UP TGT Maths Syllabus: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Sewa Chayan Board (UPSESSB) conducts the TGT exam for various subjects. UPSESSB has officially released the syllabus for the Trained Graduate Teacher (Mathematics) post on its official website. The UP TGT Maths Syllabus covers topics like trigonometry, algebra, calculus,etc. The syllabus is a very important document to be considered before starting the preparation. Aspiring candidates must thoroughly understand this syllabus in order to structure their preparation effectively. The Mathematics syllabus includes major topics such as Algebra, Calculus, Trigonometry, Geometry, Statistics & Probability, and more. The written test consists of 125 multiple-choice questions to be answered within 2 hours, totaling 500 marks. UP TGT Maths Syllabus 2025 Highlights

Particular Details Exam Conducting Body Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Sewa Chayan Board (UPSESSB) Post Name Trained Graduate Teacher - Mathematics Selection Process Written Exam (followed by document verification) Exam Mode Offline (Pen & Paper based) Question Type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) Total Questions 125 Total Marks 500 Duration 2 hours Marking Scheme +4 marks per correct answer, no negative marking UP TGT Maths Syllabus 2025 PDF Candidates can download the official UP TGT Maths Syllabus PDF from the UPSESSB website. This syllabus is essential to distinguish between high-weight and low-weight topics, helping you channel your efforts efficiently. UP TGT Maths Syllabus Download PDF Detailed UP TGT Maths Syllabus 2025

Candidates aspiring for the TGT posts must check the detailed breakdown of the UP TGT Maths syllabus. Below is a structured breakdown of the key topics under the Mathematics syllabus for UP TGT:

Core Mathematics Topics Algebra: Sets, Relations & Functions; Quadratic Equations; Sequences & Series; Binomial Theorem; Matrices; Determinants

Trigonometry: Trigonometric Ratios & Identities; Heights and Distances; Inverse Trigonometric Functions

Calculus: Limits, Continuity & Differentiability; Differentiation & Applications; Integration & Definite Integrals; Differential Equations

Geometry & Coordinate Geometry: Lines and Angles; Triangles; Circles; Conic Sections (Parabola / Ellipse / Hyperbola); Vectors

Mensuration: Areas, Volumes and Surface Areas of 2D & 3D Figures

Statistics & Probability: Measures of Central Tendency and Dispersion; Basic Probability; Random Variables; Distributions (Binomial & Normal)

Number System: Rational & Irrational Numbers; Divisibility; Surds & Indices; Logarithms

Linear Algebra: Vector Spaces; Linear Transformations; Rank & Nullity of a Matrix

Discrete Mathematics & Reasoning: Permutations & Combinations; Relations; Graph theory basics; Logic- Statements, truth tables, quantifiers, arguments

Complex Numbers: Algebra of Complex Numbers; De Moivre’s Theorem; Modulus & Argument.

Teaching Methodology (Mathematics Pedagogy): Teaching methods, lesson planning, evaluation techniques, error analysis, and use of teaching aids.

How to Cover UP TGT Maths Syllabus 2025? Planning in advance before proceeding for the exam is a good strategy. Going through the syllabus thoroughly and formulating a proper strategy will help in qualifying the exam. Follow these expert strategies to structure your preparation effectively: Analyse the syllabus thoroughly: Identify all major topics and subtopics.

Create a study timetable: Focus daily sessions on specific areas like Algebra, Calculus, etc.

Refer to quality study materials and books: Prioritize conceptual clarity over rote learning.

Regular practice: Attempt previous year papers and mock tests to improve speed and accuracy.

Revise frequently: Maintain short notes or flashcards for quick review of important formulas.

Understand pedagogy topics: Since teaching methodology is part of the syllabus, prepare by revising standard pedagogy approaches for maths instruction.

Track progress: Monitor topic-wise performance and refine your study plan accordingly.