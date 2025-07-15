DDA JE Salary 2025: Pay Scale, In-Hand Salary, Allowances and Job Profile

DDA JE Salary: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has announced 1383 vacancies across various posts, including 171 openings for Junior Engineers in Civil, Electrical, and Mechanical disciplines. It is a golden opportunity for engineering graduates seeking government jobs that offer stability and long-term career prospects. Successful candidates appointed as Junior Engineers will be entitled to a salary under pay level 6. They may also receive various perks, benefits, and allowances as part of their monthly salary. Read on to learn more about the DDA JE salary in hand, allowances, job profile, probation and other important parameters. DDA JE Salary Structure The DDA JE salary structure is determined based on the 7th CPC guidelines. The remuneration package highlights pay scale, basic pay, allowances, grade pay, pay level, and other components. Typically, the salary of a Junior Engineer will be structured under pay level 6, featuring a minimum pay of INR 35,400 and a grade pay of INR 4200. Here is the full breakdown of the salary structure of DDA Junior Engineers shared below for the candidate’s reference:

Particular Amount Pay Level 6 Grade Pay Rs. 4200 Minimum Basic Pay Rs. 35,400 HRA Rs. 1200 to Rs. 2500 (approx) DA Rs. 13000 (approx) TA Rs. 700 to Rs 5000 (approx) In-Hand Salary Rs. 46,000 to Rs 47000 (approx) DDA Junior Engineer In Hand Salary Understanding the DDA JE in hand salary structure is crucial before applying for the post. It empowers candidates to make the right choices regarding their career prospects. The monthly salary is the combination of basic pay and allowances, after subtracting deductions like PF, income tax, etc. Candidates appointed for the Junior Engineer post at DDA will be entitled to a minimum basic pay of Rs 35400 with a grade pay of INR 4200 under pay level 6 as per 7th CPC. The actual DDA JE salary in hand is expected to range between Rs 46000 and Rs 47000 per month, depending on the allowances admissible to their post.

DDA JE Salary: Perks & Allowances The selected candidates will be eligible for all the perks and allowances associated with the post in accordance with the government guidelines. These allowances enhance the overall remuneration structure and contribute to an improvement in the employee’s standard of living. The list of perks and allowances that may be included in the DDA JE salary is as follows: Dearness Allowances (DA) House Rent Allowances (HRA) Medical Allowances Travel Allowances Other Allowances DDA Junior Engineer Job Profile As a Junior Engineer in DDA, the selected candidates will have to perform all the duties related to the post and allocated by senior authorities. Here are the roles and responsibilities included in the DDA JE job profile: Establish clear targets and objectives of the assigned project.

Ensure that the equipment/materials are in proper working condition..

Perform research work and perform product testing related to the project..

Review the data and create reports to highlight the progress of the project.