Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Haryana CET Answer Key 2025: Download Unofficial Response Sheet PDF

The Haryana CET Answer Key 2025 helps candidates estimate scores before official results. The unofficial answer jet Released by coaching institutes, it includes solutions for subjects such as General Awareness, Reasoning, English, Hindi, General Science, Mathematics, and computers. Official key is expected to get released in August 2025.

Mohd Salman
ByMohd Salman
Jul 26, 2025, 16:27 IST
Haryana CET Answer Key 2025
Haryana CET Answer Key 2025

Haryana CET Answer Key 2025: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) conducts the Haryana CET Exam in multiple shifts between 10:00 and 11:15 & between 3:15 pm and 5:00 pm in offline mode between 26 July and 27 July 2025. The HSSSC CET exam is conducted to recruit candidates for various Group C and D Posts. As candidates eagerly await their results, the unofficial HSSSC CET Answer Key 2025 is expected to be released by coaching institutes and educational portals by the evening of the same day. In the article, candidates will be able to download the Haryana CET Unofficial Answer Key 2025 and estimate their score before the official answer key is released.

Haryana CET Answer Key 2025

The Haryana CET Exam 2025 was conducted on July 26 and July 27, 2025 in two shifts. Candidates must use the unofficial answer key to check the response made by them in the examination. The Haryana CET Question Paper 2025 consists of subjects such as General Awareness, Reasoning, English, Hindi, General Science, Mathematics, and Computer.

Haryana CET Answer Key 2025: Overview

The Haryana CET Answer Key is important for candidates to cross-check their responses and predict their scores before the official results are declared. The unofficial key, prepared by coaching experts, is based on memory-based questions and student feedback, while the official key will be released by HSSSC in upcoming days. Check the table HSSC CET Answer Key Overview.

Category

Details

Exam Name

Haryana Common Eligibility Test (CET)

Conducting Body

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC)

Exam Dates

26th & 27th July 2025 (4 shifts: 2 per day)

Exam Mode

Offline (OMR-based)

Total Questions

100 MCQs 

Total Marks

100 (1 mark per question)

Duration

1 hour 45 minutes 

Negative Marking

No penalty for wrong answers, but 0.25 marks deducted for unattempted questions (Group C)

Medium

Bilingual (English & Hindi)

Sections & Weightage

- General Awareness + Computer: 15 marks

- Reasoning: 15 marks

- Maths: 15 marks

- English: 15 marks

- Hindi: 15 marks

- Haryana GK: 25 marks

Eligibility

- Group C: 10+2 or equivalent + additional qualifications

- Group D: Matriculation

Age Limit

18–42 years (relaxation for SC/ST/OBC/PwD)

Selection Process

CET Written Exam

Skill Test (if applicable)

Document Verification

Official Website

hssc.gov.in

Haryana CET Marking Scheme 2025

The HSSC SET exam consists of 100 questions with 100 marks with no negative marking. Check the table below for the HSSC CET Marking scheme.

Subjects

No. of Questions

Marks

Reasoning

10

10

Hindi

10

10

Quantitative Ability

15

15

General Science

15

15

General Awareness

15

15

English

10

10

Haryana General Knowledge

25

25

Total

100

100

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News