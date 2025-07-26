Haryana CET Answer Key 2025: Download Unofficial Response Sheet PDF

Haryana CET Answer Key 2025: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) conducts the Haryana CET Exam in multiple shifts between 10:00 and 11:15 & between 3:15 pm and 5:00 pm in offline mode between 26 July and 27 July 2025. The HSSSC CET exam is conducted to recruit candidates for various Group C and D Posts. As candidates eagerly await their results, the unofficial HSSSC CET Answer Key 2025 is expected to be released by coaching institutes and educational portals by the evening of the same day. In the article, candidates will be able to download the Haryana CET Unofficial Answer Key 2025 and estimate their score before the official answer key is released.
Haryana CET Answer Key 2025
The Haryana CET Exam 2025 was conducted on July 26 and July 27, 2025 in two shifts. Candidates must use the unofficial answer key to check the response made by them in the examination. The Haryana CET Question Paper 2025 consists of subjects such as General Awareness, Reasoning, English, Hindi, General Science, Mathematics, and Computer.
Haryana CET Answer Key 2025: Overview
The Haryana CET Answer Key is important for candidates to cross-check their responses and predict their scores before the official results are declared. The unofficial key, prepared by coaching experts, is based on memory-based questions and student feedback, while the official key will be released by HSSSC in upcoming days. Check the table HSSC CET Answer Key Overview.
|
Category
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
Haryana Common Eligibility Test (CET)
|
Conducting Body
|
Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC)
|
Exam Dates
|
26th & 27th July 2025 (4 shifts: 2 per day)
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline (OMR-based)
|
Total Questions
|
100 MCQs
|
Total Marks
|
100 (1 mark per question)
|
Duration
|
1 hour 45 minutes
|
Negative Marking
|
No penalty for wrong answers, but 0.25 marks deducted for unattempted questions (Group C)
|
Medium
|
Bilingual (English & Hindi)
|
Sections & Weightage
|
- General Awareness + Computer: 15 marks
|
- Reasoning: 15 marks
|
- Maths: 15 marks
|
- English: 15 marks
|
- Hindi: 15 marks
|
- Haryana GK: 25 marks
|
Eligibility
|
- Group C: 10+2 or equivalent + additional qualifications
|
- Group D: Matriculation
|
Age Limit
|
18–42 years (relaxation for SC/ST/OBC/PwD)
|
Selection Process
|
CET Written Exam
Skill Test (if applicable)
Document Verification
|
Official Website
|
hssc.gov.in
Haryana CET Marking Scheme 2025
The HSSC SET exam consists of 100 questions with 100 marks with no negative marking. Check the table below for the HSSC CET Marking scheme.
|
Subjects
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Reasoning
|
10
|
10
|
Hindi
|
10
|
10
|
Quantitative Ability
|
15
|
15
|
General Science
|
15
|
15
|
General Awareness
|
15
|
15
|
English
|
10
|
10
|
Haryana General Knowledge
|
25
|
25
|
Total
|
100
|
100
