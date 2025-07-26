Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: CAP Round 4 Schedule Released; Detials Here

The Maharashtra government has released the FYJC 2025 Round 4 admission schedule for Class 11. Registrations are open from July 28 to 29, and seat confirmation for Round 4 will be on August 1 and 2. Over 14.29 lakh students applied this year. In Round 3, 1,11,235 students got seats, with 49,331 confirmed through CAP and quota admissions. Get more details.

Aayesha Sharma
ByAayesha Sharma
Jul 26, 2025, 11:50 IST
Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: CAP Round 4 Schedule Released
Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: CAP Round 4 Schedule Released
The Maharashtra government has shared the schedule for Class 11 Round 4 admissions (FYJC 2025). The registration for Round 4 will start on July 28 and end on July 29 at 6:30 PM. Students who got a seat in Round 3 must confirm their admission by today, July 26. 

Those who get seats in Round 4 must confirm their admission on August 1 and 2. Students can fill out the admission form for Maharashtra FYJC 2025 on the official website at mahafyjcadmissions.in. This year, over 14.29 lakh students applied for Class 11 admissions online. Out of them, around 7.20 lakh students have already confirmed their seats in Rounds 1 and 2. As per the official data, 1,11,235 students got seats in junior colleges in Round 3:

  • Science: 56,767 students

  • Commerce: 33,505 students

  • Arts: 20,963 students

Click here: Maharashtra FYJC Round 4 Schedule 2025

Maharashtra FYJC CAP Round 4 Important Dates 2025

The Maharashtra FYJC CAP Round 4 schedule has been officially released. Students can check the important dates for registration, allotment, and admission confirmation below:

Event

Date

Registration for Round 4 (Part 1 & 2)

July 28 to July 29 (6:30 PM)

Round 4 Allotment Result

August 1, 2025

Admission Confirmation at College

August 1 to August 2, 2025

Steps to Register for Maharashtra FYJC Round 4 Admission 2025

Students who want to take admission in Class 11 (Round 4) can follow these easy steps:

  • Go to the official website at mahafyjcadmissions.in.

  • Log in using your user ID and password.

  • Fill Part 1 of the form, add your name, school marks, and other details.

  • Fill Part 2 – select your favourite college and stream (Science, Commerce, or Arts).

  • Submit your form before 6:30 PM on July 29, 2025.

  • Wait for the allotment result on August 1, 2025.

  • If you get a seat, go to the college and confirm your admission by August 2, 2025.

Maharashtra FYJC Round 3 Admissions 2025

Maharashtra FYJC Round 3 Admissions 2025 data has been released. It shows how many students got seats through CAP and quota in different divisions. Check the complete division-wise admission details below:

Division

CAP Admissions

Quota Admissions

Total Admissions

Amravati

2,705

1,087

3,792

Chh. Sambhajinagar

4,841

1,228

6,069

Kolhapur

3,249

875

4,124

Latur

2,737

891

3,628

Mumbai

9,779

4,608

14,387

Nashik

3,574

1,083

4,657

Pune

6,235

1,843

8,078

Total

36,595

12,736

49,331

