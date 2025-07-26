SBI PO Syllabus 2025: Subject-wise Topics and Latest Exam Pattern for Prelims and Mains

SBI PO Syllabus 2025: The State Bank of India has announced 541 vacancies for Probationary Officers posts, attracting over 6 lakh applications. As per the latest notice, the SBI PO Prelims Exam will be conducted on August 2, 4, and 5, 2025. With a few weeks left for the exam, having a thorough understanding of the syllabus and exam pattern is crucial. It will highlight all the topics important for the exam and help you build an exam-oriented mindset. The SBI PO Prelims Syllabus covers three sections, namely English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. Candidates will get 1 hour to solve 100 multiple-choice questions in the prelims exam. It is highly recommended to master all the topics and start practising questions in real time to improve time management and question-selection strategies.
SBI PO Syllabus 2025 Highlights
The SBI PO selection process will be conducted in 3 phases, i.e. Prelims (Phase 1), Mains (Phase 2), and Psychometric test, Group Exercise & Interview (Phase 3). Typically, the prelims carry a total of 100 marks while the mains exam is conducted for 250 marks. The key highlights of the syllabus of the SBI PO Prelims & Mains exam are shared below for reference purposes.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
State Bank of India
|
Post Name
|
Probationary Officers
|
Vacancies
|
541
|
Selection Process
|
Prelims, Mains, and Interview
|
Exam Date
|
August 2, 4, and 5, 2025 (Prelims)
|
Maximum Marks
|
Prelims: 100
Mains: 250
|
Negative Marking
|
Yes
SBI PO Exam Pattern 2025
Candidates should check the latest exam pattern for the SBI PO Prelims & Mains exam to gain insights about the exam format, question type, marking scheme, exam duration, and more. It will enable them to align their strategies with the actual exam requirements and trends. The marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination (Phase-I) will not be considered for preparing the final merit list. Typically, the final merit list is prepared after aggregating (out of 100) converted marks of Phase-II and Phase-III. Check the latest SBI PO exam pattern for prelims and mains exams shared below for the clarity of the candidates.
SBI PO Prelims Exam Pattern 2025
The SBI PO Prelims Exam consist of 100 objective-type questions for 100 marks. The prelims exam will be conducted online, and the test duration will be 1 hour. There will be no sectional cut-off in the prelims exam. Aspirants numbering 10 times (approx.) of the number of vacancies in each category will be called to appear for the Main exam. There shall be a negative marking of 1/4th mark for each wrong answer in the Objective Tests.
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
English Language
|
40
|
100
|
20 minutes
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
30
|
20 minutes
|
Reasoning Ability
|
30
|
20 minutes
|
Total
|
100
|
1 hour
SBI PO Mains Exam Pattern 2025
The SBI PO mains exam is an online test, comprising Objective papers for 200 marks and a Descriptive paper for 50 marks. The Descriptive test will be conducted immediately after the Objective test is concluded, and aspirants will have to type their Descriptive test answers on the computer. A negative marking of 1/4th mark for each wrong answer in the Objective Tests of the mains exam. Check the detailed SBI PO Mains Exam Pattern discussed below:
|
Test
|
Subject
|
No. of Qs.
|
Max. Marks
|
Duration
|
Objective
|
Reasoning & Computer Aptitude
|
40
|
60
|
50 minutes
|
Data Analysis & Interpretation
|
30
|
60
|
45 minutes
|
General Awareness / Economy/ Banking Knowledge
|
60
|
60
|
45 minutes
|
English Language
|
40
|
20
|
40 minutes
|
Total
|
170
|
200
|
3 hours
|
Descriptive Paper
|
Communication Skills: Emails, Reports, Situation Analysis & Precis Writing
|
3
|
50
|
30 minutes
SBI PO Syllabus PDF
Having free access to the SBI PO Syllabus PDF can simplify your exam preparation. It can help you focus only on topics that are relevant for the prelims and mains exams. Get the direct links to download the syllabus PDF on this page.
SBI PO Syllabus 2025 for Prelims & Mains Exam
The SBI PO syllabus is divided into two phases, i.e. prelims and mains exams. Each phase is divided into various sections, which are further subdivided into a wide variety of topics and chapters. Start with understanding the basics and then apply those fundamentals in solving advanced-level topics and questions. Integrating the syllabus for SBI PO prelims and mains exams in your preparation can improve your chances of success.
SBI PO Prelims Syllabus 2025
The prelims syllabus for SBI PO exam is primarily divided into three sections i.e. English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. You should achieve mastery in every topic to perform well in the exam. Given below are the topic-wise syllabi for the preliminary exam.
