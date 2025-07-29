IBPS Clerk Notification 2025: Short Notification Released for Customer Service Associate Vacancies - Check More Details here

RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT
ByMohd Salman
Jul 29, 2025, 16:34 IST
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the short notice for the recruitment of customer service associates in participating banks. The IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025 short notice has been released in the employment news and a detailed notification is expected to be released on August 1, 2025.
The IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025 shirt notice contains the details, such as online registration dates, the pre-exam training timeline, the prelims and mains exam timeline, etc. Continue reading the article to learn about the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025 Short Notice

IBPS has released the short notice for the recruitment of Clerks in participating banks containing the whole timeline of the recruitment procedure. The details notification is expected to get released on August 1, 2025. Check the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025 short notice.

IBPS-Clerk-Recruitment-2025

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: Overview

The IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025 short notice has been released at Employment News. Candidates will be able to apply online from August 1, 2025. Check the table below for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights

Aspect

Details

Conducting Authority

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)

Post Name

Customer Service Associates OR

IBPS Clerk

Vacancies

To be released soon

Application Mode

Online

Selection Process

Prelims

Mains

Official Website

ibps.in

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025 Notification & Important Dates

The IBPS Clerk 2025 notification with short notice has been released in the employment newspaper. The detailed notification pdf is expected to get released on August 1, 2025 at ibps.in. Check the table below for the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025 important date.

Activity

Timeline

Online registration including Edit/Modification of Application

01.08.2025 to 21.08.2025

Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges

01.08.2025 to 21.08.2025

Conduct of Pre-Exam Training

September 2025

Online Examination - Preliminary

October, 2025

Result of Online exam - Preliminary

October/ November, 2025

Online Examination - Main

November, 2025

Provisional Allotment

March, 2026

IBPS Clerk 2025 Online Application

The IBP Clerk 2025 Online Application Process is all set to start from August 15, 2025 and the link to apply online will be active till August 21, 2025. Interested will be able to apply online after visiting the official website, ibps.in or they can follow the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official webiste, ibps.in 
  • On the homepage, click on the IBPS Clerk Application Link 
  • Provide the basic details to get registration number and password
  • Login again with the provided registration number and password
  • Fill in the remianining information and upload the required documents
  • Pay the required application fees as per your category
  • Download and print the IBPS Clerk 2025 online application form for future reference

IBPS Clerk recruitment 2025: Participating Banks

IBPS has released the Clerk Vacancies for participating banks such as Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, etc. Check the list of participating banks below

UCO Bank
Union Bank of India
Bank of Baroda
Bank of India

Bank of Maharashtra

Indian Overseas Bank

Punjab National Bank
Punjab & Sind Bank
Canara Bank

Central Bank of India
Indian Bank

 

IBPS Clerk 2025: Examination Languages

The candidates applying for IBPS Clerk 2025 must be proficient in their local language as IBPS will also conduct the lacal langauge test after the mains examination which will be qualifyng in nature. Chek the table below for language required as per the state.

BPS Clerk 2025 Medium of Examination
States Name

Version of tests (Medium of examination)
Andaman & Nicobar, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana,
Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya,
Mizoram, Nagaland, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Sikkin,		 English and Hindi
Andhra Pradesh

English, Hindi and Telugu
Assam

English, Hindi and Assamese
Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu

English. Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi and Konkani
Goa

English, Hindi and Konkani
Gujarat

English, Hindi and Gujarati
Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh

English, Hindi and Urdu
Karnataka

English, Hindi, Kannada and Konkani
Kerala, Lakshadweep

English, Hindi and Malayalam
Maharashtra

English, Hindi, Marathi and Konkani
Manipur

English, Hindi and Manipuri
Odisha

English, Hindi and Odia
Puducherry

English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam
Punjab

English, Hindi and Punjabi
Tamil Nadu

English, Hindi and Tamil
Telangana

English, Hindi, Telugu and Urdu
Tripura, West Bengal

English, Hindi and Bengali

Mohd Salman
Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

