SBI PO Syllabus 2025: Subject-wise Topics and Latest Exam Pattern for Prelims and Mains

SBI PO Syllabus 2025: SBI PO prelims exam will take place on August 2, 4, and 5, 2025. A total of 100 questions from English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability will be asked in the preliminary exam. Check the latest SBI PO Syllabus 2025 and Exam Pattern here.

SBI PO Syllabus 2025: The State Bank of India has announced 541 vacancies for Probationary Officers posts, attracting over 6 lakh applications. As per the latest notice, the SBI PO Prelims Exam will be conducted on August 2, 4, and 5, 2025. With a few weeks left for the exam, having a thorough understanding of the syllabus and exam pattern is crucial. It will highlight all the topics important for the exam and help you build an exam-oriented mindset. The SBI PO Prelims Syllabus covers three sections, namely English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. Candidates will get 1 hour to solve 100 multiple-choice questions in the prelims exam. It is highly recommended to master all the topics and start practising questions in real time to improve time management and question-selection strategies.

SBI PO Syllabus 2025 Highlights The SBI PO selection process will be conducted in 3 phases, i.e. Prelims (Phase 1), Mains (Phase 2), and Psychometric test, Group Exercise & Interview (Phase 3). Typically, the prelims carry a total of 100 marks while the mains exam is conducted for 250 marks. The key highlights of the syllabus of the SBI PO Prelims & Mains exam are shared below for reference purposes. Particulars Details Conducting Body State Bank of India Post Name Probationary Officers Vacancies 541 Selection Process Prelims, Mains, and Interview Exam Date August 2, 4, and 5, 2025 (Prelims) Maximum Marks Prelims: 100 Mains: 250 Negative Marking Yes

SBI PO Exam Pattern 2025 Candidates should check the latest exam pattern for the SBI PO Prelims & Mains exam to gain insights about the exam format, question type, marking scheme, exam duration, and more. It will enable them to align their strategies with the actual exam requirements and trends. The marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination (Phase-I) will not be considered for preparing the final merit list. Typically, the final merit list is prepared after aggregating (out of 100) converted marks of Phase-II and Phase-III. Check the latest SBI PO exam pattern for prelims and mains exams shared below for the clarity of the candidates. SBI PO Prelims Exam Pattern 2025 The SBI PO Prelims Exam consist of 100 objective-type questions for 100 marks. The prelims exam will be conducted online, and the test duration will be 1 hour. There will be no sectional cut-off in the prelims exam. Aspirants numbering 10 times (approx.) of the number of vacancies in each category will be called to appear for the Main exam. There shall be a negative marking of 1/4th mark for each wrong answer in the Objective Tests.

Subject No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration English Language 40 100 20 minutes Quantitative Aptitude 30 20 minutes Reasoning Ability 30 20 minutes Total 100 1 hour SBI PO Mains Exam Pattern 2025 The SBI PO mains exam is an online test, comprising Objective papers for 200 marks and a Descriptive paper for 50 marks. The Descriptive test will be conducted immediately after the Objective test is concluded, and aspirants will have to type their Descriptive test answers on the computer. A negative marking of 1/4th mark for each wrong answer in the Objective Tests of the mains exam. Check the detailed SBI PO Mains Exam Pattern discussed below:

Test Subject No. of Qs. Max. Marks Duration Objective Reasoning & Computer Aptitude 40 60 50 minutes Data Analysis & Interpretation 30 60 45 minutes General Awareness / Economy/ Banking Knowledge 60 60 45 minutes English Language 40 20 40 minutes Total 170 200 3 hours Descriptive Paper Communication Skills: Emails, Reports, Situation Analysis & Precis Writing 3 50 30 minutes

SBI PO Syllabus PDF Having free access to the SBI PO Syllabus PDF can simplify your exam preparation. It can help you focus only on topics that are relevant for the prelims and mains exams. Get the direct links to download the syllabus PDF on this page. SBI PO Syllabus 2025 for Prelims & Mains Exam The SBI PO syllabus is divided into two phases, i.e. prelims and mains exams. Each phase is divided into various sections, which are further subdivided into a wide variety of topics and chapters. Start with understanding the basics and then apply those fundamentals in solving advanced-level topics and questions. Integrating the syllabus for SBI PO prelims and mains exams in your preparation can improve your chances of success. SBI PO Prelims Syllabus 2025 The prelims syllabus for SBI PO exam is primarily divided into three sections i.e. English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. You should achieve mastery in every topic to perform well in the exam. Given below are the topic-wise syllabi for the preliminary exam.

