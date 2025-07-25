DOST 2025 Special Phase Registration Starts at dost.cgg.gov.in; Allotment on August 3rd

DOST 2025 Registration: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has started the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) 2025 Special Phase Registration and Web Option. Candidates will need to visit the official website at dost.cgg.gov.in.

Candidates can register themselves online till July 31, 2025. The DOST 2025 Special Phase Seat allotment results will be released on August 3, 2025. Certificate verification for candidates in special categories, namely Physically Handicapped, Children of Armed Personnel, National Cadet Corps, Sports, or Extracurricular Activities will be done on July 31, 2025.

DOST Special Phase Registration2025 Key Highlights

Candidates can check DOST Special Phase registration 2025 and web option key details here: