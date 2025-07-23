HTET Admit Card 2025: The Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH) has uploaded the HTET 2025 Admit Card 2205 download link on its official website. Candidates applied successfully for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) for Level-I (PRT), Level-II (TGT), and Level-III (PGT)exam can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials. BSEH will be conducting the written examination for these posts on 30 & 31 July 2025 across the state. The HTET exam is the gateway for all the teaching jobs aspirants across the state including Primary Teachers (Class 1 to 5), Trained Graduate Teachers (Class 6 to 8) and Post Graduate Teachers (Class 9 to 12).
The HTET Admit card 2025 download link for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) for Level-I (PRT), Level-II (TGT), and Level-III (PGT) is available on the official website. You will be required to enter your mobile number and password in the provided fields to download the admit card. The direct link to download the admit card is given below-
|HTET Admit Card Download Date 2025
|Download Link
HTET Admit Card 2025 - Exam Timings and Details
The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) for Level-I (PRT), Level-II (TGT), and Level-III (PGT)exam is scheduled to be held on 30th and 31st July 2025 across the state. As per the schedule released, the Level 3 (PGT) will be held on 30th July whereas the Level 2 (TGT) and Level 1 (PRT) will be held on 31st July, 2025.
|Level
|Exam Date
|Exam Timing
|Category III (PGT)
|30th July 2025
|3 pm to 5:30 pm
|Category II (TGT)
|31st July 2025
|10 am to 12:30 pm
|Category I (PRT)
|31st July 2025
|3 pm to 5:30 pm
Official Website for HTET 2025 Admit Card Download
Candidates who have to apper in the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) for Level-I (PRT), Level-II (TGT), and Level-III (PGT) can download the htet admit card 2025 after using their login credentials at the official website-bseh.org.in. You will be required to enter your mobile number and password in the provided fields to download the admit card.You will get the hall ticket activated link at the official website of Board of School Education, Haryana at bseh.org.in. You will have to provide your login credentials to the link.
HTET Admit Card 2025 Highlights
The candidates appearing in the HTET Exam can check the details related to the admit card and exam through the table given below:
Organisation
Board of School Education, Haryana
Exam Name
Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test (HTET)
HTET Admit Card 2025
Out
Mode of Exam
Offline (Pen and Paper Based)
HTET Exam Date 2025
30th and 31st July 2025
Official Website
www.haryanatet.com or www.bseh.org.in
How to download HTET Admit Card 2025?
To download the HTET Admit Card 2025 you can follow the steps given below-
- Visit the official website: bseh.org.in.
- Locate the "Download Admit Card" link.
- Provide your registration number and password to the link.
- Download and print your admit card for future reference.