SBI PO Syllabus for English Language The English Language section is designed to evaluate candidates’ verbal ability, comprehension skills, and understanding of grammar concepts. It includes the following topics: Reading Comprehension

Multiple Meaning /Error Spotting

Word Association

Fill in the blanks

Tenses Rules

Double Fillers

Cloze Test

Pair Formation

Puzzles & Sentence Rearrangement

Paragraph Completion

Para jumbles

Word Usage

Vocabulary

Sentence Improvement

Inequalities

Sentence Completion, etc SBI PO Syllabus for Quantitative Aptitude The Quantitative Aptitude section evaluates a candidate's numerical understanding and problem-solving ability. Given below is the list of important topics for this section:

Simplification/ Approximation

Data Interpretation

Number Systems

Ratio & Proportion

Profit & Loss

Work & Time

Sequence & Series

Surds & Indices

Mensuration

Mixtures & Alligations

Permutation, Combination & Probability

Percentage

Simple Interest & Compound Interest

Quadratic Equation

Time & Distance SBI PO Syllabus for Reasoning Ability The Reasoning Ability section is designed to assess an aspirant’s logical skills and critical thinking ability. It covers the following topics: Alphanumeric Series

Alphabet Test

Seating Arrangement

Directions

Tabulation

Logical Reasoning

Coding-Decoding

Coded Inequalities

Puzzle

Input-Output

Syllogism

Blood Relations

Data Sufficiency

Ranking and Order

SBI PO Mains Syllabus 2025 The SBI PO syllabus for the mains exam is divided into two papers, i.e. objective and descriptive. The objective paper comprises 4 sections, i.e. Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, Data Analysis & Interpretation, General Awareness / Economy/ Banking Knowledge, and English Language. On the other hand, a descriptive paper focuses on Communication Skills, i.e. Emails, Reports, Situation Analysis & Precis Writing. Check the topic-wise SBI PO mains syllabus below. SBI PO Syllabus for Data Analysis & Interpretation Given below are the important topics for Data Analysis & Interpretation that can be asked in the SBI PO mains exam: Tabular Graph

Line Graph

Data Sufficiency

Permutation and Combination

Double Line Up

Radar Graph Caselet

Probability

Bar Graph

Pie Charts

Caselet DI

Charts & Tables

Missing Case DI

SBI PO Syllabus for Reasoning & Computer Aptitude This section aims to evaluate the candidate’s logical skills, decision-making ability and computer knowledge. Some of the important topics are shared below. Reasoning Verbal Reasoning Syllogism Directions and Distances Coding and Decoding Ordering and Ranking Data Sufficiency Seating Arrangement & Puzzles Critical Reasoning Input Output Analytical and Decision Making Blood Relations Code Inequalities Double Lineup Scheduling Course of Action Computer Internet Computer Hardware Computer Software Memory Computer Fundamentals Keyboard Shortcuts Operating System Microsoft Office Networking Number System Basic of Logic Gates Computer Abbreviation SBI PO Syllabus for General Awareness/Economy/ Banking Knowledge

This section evaluates candidates’ awareness of current affairs and their understanding of banking-related topics. It includes the following topics: Current Affairs

Static Awareness

Financial Awareness

Banking Awareness

General Knowledge

Principles of Insurance

Banking Terminologies Knowledge SBI PO Syllabus for English Language Some of the important topics for the English Language that can be asked in the SBI PO mains exam are shared below: Reading Comprehension

Grammar

Error Spotting

Sentence Improvement

Cloze Test

Fill in the blanks

Word Association

Verbal Ability

Para Jumbles

Vocabulary How to Cover the SBI PO Syllabus 2025? Acing the SBI PO exam is no cakewalk. However, it is still achievable with consistent efforts, smart strategies, and the use of the best resources. Here are the tips and tricks to crack the SBI PO prelims exam with flying colours: