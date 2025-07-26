DDA JE Eligibility 2025: Age Limit and Education Qualification

DDA JE Eligibility 2025: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has announced a recruitment drive to fill a total of 1383 vacancies across multiple positions. Among these, 171 vacancies are specifically for the post of Junior Engineer in Civil, Electrical, and Mechanical disciplines. Aspirants who are looking for a stable government job after completing their diploma in the respective engineering discipline can apply for this post. However, they must carefully read the official notification to check the eligibility conditions specified by the exam authorities. Aspirants must ensure they fill out the form with valid details about their age, qualification, nationality, and other details to avoid disqualification in future. Further details about the eligibility criteria for the Junior Engineer post are discussed on this page.

DDA JE Eligibility 2025 The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has released the vacancies for the Junior Engineer post in different disciplines, including Civil, Electrical, and Mechanical. All interested aspirants must confirm that they meet the DDA JE eligibility criteria for the position they are applying for. Those who are found eligible will only be part of the recruitment drive. Failing to satisfy any of the prescribed criteria at any stage will directly lead to rejection of their candidature. To be eligible, aspirants must hold a diploma in Civil/ Electrical/Mechanical engineering disciplines or equivalent. Moreover, the applicant’s age must be between 18 and 27 years, and they must have the requisite nationality. Those who belong to SC/ ST/ OBC/ EWS/ PwBD or any other reserved categories can avail of relaxation in their upper age limit as per government guidelines.

Also, check: DDA JE Salary DDA Junior Engineer Age Limit The first and foremost eligibility condition is the DDA JE age limit. The minimum age of the candidates must be 18 years when applying for the post. The date of birth accepted by the DDA is that entered in the Matriculation/Secondary School Leaving Certificate or equivalent from a recognised board. Check the minimum and maximum age limit for DDA Junior Engineer posts. Minimum Age 18 years Maximum Age 27 years DDA JE Age Limit Relaxation Relaxation in the upper age limit shall be provided to the candidates belonging to the reserved categories, i.e. SC/ ST/ OBC/ EWS/ PwBD based on government guidelines. However, candidates will have to produce a caste certificate issued by a competent authority to support their claims as and when asked by the exam authorities. Check the category-wise DDA JE age limit relaxation in the table below:

Category Age Relaxation Schedule Caste and Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) 5 Years Other Backward Class (OBC) 3 Years Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) (Unreserved) 10 Years Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) (SC/ST) 15 Years Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) (OBC) 13 Years DDA JE Educational Qualification Educational qualification is an integral part of the DDA JE eligibility criteria. The minimum qualification required for this post is a diploma in Civil/Electrical/ Mechanical disciplines from a recognised institution. Check the post-wise DDA JE educational qualification tabulated below: Post Educational Qualification Junior Engineer (Civil) Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognised Institution or equivalent. Junior Engineer (Mechanical) Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a recognised Institution or equivalent. Junior Engineer (Electrical) Diploma in Electrical Engineering from a recognised Institution or equivalent.

DDA JE Eligibility 2025: Nationality To be eligible for the DDA Junior Engineer post, the candidate must be either:

(a) A citizen of India, or

(b) A subject of Nepal, or

(c) A subject of Bhutan, or

(d) A Tibetan refugee who came over to India before the 1st January 1962, with the intention of permanently settling in India, or

(e) A person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania (Formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India Documents to Prove DDA JE Eligibility Candidates must submit only correct details regarding their eligibility, identity, academics, and other information within the deadline in the application form. They must upload all the required documents in the prescribed format for the successful submission of the form. They must keep the following documents/information ready before applying: