DOST 2025 Special Phase Registration Starts at dost.cgg.gov.in; Allotment on August 3rd

DOST 2025 Registration: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has begun the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) 2025 Special phase registration and web options online at dost.cgg.gov.in till July 31, 2025. Seat allotment results will be released on August 3, 2025.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Jul 25, 2025, 19:04 IST
DOST 2025 Special Phase Registration Starts
DOST 2025 Registration: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has started the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) 2025 Special Phase Registration and Web Option. Candidates will need to visit the official website at dost.cgg.gov.in

Candidates can register themselves online till July 31, 2025. The DOST 2025 Special Phase Seat allotment results will be released on August 3, 2025. Certificate verification for candidates in special categories, namely Physically Handicapped, Children of Armed Personnel, National Cadet Corps, Sports, or Extracurricular Activities will be done on July 31, 2025.

DOST Special Phase Registration2025 Key Highlights 

Candidates can check DOST Special Phase registration 2025 and web option key details here:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST)

Board name 

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

dost.cgg.gov.in

Level 

Undergraduate 

State 

Telangana 

Registration last date 

July 31, 2025

Seat allotment list release date 

August 3, 2025

DOST Special Phase Counselling 2025 Detailed Schedule

Candidates can check the following detailed schedule who are seeking to get admission in various undergraduate programmes:

Event 

Date(s) 

Special phase registration dates

July 25 - 31, 2025

Special phase web option dates

July 25 - 31, 2025

Special phase verification of special category certificates (PH/CAP/NCC/Sports/Extra-Curricular activities)

July 31, 2025

Special phase seat allotment

August 3, 2025

Online self-reporting (by online payment of college fee/ seat reservation fee as the case may be) Special Phase by students

August 3 - 6, 2025

Reporting to colleges by the students who have already self-reported their seats online in special phase

August 4 - 6, 2025

