IBPS Clerk Notification 2025: Short Notification Released for Customer Service Associate Vacancies - Check More Details here

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the short notice for the recruitment of customer service associates in participating banks. The IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025 short notice has been released in the employment news and a detailed notification is expected to be released on August 1, 2025.

The IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025 shirt notice contains the details, such as online registration dates, the pre-exam training timeline, the prelims and mains exam timeline, etc. Continue reading the article to learn about the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025. IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025 Short Notice IBPS has released the short notice for the recruitment of Clerks in participating banks containing the whole timeline of the recruitment procedure. The details notification is expected to get released on August 1, 2025. Check the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025 short notice.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: Overview The IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025 short notice has been released at Employment News. Candidates will be able to apply online from August 1, 2025. Check the table below for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights Aspect Details Conducting Authority Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Post Name Customer Service Associates OR IBPS Clerk Vacancies To be released soon Application Mode Online Selection Process Prelims Mains Official Website ibps.in IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025 Notification & Important Dates The IBPS Clerk 2025 notification with short notice has been released in the employment newspaper. The detailed notification pdf is expected to get released on August 1, 2025 at ibps.in. Check the table below for the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025 important date.

Activity Timeline Online registration including Edit/Modification of Application 01.08.2025 to 21.08.2025 Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges 01.08.2025 to 21.08.2025 Conduct of Pre-Exam Training September 2025 Online Examination - Preliminary October, 2025 Result of Online exam - Preliminary October/ November, 2025 Online Examination - Main November, 2025 Provisional Allotment March, 2026 IBPS Clerk 2025 Online Application The IBP Clerk 2025 Online Application Process is all set to start from August 15, 2025 and the link to apply online will be active till August 21, 2025. Interested will be able to apply online after visiting the official website, ibps.in or they can follow the simple steps listed below Visit the official webiste, ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the IBPS Clerk Application Link

Provide the basic details to get registration number and password

Login again with the provided registration number and password

Fill in the remianining information and upload the required documents

Pay the required application fees as per your category

Download and print the IBPS Clerk 2025 online application form for future reference