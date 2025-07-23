HTET Admit Card 2025: The Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH) has uploaded the HTET 2025 Admit Card 2205 download link on its official website. Candidates applied successfully for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) for Level-I (PRT), Level-II (TGT), and Level-III (PGT)exam can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials. BSEH will be conducting the written examination for these posts on 30 & 31 July 2025 across the state. The HTET exam is the gateway for all the teaching jobs aspirants across the state including Primary Teachers (Class 1 to 5), Trained Graduate Teachers (Class 6 to 8) and Post Graduate Teachers (Class 9 to 12). HTET Admit Card Download Date 2025 Download The HTET Admit card 2025 download link for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) for Level-I (PRT), Level-II (TGT), and Level-III (PGT) is available on the official website. You will be required to enter your mobile number and password in the provided fields to download the admit card. The direct link to download the admit card is given below-

HTET Admit Card 2025 - Exam Timings and Details The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) for Level-I (PRT), Level-II (TGT), and Level-III (PGT)exam is scheduled to be held on 30th and 31st July 2025 across the state. As per the schedule released, the Level 3 (PGT) will be held on 30th July whereas the Level 2 (TGT) and Level 1 (PRT) will be held on 31st July, 2025. Level Exam Date Exam Timing Category III (PGT) 30th July 2025 3 pm to 5:30 pm Category II (TGT) 31st July 2025 10 am to 12:30 pm Category I (PRT) 31st July 2025 3 pm to 5:30 pm Official Website for HTET 2025 Admit Card Download Candidates who have to apper in the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) for Level-I (PRT), Level-II (TGT), and Level-III (PGT) can download the htet admit card 2025 after using their login credentials at the official website-bseh.org.in.