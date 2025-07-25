Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

UP TGT Exam 2025 Postponed: Check Expected Exam Date and Admit Card Status

UP TGT Exam Date 2025 Postponed: The UP TGT exam was expected to be held on 21-22 July 2025. As per the official notification released on the official website of UPSESSB, the exam was to be held on 21-22 July. But now the exam has been postponed with no official notice available. Get all the details regarding the UP TGT exam here in this article.

Upasna Choudhary
ByUpasna Choudhary
Jul 25, 2025, 18:40 IST
UP TGT Exam Dates 2025 Postponed
UP TGT Exam Dates 2025 Postponed

UP TGT Exam Date 2025 Postponed: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Sewa Selection Board (UPSESSB) conducts the UP TGT and PGT exams. The selection process includes a written examination. The UP TGT exam was scheduled to be held on 21 & 22 July. But due to reasons unknown, the exam was deemed to be postponed as it was not conducted on the mentioned dates. However, there is no official information available regarding the TGT exam on the official website.
The UPSESSB has released the recruitment notification for a total 4,163 posts. The UPSESSB released the UP TGT PGT teacher recruitment in Uttar Pradesh on 9th June 2022 on the official website at upsessb.pariksha.nic.in. This recruitment drive aims to fill 3,539 TGT posts and 624 PGT posts. The UP TGT exam was previously scheduled for 14 and 15 May, 2025. The PGT exam has been scheduled for the month of August as per the official data.

UP TGT Exam Dates 2025

Previously, the exam was going to be conducted on 21 & 22 July. Now that the exam has been postponed, candidates must wait for the official notification to get the confirmed exam dates. The PGT exam has been scheduled for the month of August.

Events

Dates

UP TGT PGT Notification Release Date

June 09, 2022

UP TGT Exam Date 2025

21 & 22 July 2025 (Postponed)

UP PGT Exam Date 2025

Last Week of August 2025

Also Check:

UP TGT Hindi Syllabus

UP TGT English Syllabus

UP TGT Maths Syllabus

UP TGT PGT Eligibility Criteria

UP TGT PGT Salary

UP TGT PGT Vacancy

The UPSESSB has announced 4,163 vacancies for the posts of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) and Post Graduate Teachers (PGT). A total of 3,539 vacancies have been allotted for TGT posts and 624 for PGT positions. Check the vacancy distribution here.

Posts

General

OBC

SC

ST

Total

UP TGT (Male)

1840

866

503

04

3213

UP TGT (Female)

212

83

31

00

326

UP PGT (Male)

332

153

64

00

549

UP PGT (Female)

56

11

08

00

75

Total

4,163

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News