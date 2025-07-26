Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: CAP Round 4 Schedule Released; Detials Here

The Maharashtra government has shared the schedule for Class 11 Round 4 admissions (FYJC 2025). The registration for Round 4 will start on July 28 and end on July 29 at 6:30 PM. Students who got a seat in Round 3 must confirm their admission by today, July 26.

Those who get seats in Round 4 must confirm their admission on August 1 and 2. Students can fill out the admission form for Maharashtra FYJC 2025 on the official website at mahafyjcadmissions.in. This year, over 14.29 lakh students applied for Class 11 admissions online. Out of them, around 7.20 lakh students have already confirmed their seats in Rounds 1 and 2. As per the official data, 1,11,235 students got seats in junior colleges in Round 3:

Science: 56,767 students

Commerce: 33,505 students

Arts: 20,963 students

Click here: Maharashtra FYJC Round 4 Schedule 2025