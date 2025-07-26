Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: CAP Round 4 Schedule Released; Detials Here

The Maharashtra government has shared the schedule for Class 11 Round 4 admissions (FYJC 2025). The registration for Round 4 will start on July 28 and end on July 29 at 6:30 PM. Students who got a seat in Round 3 must confirm their admission by today, July 26.
Those who get seats in Round 4 must confirm their admission on August 1 and 2. Students can fill out the admission form for Maharashtra FYJC 2025 on the official website at mahafyjcadmissions.in. This year, over 14.29 lakh students applied for Class 11 admissions online. Out of them, around 7.20 lakh students have already confirmed their seats in Rounds 1 and 2. As per the official data, 1,11,235 students got seats in junior colleges in Round 3:
-
Science: 56,767 students
-
Commerce: 33,505 students
-
Arts: 20,963 students
Click here: Maharashtra FYJC Round 4 Schedule 2025
Maharashtra FYJC CAP Round 4 Important Dates 2025
The Maharashtra FYJC CAP Round 4 schedule has been officially released. Students can check the important dates for registration, allotment, and admission confirmation below:
|
Event
|
Date
|
Registration for Round 4 (Part 1 & 2)
|
July 28 to July 29 (6:30 PM)
|
Round 4 Allotment Result
|
August 1, 2025
|
Admission Confirmation at College
|
August 1 to August 2, 2025
Steps to Register for Maharashtra FYJC Round 4 Admission 2025
Students who want to take admission in Class 11 (Round 4) can follow these easy steps:
-
Go to the official website at mahafyjcadmissions.in.
-
Log in using your user ID and password.
-
Fill Part 1 of the form, add your name, school marks, and other details.
-
Fill Part 2 – select your favourite college and stream (Science, Commerce, or Arts).
-
Submit your form before 6:30 PM on July 29, 2025.
-
Wait for the allotment result on August 1, 2025.
-
If you get a seat, go to the college and confirm your admission by August 2, 2025.
Maharashtra FYJC Round 3 Admissions 2025
Maharashtra FYJC Round 3 Admissions 2025 data has been released. It shows how many students got seats through CAP and quota in different divisions. Check the complete division-wise admission details below:
|
Division
|
CAP Admissions
|
Quota Admissions
|
Total Admissions
|
Amravati
|
2,705
|
1,087
|
3,792
|
Chh. Sambhajinagar
|
4,841
|
1,228
|
6,069
|
Kolhapur
|
3,249
|
875
|
4,124
|
Latur
|
2,737
|
891
|
3,628
|
Mumbai
|
9,779
|
4,608
|
14,387
|
Nashik
|
3,574
|
1,083
|
4,657
|
Pune
|
6,235
|
1,843
|
8,078
|
Total
|
36,595
|
12,736
|
49,331
