Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

UP TGT Maths Syllabus 2025, Exam Pattern, Download PDF

The UP TGT Mathematics syllabus for 2025 covers essential topics like Algebra, Trigonometry, Statistics, Calculus, and more under UPSESSB. Download the syllabus PDF, check the exam pattern, key topics, and preparation tips here.

Upasna Choudhary
ByUpasna Choudhary
Jul 25, 2025, 15:54 IST
Download the UP TGT Maths Syllabus
Download the UP TGT Maths Syllabus

UP TGT Maths Syllabus: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Sewa Chayan Board (UPSESSB) conducts the TGT exam for various subjects. UPSESSB has officially released the syllabus for the Trained Graduate Teacher (Mathematics) post on its official website. The UP TGT Maths Syllabus covers topics like trigonometry, algebra, calculus,etc. The syllabus is a very important document to be considered before starting the preparation. Aspiring candidates must thoroughly understand this syllabus in order to structure their preparation effectively. The Mathematics syllabus includes major topics such as Algebra, Calculus, Trigonometry, Geometry, Statistics & Probability, and more. The written test consists of 125 multiple-choice questions to be answered within 2 hours, totaling 500 marks.

UP TGT Maths Syllabus 2025 Highlights

Particular

Details

Exam Conducting Body

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Sewa Chayan Board (UPSESSB)

Post Name

Trained Graduate Teacher - Mathematics

Selection Process

Written Exam (followed by document verification)

Exam Mode

Offline (Pen & Paper based)

Question Type

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Total Questions

125

Total Marks

500

Duration

2 hours

Marking Scheme

+4 marks per correct answer, no negative marking

UP TGT Maths Syllabus 2025 PDF

Candidates can download the official UP TGT Maths Syllabus PDF from the UPSESSB website. This syllabus is essential to distinguish between high-weight and low-weight topics, helping you channel your efforts efficiently.

UP TGT Maths Syllabus

Download PDF

Detailed UP TGT Maths Syllabus 2025

Candidates aspiring for the TGT posts must check the detailed breakdown of the UP TGT Maths syllabus. Below is a structured breakdown of the key topics under the Mathematics syllabus for UP TGT:
Core Mathematics Topics

  • Algebra: Sets, Relations & Functions; Quadratic Equations; Sequences & Series; Binomial Theorem; Matrices; Determinants

  • Trigonometry: Trigonometric Ratios & Identities; Heights and Distances; Inverse Trigonometric Functions

  • Calculus: Limits, Continuity & Differentiability; Differentiation & Applications; Integration & Definite Integrals; Differential Equations

  • Geometry & Coordinate Geometry: Lines and Angles; Triangles; Circles; Conic Sections (Parabola / Ellipse / Hyperbola); Vectors

  • Mensuration: Areas, Volumes and Surface Areas of 2D & 3D Figures

  • Statistics & Probability: Measures of Central Tendency and Dispersion; Basic Probability; Random Variables; Distributions (Binomial & Normal)

  • Number System: Rational & Irrational Numbers; Divisibility; Surds & Indices; Logarithms

  • Linear Algebra: Vector Spaces; Linear Transformations; Rank & Nullity of a Matrix

  • Discrete Mathematics & Reasoning: Permutations & Combinations; Relations; Graph theory basics; Logic- Statements, truth tables, quantifiers, arguments

  • Complex Numbers: Algebra of Complex Numbers; De Moivre’s Theorem; Modulus & Argument.

  • Teaching Methodology (Mathematics Pedagogy): Teaching methods, lesson planning, evaluation techniques, error analysis, and use of teaching aids.

Als Check:

UP TGT Hindi Syllabus

UP TGT English Syllabus

How to Cover UP TGT Maths Syllabus 2025?

Planning in advance before proceeding for the exam is a good strategy. Going through the syllabus thoroughly and formulating a proper strategy will help in qualifying the exam. Follow these expert strategies to structure your preparation effectively:

  • Analyse the syllabus thoroughly: Identify all major topics and subtopics.

  • Create a study timetable: Focus daily sessions on specific areas like Algebra, Calculus, etc.

  • Refer to quality study materials and books: Prioritize conceptual clarity over rote learning.

  • Regular practice: Attempt previous year papers and mock tests to improve speed and accuracy.

  • Revise frequently: Maintain short notes or flashcards for quick review of important formulas.

  • Understand pedagogy topics: Since teaching methodology is part of the syllabus, prepare by revising standard pedagogy approaches for maths instruction.

  • Track progress: Monitor topic-wise performance and refine your study plan accordingly.


Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

Latest Stories

FAQs

  • How many questions are in the Maths paper of UP TGT?
    +
    125 MCQs are asked. Each correct answer carries 4 marks, and there is no negative marking.
  • What constitutes the UP TGT Maths syllabus 2025?
    +
    The syllabus encompasses core Mathematics topics including Algebra, Trigonometry, Calculus, Geometry, Statistics & Probability, Number System, Linear Algebra, Discrete Math, Complex Numbers, and teaching methodology.

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News