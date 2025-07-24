UP TGT Hindi Syllabus 2025: Check Paper Pattern, Important Topics and Download PDF

UP TGT Hindi Syllabus 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Sewa Chayan Board (UPSESSB), Allahabad, releases the syllabus for the Trained Graduate Teachers (Hindi) post on its official website. The UPSESSB is all set to conduct the UP TGT exam in the upcoming days. Previously the dates for the TGT exam was announced to be held on 21-22 July, but now the exam has been postponed with no official notice in place. Therefore, the candidates are required to focus on their preparation. Candidates eyeing this TGT post should review the exam pattern and curriculum before commencing their preparation. It will improve their familiarity with the exam requirements and topics relevant to the exam. Typically, the UP TGT Hindi syllabus focuses on topics like Hindi Literature, Grammar, Sanskrit literature, Essay, Poetry, and other related topics. The written exam comprises 125 MCQs for 500 marks with an exam duration of 2 hours. Therefore, candidates should thoroughly understand the UP TGT syllabus for Hindi and plan their strategy accordingly.

UP TGT Hindi Syllabus 2025 Highlights Having a thorough understanding of the UP TGT syllabus can help you streamline your exam preparation. Integrating the latest syllabus and pattern in your strategy allows you to stay on track. Here are the key highlights of the recruitment drive shared below for reference purposes. Particular Details Exam Conducting Body Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Sewa Chayan Board (UPSESSB) Post Name Trained Graduate Teachers (Hindi) Selection Process Written Exam Exam Mode Offline Question Type Multiple Choice Questions Maximum Marks 500 UP TGT Hindi Exam Pattern 2025 Candidates should check the UP TGT Hindi Exam Pattern to gain insights into the exam mode, paper format, number of questions, total marks, exam duration, marking scheme, and other details. Basically, the UP TGT exam comprises 125 multiple-choice questions for 500 marks. The exam duration shall be 2 hours. There shall be no negative marks for wrong answers in the exam. The correct answer circle will have to be blackened in the answer sheet with a black ink ball pen. Check the detailed UP TGT Exam Pattern for Hindi shared below for reference purposes.

Particular Details Exam Mode Offline Question Type Multiple-Choice Questions Total Questions 125 Maximum Marks 500 Exam Duration 2 hours Marks Per Question 4 Marks Answer Option Per Question 4 alternatives will be given for each question (Only 1 will be correct option) Focus Areas Hindi Literature, Grammar, Sanskrit literature, Essay, Poetry, etc UP TGT Hindi Syllabus 2025 PDF Candidates should check and download the free UP TGT Hindi syllabus PDF to learn about the topics that need to be studied for the upcoming exam. It serves as a roadmap, allowing candidates to build a structured plan that includes coverage of all topics and unlimited revision and practice sessions. Get the direct link to download the syllabus on this page. UP TGT Hindi Syllabus Download PDF

Also Check: UP TGT Salary UP TGT Eligibility Criteria UP TGT Hindi Syllabus 2025 Important Topics The UP TGT syllabus for Hindi focuses on key areas like Hindi Literature, Grammar, Sanskrit literature, Essay, Poetry, and other related topics. This section aims to evaluate candidates' proficiency in understanding and teaching Hindi. Mastering all the topics specified in the curriculum is essential to improve your chances of success. You should clear the basics and solve unlimited questions for every topic to build strong grammar concepts and improve comprehension skills. Check the detailed UP TGT Hindi Syllabus shared below for the clarity of the candidates. हिन्दी साहित्य का इतिहास- आदिकाल, भक्तिकाल, (संत काव्य, सूफी काव्य, रामकाव्य, कृष्ण काव्य) रीतिकाल, आधुनिक काल, भारतेन्दु युग, द्विवेदी युग, छायावाद, प्रगतिवाद, प्रयोगवाद, नयी कविता।

हिन्दी गद्य साहित्य का विकास- निबन्ध, नाटक उपन्यास, कहानी, हिन्दी गद्य की लघु विधाएं-जीवनी, आत्मकथा, सस्मरण रेखा चित्र, यात्रा-साहित्य, गद्यकाव्य व्यग्य।

काव्य शास्त्र- हिन्दी के रचनाकार एवं उनकी रचनाएँ।

काव्य के भेद रस- अवयव भेद, छन्द, अलंकार, शब्दालंकार, अर्थालंकार, काव्यगुण, काव्य दोष।

भाषा विज्ञान- हिन्दी की बोलियाँ, विभाषाएं, हिन्दी की शब्द सम्प्रदा, हिन्दी की ध्वनियाँ देवनागरी लिपि मामाकरण, विकास विशेषताएं, त्रुटियाँ सुधार के प्रयत्न।

व्याकरण- लिंग वचन, कारक, सन्धि, समास, वर्तनी, वाक्य, शुद्धिकरण, शब्द रूप-पर्यायवाची, विलोम, श्रुति समभिन्नार्थक शब्द, वाक्यांश के लिए एक शब्द, मुहावरा, लोकोक्ति।

संस्कृत साहित्य: