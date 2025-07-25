DOST 2025 Special Phase Registration Starts at dost.cgg.gov.in; Allotment on August 3rd

DOST 2025 Registration: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has started the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) 2025 Special Phase Registration and Web Option. Candidates will need to visit the official website at dost.cgg.gov.in.
Candidates can register themselves online till July 31, 2025. The DOST 2025 Special Phase Seat allotment results will be released on August 3, 2025. Certificate verification for candidates in special categories, namely Physically Handicapped, Children of Armed Personnel, National Cadet Corps, Sports, or Extracurricular Activities will be done on July 31, 2025.
DOST Special Phase Registration2025 Key Highlights
Candidates can check DOST Special Phase registration 2025 and web option key details here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST)
|
Board name
|
Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
dost.cgg.gov.in
|
Level
|
Undergraduate
|
State
|
Telangana
|
Registration last date
|
July 31, 2025
|
Seat allotment list release date
|
August 3, 2025
DOST Special Phase Counselling 2025 Detailed Schedule
Candidates can check the following detailed schedule who are seeking to get admission in various undergraduate programmes:
|
Event
|
Date(s)
|
Special phase registration dates
|
July 25 - 31, 2025
|
Special phase web option dates
|
July 25 - 31, 2025
|
Special phase verification of special category certificates (PH/CAP/NCC/Sports/Extra-Curricular activities)
|
July 31, 2025
|
Special phase seat allotment
|
August 3, 2025
|
Online self-reporting (by online payment of college fee/ seat reservation fee as the case may be) Special Phase by students
|
August 3 - 6, 2025
|
Reporting to colleges by the students who have already self-reported their seats online in special phase
|
August 4 - 6, 2025