SBI PO Syllabus for English Language
The English Language section is designed to evaluate candidates’ verbal ability, comprehension skills, and understanding of grammar concepts. It includes the following topics:
- Reading Comprehension
- Multiple Meaning /Error Spotting
- Word Association
- Fill in the blanks
- Tenses Rules
- Double Fillers
- Cloze Test
- Pair Formation
- Puzzles & Sentence Rearrangement
- Paragraph Completion
- Para jumbles
- Word Usage
- Vocabulary
- Sentence Improvement
- Inequalities
- Sentence Completion, etc
SBI PO Syllabus for Quantitative Aptitude
The Quantitative Aptitude section evaluates a candidate's numerical understanding and problem-solving ability. Given below is the list of important topics for this section:
- Simplification/ Approximation
- Data Interpretation
- Number Systems
- Ratio & Proportion
- Profit & Loss
- Work & Time
- Sequence & Series
- Surds & Indices
- Mensuration
- Mixtures & Alligations
- Permutation, Combination & Probability
- Percentage
- Simple Interest & Compound Interest
- Quadratic Equation
- Time & Distance
SBI PO Syllabus for Reasoning Ability
The Reasoning Ability section is designed to assess an aspirant’s logical skills and critical thinking ability. It covers the following topics:
- Alphanumeric Series
- Alphabet Test
- Seating Arrangement
- Directions
- Tabulation
- Logical Reasoning
- Coding-Decoding
- Coded Inequalities
- Puzzle
- Input-Output
- Syllogism
- Blood Relations
- Data Sufficiency
- Ranking and Order
SBI PO Mains Syllabus 2025
The SBI PO syllabus for the mains exam is divided into two papers, i.e. objective and descriptive. The objective paper comprises 4 sections, i.e. Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, Data Analysis & Interpretation, General Awareness / Economy/ Banking Knowledge, and English Language. On the other hand, a descriptive paper focuses on Communication Skills, i.e. Emails, Reports, Situation Analysis & Precis Writing. Check the topic-wise SBI PO mains syllabus below.
SBI PO Syllabus for Data Analysis & Interpretation
Given below are the important topics for Data Analysis & Interpretation that can be asked in the SBI PO mains exam:
- Tabular Graph
- Line Graph
- Data Sufficiency
- Permutation and Combination
- Double Line Up
- Radar Graph Caselet
- Probability
- Bar Graph
- Pie Charts
- Caselet DI
- Charts & Tables
- Missing Case DI
SBI PO Syllabus for Reasoning & Computer Aptitude
This section aims to evaluate the candidate’s logical skills, decision-making ability and computer knowledge. Some of the important topics are shared below.
|
Reasoning
|
Verbal Reasoning
Syllogism
Directions and Distances
Coding and Decoding
Ordering and Ranking
Data Sufficiency
Seating Arrangement & Puzzles
Critical Reasoning
Input Output
Analytical and Decision Making
Blood Relations
Code Inequalities
Double Lineup
Scheduling
Course of Action
|
Computer
|
Internet
Computer Hardware
Computer Software
Memory
Computer Fundamentals
Keyboard Shortcuts
Operating System
Microsoft Office
Networking
Number System
Basic of Logic Gates
Computer Abbreviation
SBI PO Syllabus for General Awareness/Economy/ Banking Knowledge
This section evaluates candidates’ awareness of current affairs and their understanding of banking-related topics. It includes the following topics:
- Current Affairs
- Static Awareness
- Financial Awareness
- Banking Awareness
- General Knowledge
- Principles of Insurance
- Banking Terminologies Knowledge
SBI PO Syllabus for English Language
Some of the important topics for the English Language that can be asked in the SBI PO mains exam are shared below:
- Reading Comprehension
- Grammar
- Error Spotting
- Sentence Improvement
- Cloze Test
- Fill in the blanks
- Word Association
- Verbal Ability
- Para Jumbles
- Vocabulary
How to Cover the SBI PO Syllabus 2025?
Acing the SBI PO exam is no cakewalk. However, it is still achievable with consistent efforts, smart strategies, and the use of the best resources. Here are the tips and tricks to crack the SBI PO prelims exam with flying colours:
- Examine the latest SBI PO syllabus and exam pattern to identify relevant chapters.
- Create an effective study plan that ensures balanced coverage of the syllabus with unlimited practice and revision sessions.
- Practice SBI PO mocks and previous year question papers to improve question-solving speed, confidence, and accuracy.
- Create short notes for quick revision/review of all the key chapters, formulas, and shortcut tricks.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation