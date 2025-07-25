UP TGT Exam 2025 Postponed: Check Expected Exam Date and Admit Card Status

UP TGT Exam Date 2025 Postponed: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Sewa Selection Board (UPSESSB) conducts the UP TGT and PGT exams. The selection process includes a written examination. The UP TGT exam was scheduled to be held on 21 & 22 July. But due to reasons unknown, the exam was deemed to be postponed as it was not conducted on the mentioned dates. However, there is no official information available regarding the TGT exam on the official website.

The UPSESSB has released the recruitment notification for a total 4,163 posts. The UPSESSB released the UP TGT PGT teacher recruitment in Uttar Pradesh on 9th June 2022 on the official website at upsessb.pariksha.nic.in. This recruitment drive aims to fill 3,539 TGT posts and 624 PGT posts. The UP TGT exam was previously scheduled for 14 and 15 May, 2025. The PGT exam has been scheduled for the month of August as per the official data.