
Online Examination - Preliminary
|
October, 2025
|
Result of Online exam - Preliminary
|
October/ November, 2025
|
Online Examination - Main
|
November, 2025
|
Provisional Allotment
|
March, 2026
IBPS Clerk 2025 Online Application
The IBP Clerk 2025 Online Application Process is all set to start from August 15, 2025 and the link to apply online will be active till August 21, 2025. Interested will be able to apply online after visiting the official website, ibps.in or they can follow the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official webiste, ibps.in
- On the homepage, click on the IBPS Clerk Application Link
- Provide the basic details to get registration number and password
- Login again with the provided registration number and password
- Fill in the remianining information and upload the required documents
- Pay the required application fees as per your category
- Download and print the IBPS Clerk 2025 online application form for future reference
IBPS Clerk recruitment 2025: Participating Banks
IBPS has released the Clerk Vacancies for participating banks such as Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, etc. Check the list of participating banks below
|UCO Bank
|Union Bank of India
|Bank of Baroda
|Bank of India
|
Bank of Maharashtra
|
Indian Overseas Bank
|
Punjab National Bank
|Punjab & Sind Bank
|Canara Bank
|
Central Bank of India
|Indian Bank
IBPS Clerk 2025: Examination Languages
The candidates applying for IBPS Clerk 2025 must be proficient in their local language as IBPS will also conduct the lacal langauge test after the mains examination which will be qualifyng in nature. Chek the table below for language required as per the state.
|BPS Clerk 2025 Medium of Examination
|States Name
|
Version of tests (Medium of examination)
|Andaman & Nicobar, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana,
Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya,
Mizoram, Nagaland, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Sikkin,
|English and Hindi
|Andhra Pradesh
|
English, Hindi and Telugu
|Assam
|
English, Hindi and Assamese
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu
|
English. Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi and Konkani
|Goa
|
English, Hindi and Konkani
|Gujarat
|
English, Hindi and Gujarati
|Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh
|
English, Hindi and Urdu
|Karnataka
|
English, Hindi, Kannada and Konkani
|Kerala, Lakshadweep
|
English, Hindi and Malayalam
|Maharashtra
|
English, Hindi, Marathi and Konkani
|Manipur
|
English, Hindi and Manipuri
|Odisha
|
English, Hindi and Odia
|Puducherry
|
English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam
|Punjab
|
English, Hindi and Punjabi
|Tamil Nadu
|
English, Hindi and Tamil
|Telangana
|
English, Hindi, Telugu and Urdu
|Tripura, West Bengal
|
English, Hindi and Bengali
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation