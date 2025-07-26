NEET Exam Stress Takes a Toll: SC Sets New Standards to Prevent Student Suicides

The Supreme Court of India has issued a landmark nationwide ruling, mandating comprehensive mental health safeguards and the presence of counsellors across all educational institutions, including private coaching centers, schools, colleges, universities, training academies, and hostels. This significant directive comes in response to an alarming increase in student suicides, a crisis the Court has unequivocally described as a "systemic failure that cannot be ignored." This ruling highlights a critical turning point in addressing the psychological well-being of students across the country.

The Court's judgment asserts that the gravity of this crisis necessitated constitutional intervention, leveraging its powers under Article 32 to enforce fundamental rights and declaring its pronouncement as the law of the land under Article 141. This crucial ruling stems from the tragic case of a 17-year-old NEET aspirant, identified as Ms X, who died by suicide at a hostel while preparing for medical entrance examinations in Visakhapatnam on July 14, 2023, further underscoring the urgent need for systemic change.