Haryana CET Answer Key 2025: Download Unofficial Response Sheet PDF

Haryana CET Answer Key 2025: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) conducts the Haryana CET Exam in multiple shifts between 10:00 and 11:15 & between 3:15 pm and 5:00 pm in offline mode between 26 July and 27 July 2025. The HSSSC CET exam is conducted to recruit candidates for various Group C and D Posts. As candidates eagerly await their results, the unofficial HSSSC CET Answer Key 2025 is expected to be released by coaching institutes and educational portals by the evening of the same day. In the article, candidates will be able to download the Haryana CET Unofficial Answer Key 2025 and estimate their score before the official answer key is released.

Haryana CET Answer Key 2025

The Haryana CET Exam 2025 was conducted on July 26 and July 27, 2025 in two shifts. Candidates must use the unofficial answer key to check the response made by them in the examination. The Haryana CET Question Paper 2025 consists of subjects such as General Awareness, Reasoning, English, Hindi, General Science, Mathematics, and Computer.